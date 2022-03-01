For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Pixabay

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.

Scientists recorded the tragic recording of what happens to the brain as a person slowly shifts into the death phase for the first time. In a study on an 87-year-old man who developed seizures after he underwent surgery, scientists recorded and analyzed the neural dynamics of his brain just before the death. However, sadly, he passed away while his brain waves were being recorded using electroencephalography.

The scientists recorded the brain's electrical activity for over 900 seconds just before he died and specifically focused on the details of what happened just before and after the heart stopped beating. The researchers noticed that though the alpha, beta, theta, and delta neural oscillations remained the same, there was a slight change in the gamma oscillations of the brain waves.

These brain waves are a collection of the electrical activity of the neurons in the brain. The various bands are associated with the different conscious states of the body – like consciousness, information processing, and the dreamy state. This increase in the gamma band power observed by the scientists in the dying person is associated with memory recall. The scientists believe that perhaps, the brain of a dying person replays some of the best moments of their lives. The report was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.