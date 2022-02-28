The third major cause of death is not what you think: Antimicrobial resistance is killing more people than expected

Pixabay

The resistance to antibiotics is not being taken seriously at the moment. Most people believe that resistance to microbes will become a bigger problem in the future. However, that’s not true: antimicrobial resistance is already taking more lives than expected.

In a recent study published in The Lancet, it was concluded that over five million deaths worldwide in 2019 were because of bacterial antimicrobial resistance – thus making it the third leading cause of death in the world; the first two are stroke and heart diseases. Of these five million, more than a million deaths were direct because of drug-resistant infections. Since its first discovery by Alexander Fleming in 1928, antibiotic drugs have played a crucial role in preventing primary bacterial infections and have helped save millions of lives across the world since then.

However, the inherent capability of bacteria to evolve has rendered many antibiotics useless. Overexposure of the same antibiotics repeatedly for prolonged durations triggers the bacteria to evolve sooner to provide unique machinery and survive the antibiotics. Nowadays, several bacterial infections can fight off antibiotics and thus no longer respond to them as expected. Therefore, what is alarming is that more people will now die because of antimicrobial resistance than because of other causes like malarial or HIV infection.

Previously, scientists had predicted that by 2050, over 10 million would lose their lives owing to antibiotic resistance. Still, it turns out that we are reaching that number at a much faster rate. Moreover, this ever-increasing number will rise further, especially in the developing and underdeveloped countries, affecting millions of helpless people at one go. This means the world will face a significant global health problem sooner than later. Thus, there is a dire need in the research field to develop a solution soon to avoid any preventable deaths in the foreseeable future.