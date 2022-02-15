Scientists discover a unique AI tool that can predict heart attacks by a simple eye scan

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ2Un_0eF4208500
Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash

For the treatment of any condition to be rapid and easily accessible, it must be first correctly and accurately diagnosed using the most straightforward technique possible. Researchers are developing diagnostic methods that quickly detect illnesses in the least amount of time. Scientists have discovered that a simple eye scan can see whether or not a person will develop cardiovascular diseases in the future.

According to a recent study published in Nature Machine Intelligence, if successful, this scan will be a quick and painless way to correctly detect and diagnose any underlying heart conditions and therefore prepare the doctors and the patient for any future heart attacks. This new diagnostic method is based on the deep learning algorithm. This artificial intelligence learning method can be instructed to detect a specific pattern in no time.

In a 2010 study, researchers had discovered a link between the blood vessels in the retina of the eyes and cardiovascular diseases. In a new study, researchers discussed a tool that could foretell any future risks associated with the heart by assessing the blood vessels in the eyes with over 70% accuracy. This tool can potentially identify the individuals with higher risks associated with cardiovascular malfunctions and thus help develop treatment strategies beforehand to prevent the risks associated with developing heart diseases.

This tool was developed by studying the retina and cardiac scan data available in the UK Biobank system. Then, the AI tool was able to analyze cardiovascular health by monitoring the blood vessels in the retina. Another related study discovered that the size and pumping activity of the heart’s left ventricle is linked with heart illnesses. Thus, the scientists argue that this tool could be used as a rapid testing method and confirm whether a further patient assessment is required. Therefore, this study will open new gateways into developing methodologies for the early diagnosis of heart diseases and help reduce the number of heart disease cases worldwide.

Published by

Fareeha Arshad

