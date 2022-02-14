Study: Permanent ice disappears twice as fast over glacier lakes

Photo by Cassie Matias on Unsplash

Because of the drastic climate change in recent years, glaciers have disappeared faster than before. However, recent studies suggest that these glaciers melt more quickly when they are present in the lake than when they come near the land surface. This Swiss-based study involves detailed research on mountain glaciers to help scientists better understand the water shortages and flood waves.

Scientists have studied more than 300 glaciers during this study that are present in the eastern and central Himalaya regions. These glaciers were recorded to cover more than one square mile. They were primary ice reserves for the big rivers like the Ganges in the Indian subcontinent, serving more than half a million people. With the increasing temperature, the edges of these glaciers have started to melt, leaving behind large rock debris that acts as a natural barrier. The melted water then accumulates over time and form a new lake.

However, scientists have discovered that when glaciers extend into this lake, it tends to flow at twice a faster speed and thus even melts faster. This was recorded in the two-year study from 2017 to 2019, during which the researchers tracked the rate of the glaciers that move through the valleys. Researchers argue that this speeding up of the glaciers is because of the peculiar shape of the glaciers that gives them the least resistance while manoeuvring into the water bodies. According to this study, the faster the glacier moves, the quicker its ice will melt, and therefore, a lesser quantity of water will be available to the rivers. Therefore, scientists predict that there may be more cases of water shortage in several parts of Asia in the coming years.