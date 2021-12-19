The Curious Tale of Human Ancestry: Understanding Human Evolution

Human beings are animals though of a particular kind. We are primarily hairless and bear remarkable similarities with the apes. Nonetheless, we have been naturally selected to be the most superior of all living beings. In his play Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote about the uniqueness of humans,

“What a piece of work is a man! How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty! In form and moving, how express and admirable! In action, how like an angel, in apprehension, how like a god! The beauty of the world! The paragon of animals!”

This line from Hamlet brings chills down my spine each time I read it. Eerily enough, Shakespeare came up with this a couple of centuries before Darwin came up with his theory of evolution, which first documented the concept of the rise of humans from preexisting beings like the apes.

As humans, we have evolved from the early creatures by a unique trajectory through time. At the same time, we claim to be gods. We leave no stone unturned in comparing ourselves to each other and appear superior to the next. We forget that we all link back to each other somewhere down our ancestry lines — becoming one and the same.

Was Mama Eve African?

The oldest fossils found so far all trace back to African origins. Recent genomics studies, in addition to the evidence of our antecessors from the fossils, indicate that Homo sapiens first appeared in Africa before dispersing throughout the whole world. Moreover, most scientists believe that there is more genetic diversity in Africa alone than the genomes of the entire world put together. This makes Mitochondrial Eve the woman who could have been the first Homo sapiens — be African by origin. If that’s really the case, then from a scientific perspective, we are all Africans by origin.

However, whether or not Mitochondrial Eve was the Eve from the Abrahamic religions is still a topic for debate. According to the religious texts and beliefs, Adam and Eve may have first emerged in Sri Lanka before spreading out on earth and establishing their family somewhere else on earth. However, whether they lived in the same region for the remainder of their lives is unclear.

Competition versus cooperation: An evolutionary perspective

Competition

Scientific pieces of evidence suggest that these modern humans or Homo sapiens (wise man) are believed to have originated from Homo erectus (upright man). Homo erectus is an extinct species of human that appeared between 1.9 million and 100,000 years ago.

The reason why Homo erectus no longer exists can be based on Darwin’s theory of evolution. According to this theory, the strongest creature lives while the weaker one dies. This would mean Homo sapiens were fitter hence better at survival as compared to Homo erectus. I believe there is more to evolution than just the survival of the fittest. For starters, Homo erectus did survive for a long time before going extinct.

Cooperation

There may be another branch to evolution than just competition: cooperation. Many species have mutually survived over aeons. Our very cells are the way they are because of their alliance with different hosts over the millennia. According to the endosymbiotic theory, human mitochondria were derived from bacteria — which got incorporated into our cells over the years. This is then passed down from one generation to the next, becoming an inherent part of our body system.

Survival of the fittest makes us see the world and our past through a strictly competitive lens when, possibly, we may have started as one interconnected team. Evolution may have more to do with surviving along with each other and may have less to do with rising above one another.

Parting words

We, as humans, are the byproduct of two branches of evolution — one, biological and the other cultural. One aspect is passed down socially while the other, genetically. Hence, we are the products of co-evolution.

Our DNA authorizes the culture, while our culture influences our biology. This is what makes us humans unique and the most evolved of all species.

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion.

