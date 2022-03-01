For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Cl9V_0eSJ51ju00
Pixabay

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.

Scientists recorded the tragic recording of what happens to the brain as a person slowly shifts into the death phase for the first time. In a study on an 87-year-old man who developed seizures after he underwent surgery, scientists recorded and analyzed the neural dynamics of his brain just before the death. However, sadly, he passed away while his brain waves were being recorded using electroencephalography.

The scientists recorded the brain's electrical activity for over 900 seconds just before he died and specifically focused on the details of what happened just before and after the heart stopped beating. The researchers noticed that though the alpha, beta, theta, and delta neural oscillations remained the same, there was a slight change in the gamma oscillations of the brain waves.

These brain waves are a collection of the electrical activity of the neurons in the brain. The various bands are associated with the different conscious states of the body – like consciousness, information processing, and the dreamy state. This increase in the gamma band power observed by the scientists in the dying person is associated with memory recall. The scientists believe that perhaps, the brain of a dying person replays some of the best moments of their lives. The report was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 69

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. I am an 8x Top Writer with 21M+ organic views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
22735 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Deadly disasters from history and their even worse equivalents: The bridge collapses, explosions, fires

Whenever anything bad happens, or an unexpected calamity strikes, the human mind automatically assumes that the current situation is the worst — ‘this is the worst that ever happened’, ‘I don’t recall a time when anything was as fatal as this’ — even if worse things happened in the past.

Read full story

Times in History When A Peasant Became the Monarch Of China: The story of Zhu Yuanzhang, Cixi, and Liu Bang

The Chinese civilization saw some of the greatest empires in history. However, what made these empires truly great were their rulers. Unsurprisingly, not all the emperors came from a well off family or were born into royalty. Many of them worked hard from the bottom to reach the top. Let’s look at some of such Chinese emperors who were once peasants.

Read full story
1 comments

Study: Strange glass spheres discovered on the moon's surface

The Chinese Yutu-2 mission discovered strange glass-like structures on the moon's surface. These structures were translucent and were found in the dry dust of the moon's surface as recorded by the lunar rover. These structures will help understand the history of the moon and its surface composition. Also, these spherules will provide the data like impact events on the moon and thus serve as crucial targets for research development.

Read full story
7 comments

Mental health matters: The key to mental wellbeing is 'interoception'

Since middle elementary school, we have been taught that we have five primary sense organs: the eyes, the nose, the ears, the tongue and the skin. But nobody talks about the sixth sense organ of humans: the interoception, which matters the most. The interoception maintains the state of the internal body; that is, it helps convey the signals to the brain about whether the body is experiencing any discomfort or requires something.

Read full story
2 comments

Study: Few words on a cookie label can affect how it is going to taste

Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. Researchers have recently discovered that the same sweet and mouthwatering cookie can taste very bitter and stale by changing a few words on the cookie label. It turns out the cookie label has a lot to tell.

Read full story

The third major cause of death is not what you think: Antimicrobial resistance is killing more people than expected

The resistance to antibiotics is not being taken seriously at the moment. Most people believe that resistance to microbes will become a bigger problem in the future. However, that’s not true: antimicrobial resistance is already taking more lives than expected.

Read full story
3 comments

Study: Our brain keeps us ‘in the past’ for 15 seconds to better adapt to our surroundings

Every second our eyes see hundreds of colours, shapes, and objects simultaneously, and our brain has to keep up with the eye movements to avoid any mix up with the different things, people, places, emotions. It is not easy for our brain, especially to continuously monitor every change in the surroundings rapidly.

Read full story
4 comments

Ancient Royals Who Had Weird Habits: King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI, Louis XIV

Most royals from the past and the present are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.

Read full story
35 comments

Popular Things Today That Had a Shady Past: MilkyWay candies, the periodic table, Superman

Not all great things have a stellar past; great things often come from humble backgrounds or failures. Sometimes geniuses are born because of a wrong they did or a wrong they were done to. Regardless, there are innumerable instances from history when voluntary or involuntary accidents gave the world some of the most iconic things that we use today.

