Study: Our brain keeps us ‘in the past’ for 15 seconds to better adapt to our surroundings

Every second our eyes see hundreds of colours, shapes, and objects simultaneously, and our brain has to keep up with the eye movements to avoid any mix up with the different things, people, places, emotions. It is not easy for our brain, especially to continuously monitor every change in the surroundings rapidly.

There is a change in the objects observed simultaneously, but the lightings, viewpoints, and the different shades of colour play a crucial role in defining a thing for the brain. The most important aspect is that the brain has to keep up with the continuous motion of the body and quickly adapt to the changing scenes as recorded by the eyes.

However, on the outside, it never feels so hectic for us. Instead, everything feels normal or stable for us. In the latest study in this field, researchers have attempted to explain how the brain can bring stability to our senses and make us feel at ease despite the rapid changes it perceives in a short duration.

It turns out our brain does not analyze everything at all times. Instead, our brain takes time and sorts only those things that it witnessed in the past quarter minute. That means our brain only focuses on the past 15 seconds and everything we saw in those moments and then proceeds to the next fifteen seconds and so forth. This way, the brain can trick us into believing that we are seeing a stable environment around us instead of confusing us with the different shapes and sizes at the same time.

This means that the brain functions like a time machine that makes us live in the previous fifteen seconds and refreshes every quarter minute to keep up with the present. If our brain does not do this, then there is a chance that we will not be able to keep up with the rapid fluctuations in our surroundings and thus destabilize perceptions. The brain thus recycles the data from the past to keep up with the present – making its work more accessible and more efficient.