Study: Few words on a cookie label can affect how it is going to taste

Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash

Researchers have recently discovered that the same sweet and mouthwatering cookie can taste very bitter and stale by changing a few words on the cookie label. It turns out the cookie label has a lot to tell.

In a study by the Ohio State University, less than sixty individuals were given three cookies samples: one labelled ‘new and improved’, the other marked ‘consumer complaint’, and the third batch labelled ‘factory typical’. People who tried out the three kinds of cookies claimed that each tasted a little different from the other; in reality, all the three batches had the same cookie.

Researchers explained that positive and negative bias plays a crucial role regarding the impact a particular label has regarding our perception of something. However, a negative bias is a forerunner in most attitudes towards different things more than positive bias. For example, every time a food touches our taste buds, our brain goes into the critique mode and tries finding faults in the item. What is remarkable about this study is that even something as insignificant as a cookie label can leave a sour aftertaste in our mouths because they came with a particular set of undesirable words.

However, certain aspects of the cookies like the chocolate, vanilla, caramel flavour or the chip amount in the cookie remained unaffected. Therefore, only the overall taste of the cookie was known to be ‘affected’ by the change in cookie labels. The researchers are also uncertain whether or not the cookie product was actually at fault or the downsides of the cookies were imagined by the consumers.

Therefore further studies are needed to test the authenticity of such reviews. However, because the negative reviews are how the consumer feels, most edible products can come with negative labels during their trials before the release to enhance the consumers’ senses and make better products available in the market.