Read full story

Mars is too cold to hold groundwater: New discovery hints that there is no liquid water source on Mars

For a long time, scientists have been studying the likelihood of a liquid water source on Mars. Previously, researchers believed that Mars’s southern polar ice caps stored liquid water – as per a 2018 study. However, recent studies have shown little chance of such an instance.

Read full story
29 comments

Scientists finally uncover the source of the Sun’s ghost-like shadows

The mysterious shadows present in the Sun’s atmosphere that appear during the solar flares and has a dark curtain-like appearance have been a source of attraction for scientists for a long time. Scientists have been finally able to uncover the basis of these shadows, called the ‘downward-travelling dark voids’ that surround the Sun and were first noticed in 1999. These shadows were assumed to be related to magnetic field interactions that cause solar eruptions. However, a new study published in Nature Astronomy hints that these ‘supra-arcade downflows’ happen because of fluid interactions in Sun’s plasma.

Read full story

Scientists conclude that the future of coffee is bleak: Climate change is to be blamed

Ever since modern climate change has crept up in the past decade, the world has seen the most significant decline in coffee production. The largest coffee producer in the world, Brazil, has seen a decrease in coffee production by almost 80%.

Read full story
26 comments

French Revolution: Fall of famous statues, execution of Girondins, Law of 22 Prairial, Law of Maximum

The French Revolution changed a lot in French history. Not only that, it left its ripple effects all across the world: changing the political, economic, and social dynamics everywhere. Overnight, the French rulers were replaced with radical government, and the country boomed with slogans of freedom — freedom from classes, oppression, and societal obligations and changed the world for good.

Read full story
3 comments

Times in history when small things turned into big riots

Rioting and raising a voice against an oppressive government and its equally oppressive rules is not something new. People have always raised their voices throughout history and have come out on roads to protest and bring in a revolution. Sometimes gathering such large crowds is necessary to draw attention and involve more people to bring in the much-needed change.

Read full story
10 comments

Little known women leaders in history: Nanny of the Maroons, Emilia Plater of Poland, Toypurina of America

There have been innumerable revolutions throughout history that have shaped the world as we see it today. Men and women led some of the most significant revolts in history. Let’s look at some of such women leaders who changed the world as we see today.

Read full story

Study: Simple changes in diet can prolong life span up to 10 years

Most studies, articles, and opinions from health experts often focus on choosing a healthier lifestyle for longer life. The most common advice include: no smoking, exercising, reducing alcohol intake. However, recent research has revealed that a simple act of changing a diet can increase the life span by up to ten years.

Read full story
6 comments

Scientists discover unknown weird signals in our cosmic neighbourhood

Scientists have seen strange radio signals being emitted from the cosmic neighbourhood of our planet – something never been seen before. Lying over 4000 light-years away from us, a celestial body gives out radio waves for about minutes every 18 minutes. These pulses appear bright light in the dark sky and have left the researchers speechless. Named the GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3, this object was never known or recorded previously by any researcher.

Read full story
5 comments

Scientists discovered a unique black hole that will now answer a lot of key questions

In a recent study involving the neighbouring galaxy, the Andromeda galaxy, researchers have deeply explored the changes in the light that helps in the detection of a black hole that is known to have 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. So far, scientists have known about black holes 100 times the size of the Sun and large black holes that are a million times bigger than the Sun, but there is no intermediary known black holes. This study thus sheds light on the intermediate-sized black holes that will help fill the gaps in the existing knowledge about the black holes.

Read full story
5 comments

AI take over humans in the virtual world: The world's best Gran Turismo racer is an AI player

Since its release in late 1997, Sony’s Gran Turismo has been bought by more than 80 million people worldwide – all the hopes of becoming the world’s best virtual racer. But a new study by Sony artificial intelligence (AI) team suggests that after the entry of AI, it could be the new best racer in the world. In this research study, the company’s AI research division developed an AI team player based on machine learning that could beat even the best human players worldwide.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy