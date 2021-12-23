It’s Okay To Be Not Proud of Yourself All the Time: When Guilt Defines Us For Who We Truly Are

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOw0C_0dQJy02W00
Photo by Pankaj Kumar on Unsplash
It was back in the year 2004 when this happened.

I was very young — hardly eight or nine years old. We had gone to Mumbai, in India, during summer break for a short vacation.

If ever you are in India, especially in Maharashtra, you should know that trains are the primary mode of daily commute for most of the Indian population there. Every human — be it students or workers or anybody who wants to go from one point to another, uses trains. It’s a cheap and easy way to travel. That is why the railway stations are populated.

Wait. No. Over the top populated. And you cannot blame anybody. It has always been like that. Even now. In every square foot, fifteen people are crammed together. That’s not the worst part. Everybody is in a hurry to reach their destination — every single soul.

On average, each train there stands for two minutes at max. At that moment, people are supposed to get off the train, and the ones who want to board the train are supposed to get in. And often, there is only one door to that coach on the train.

It’s crazy.

Stations are something like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv6td_0dQJy02W00
A normal day on an unpopulated Indian Railway StationFlickr
Anyway, we were returning from the Essel World. It is a giant amusement park in Mumbai, a fantasy for every kid. It’s like the Disney World of India. I remember having a gala time there.

We, like everybody else, used the local trains to commute that day. It was 5 in the evening that day, and the rush hour was at its peak. Everybody wanted to rush back to their homes from offices or colleges. For some reason, my parents were in a hurry too. I mean, we were on vacation, for crying out loud!

My mum held my hand tightly so that I wouldn’t get lost amidst the massive crowd of tall people. I was a small, four feet kid. With their long legs, my parents walked at a pace way faster than my short legs could carry me. The only way I could keep up was by running while they walked. Amidst all the chaos and the fear of not getting lost, I accidentally stepped on a porter’s slipper. When I turned back, I looked at a very old and fragile man who held three suitcases above his head. My heart broke.

Whenever I recall the incident, I remember that I was running to keep up with my mother’s pace and stepped on something I shouldn’t have.

I remember that I looked over my shoulders and saw an ashen-faced, tall man with three pieces of luggage on his head, whose head was bent and was staring at his now broken slippers.

I remember trying to free my hands from my mum’s tight grip to rush over him and apologize, but I couldn’t. I remember every time I wriggled my hands, mum’s grip only strengthened so that I wouldn’t get lost.

I remember shouting on top of my lungs to my mum to help that guy whose slippers that I just broke, only to find my voice being drowned with the entire railway station’s chaos.

That was something evil I accidentally did when I was nine, and now I am twenty-five, and I still cannot bring myself to forget that event. That episode is forever etched in my brain and is something I can never be proud of.

I couldn’t do anything back then, but now, whenever I find myself in a situation where I see an older man with a broken slipper or no slipper at all — like that porter at Mumbai railway station — I buy him a pair from a nearby shop and hand it to him. It’s the least I can do to ease the guilt I have been carrying ever since that day.

Guilt-ridden moments like these surely define us in some overpowering ways.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. I am an 8x Top Writer with 21M+ organic views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
18121 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Your words still got a home: Writing lessons that never get old

It has been a long time since most of us have travelled anywhere. With the pandemic and global lockdown, we had no choice but to sit and cosy up at home, sip cold lattes that we prepared, and catch up with family members — something we had wanted to do for a long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear of failure and fear of quitting are two sides of the same coin: One cannot exist without another

I was just eight months old when I started speaking. By that, I don’t mean broken words or phrases — I actually started talking in complete sentences. It’s funny how I turned out to be a nervous speaker now when I have spoken for a very long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncredited skills make you a more focused and successful writer

Before we dig into the details, let me tell you something about this post. This story is not a step-by-step guide for every single skill I mentioned below. Instead, I have jotted down the things I learned from my short experience as a writer and how they may help you too. I hope the following uncredited skills make you a more focused and successful writer.

Read full story
2 comments

The Roman Vestals: Women Who Ruled The Ancient Rome

The ancient Romans were superpowers of the world once. There are many reasons behind their dominance— they fought well, provided well, and ruled well. Despite that, they held certain beliefs and practices that wouldn’t make much sense now. One of the many such insane beliefs was that in Vestals.

Read full story
47 comments

Some Fairy Tales Were Borrowed From Real-Life Historical Accounts. Meet the real-life Snow White: Margaretha Von Waldeck

We don’t realize that many of the fairy-tales we heard as children were actually derived from real-life stories from historyPublic Domain, Source: The Arthur Szyk Society, Burlingame/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
25 comments

Stop thinking old age is the end of your life journey. Think of it as starting a new independent phase.

I was 23 and couldn’t stop thinking about ageing— until the Japanese senior citizens saved me. It was embarrassing even admitting that. But trust me, there was a time in my life when I couldn’t stop myself from thinking about it.

Read full story
67 comments

You Are the Imposter You Always Thought You Were Because To Be Creative You Have To Abandon ‘Originality’

This must have been surprising. I felt the same, too, when I was introduced to this concept. I mean, come on, creativity is often linked to a lonesome pursuit of a creative genius — who not only transforms the world but also changes the perspective of the generations to follow. Creativity is meant to be personal and therefore, unique. This is supposed to be a universal truth that has to be unanimously agreed upon.

Read full story
2 comments

When the Delhi Sultanate Was in the Hands of a Female Muslim Ruler: The Tragic Tale of Raziya Sultan

“My two sons have given themselves up to wine, women, gambling, and worship of flattery. Government is very heavy for their shoulders to bear. Raziya, though a woman, has a man’s head and heart and is better than my two sons.”

Read full story
46 comments

Growing up is inevitable, but making peace with it is not

I recently turned twenty-five. Hitting the silver jubilee, made me realize a lot of things- especially about how far I have come in life, how many people I have met, and how much I have learnt every single day.

Read full story
8 comments

Tragic Tales of History’s Seven Shortest Reigning Rulers: Lady Jane Grey, Empress Yuan, Tsar Michael II, and others

The period when rulers could come in power either by descent or by influence was a dangerous yet dramatic time to be alive. History bears testimony to the rulers who survived only to bring great developments into their kingdoms: some built empires and dynasties, while others left no place on the earth undevoured. Yet, there were a few unfortunate rulers who were killed because of an inevitable conspiracy — with no luck at all from their side.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear of Failure: Is It Real? Musk and Jobs on How to Own Fear

I don’t remember the number of times I have been told to ‘not fear failure’ or ‘fear fear itself’ or the most cliche of all ‘fear is for people who don’t succeed’. I agree failure is the stepping stone for success, but that isn’t it. Fear of failure does exist and that makes things more difficult for most of us.

Read full story
2 comments

The Curious Tale of Human Ancestry: Understanding Human Evolution

Human beings are animals though of a particular kind. We are primarily hairless and bear remarkable similarities with the apes. Nonetheless, we have been naturally selected to be the most superior of all living beings. In his play Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote about the uniqueness of humans,

Read full story
41 comments

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.

Read full story
3 comments

Regretful Decisions in History: Hydrogen filled Hindenburg, Thalidomide to treat morning sickness, The Donner Party

Whether you agree or not, but most of your decisions come back and haunt you. Imagine how regretful all those publishing companies who rejected Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone must have been after realizing that they turned down not just any book — but one of the biggest hits of the century.

Read full story
4 comments

The History and the Reality of ‘Chastity Belts’

If you heard about the ‘chastity belts’, you’d know that they are often attributed to the Medieval period. These metal belts came with a lock to be fixed around a woman’s hips to ‘protect’ her chastity. Not only did they appear highly misogynistic, but they were also very primitive and unsanitary. But did these belts actually exist, and were they used for their intended purpose? Or were they simply a part of historic lore? Let’s find out.

Read full story
3 comments

Oliver Cromwell: The Criminal Who Was Executed *After* His Death

Imagine, at a time when ‘hanged, drawn and quartered was a popular punishment, it would take someone extraordinary to earn the reward to be beheaded after being already dead for two years!

Read full story
1 comments

The entertainer Lionel Blair dies at 92: The world pays tribute to the showbiz legend

The management team of Lionel Blair shared the heartbreaking news of his death on Thursday. Though the reason behind his death remains unclear, their management team affirmed that Blair died in the company of his loved ones. With his seventy-year long career as a dancer, choreographer, and actor, Blair had managed to wow millions of people around the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Ancient Egyptians Gave Us Bowling Game, Lock, Papyrus Sheets, Calendar

Ancient Egyptian society was one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Not just that, they were the world superpowers for a very long time. They gave the world some of the most remarkable inventions and advancements the world had ever known — from the legendary pyramids and mummified bodies, the ancient Egyptians gave the world its first wig, make-up items, accessories, toys, and games.

Read full story
6 comments

Scientists May Have Discovered Another Planet Outside Our Galaxy

Astronomers may have discovered the signs of another planet outside of the Milky Way galaxy using the NASA Chandra X-ray observatory. Located in the Whirlpool Galaxy, this exoplanet is about 28 million light-years away from Earth. Almost all other planets discovered in the past are less than 3000 light-years from our planet. The study is based on transits — an event during which when a planet passes in front of a star, the movement produces a characteristic dip and blocks some of the star’s light. By monitoring the dip in light, scientists hope to discover more planets in the coming years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy