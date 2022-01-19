China develops one trillion dollar artificial 'sun' that burns five times hotter than the natural sun

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

China has produced an artificial sun, which could burn for more than a quarter-hour for the first time and was noticed to be over five times hotter than the sun above our heads. This sun can serve as a huge source of clean energy for our planet. This ‘sun’ has broken all the previous records of nuclear reactors developed over the years and is expected to cost China over $1 trillion by the end of the project in June.

This nuclear fusion reactor developed by the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak recorded a temperature of 158 million degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, it could continuously burn for more than a thousand seconds, thus potentially serving as a significant clean energy source.

Over the years, several studies have been focused on harnessing nuclear fusion’s power – it is the same process the stars use to burn bright in the night sky. During nuclear fusion, hydrogen atoms fuse under high pressure and temperature to create helium particles. Thus light and heat are generated without producing any harmful gases or radioactive wastes during the whole process. However, mimicking the conditions as present inside the stars is not an easy feat. This is why the artificial ‘sun’ includes superheating plasma that contains both positive and negative charges trapped within the reactor using high magnetic fields.

Soon after this project is completed, France’s International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) will test a similar project on a much larger scale. This reactor will involve collaboration between thirty-five countries, including the U.K., the U.S., China, India, and others, and is expected to gain an online presence by 2025. The reactor is expected to produce a vast magnetic field of about 280,000 times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field.