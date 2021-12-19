Fear of Failure: Is It Real? Musk and Jobs on How to Own Fear

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2wrX_0dQImUTa00
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
I don’t remember the number of times I have been told to ‘not fear failure’ or ‘fear fear itself’ or the most cliche of all ‘fear is for people who don’t succeed’. I agree failure is the stepping stone for success, but that isn’t it. Fear of failure does exist and that makes things more difficult for most of us.

Sometimes, the fear is so over gripping that many can’t find the courage to take their next steps and always dwell on the ‘what ifs’. However, just because we are hardwired to fear failure, it doesn’t mean that we can’t ever get out of it. Fear, after all, is subjective. It’ll be how you perceive it. There are many simple and actionable pieces of advice from the most iconic figures who how to get ahead of fear. Let’s see what Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have to say about it.

Elon Musk

“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

No matter how hard I try, I cannot even begin to wrap my head around Musk’s plans and vision for people and the future. Dreams like electrifying cars and colonizing the space — who would have thought of that being a possibility? If fear of stocks crashing is real and scary, then goals like these are downright terrifying.

In an interview with the entrepreneur Jared Friedman, Musk confessed,

“I feel fear quite strongly.”

Musk for sure isn’t immune to fear of failure. But how does he keep going then? In the same interview, he further added,

“Something that can be helpful is fatalism, to some degree. If you just accept the probabilities, then that diminishes fear. When starting SpaceX, I thought the odds of success were less than 10 per cent and I just accepted that actually probably I would just lose everything. But that maybe we would make some progress.”

If there is anything that pushes Musk forward despite the fear of failure, it is his passion and ‘fatalism’ as he calls it. He is a living embodiment of passion — time and again the Tesla creator proves how passion drives success. Additionally, his mindset reveals that if you are passionate enough, you can simply accept the odds of failure.

Once you internalize the negative thoughts and make peace with them, then there is no stopping for you. Like Tim Ferriss advises visualize the worst-case scenario and then imagine what would happen if you do not try at all. By critically analyzing the worst fears mentally, you will realize that: you have it in your to survive even the worst outcomes.

Steve Jobs

“Sometimes life hits you on the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.”

In2005, the former CEO of Apple Computer and of Pixar Animation Studios, Steve Jobs, gave the annual commencement address to the new graduates of Standford University in which he highlighted three stories from his life — each concluding with three hard-earned lessons of his life.

One, Jobs talked about connecting dots. He explained,

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.”

It’s easy getting frustrated at the first sign of downfall or at every step of failure. But things start making sense only when you come several steps ahead from where you started. The key is to keep moving despite failures.

If you move a step ahead only to find yourself back at it again, doesn’t mean you have failed. It simply means you have had the experience of moving forward despite returning back to where you started from. This still gives you an upper hand compared to somebody who never moved forward at all.

Two, Jobs like Musk, talked about pursuing what you are most passionate about. In the same speech he said,

“You’ve got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”

Finally, Jobs talked about remembering death, being original and following the inner voice. He said:

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.”

It’s challenging to stand out especially when we have been taught to fit in since the start of our educational endeavour — uniform at schools, conform to the school rules, and if you are a South Asian by any chance then choose between Medicine or Engineering. This is where the FOMO creeps inside of us and builds slowly. We fear being laughed at, appearing stupid, or left out. Maybe this is why we are scared of failure: because our definition of ‘failure’ is so twisted. As Jobs puts it, there is no harm in being original — because only then you will find the courage to follow your heart and intuition to move ahead in your life.

Quick Takeaway

There is a difference between simple and easy. Just because something is simple, it doesn’t mean that it’s easy and vice versa. Dreams are always simple. The fact that you dreamt of it in the first place, itself makes it simple.

You just have to be crazy enough to be relentless in your pursuit. Nobody ever said it is going to be an easy ride. But once you get there — as Jobs and Musk did — it’ll be worth the efforts. Remember, they are normal people like you and me. The only difference is that they have accepted failure as a part of success and not apart from success.

Like the content? Follow for more.

Or download the app to read more content like this.

Or join the creator program to share more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a scientist by profession and a historian by passion. I write about current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. I am an 8x Top Writer with 21M+ organic views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
15378 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Your words still got a home: Writing lessons that never get old

It has been a long time since most of us have travelled anywhere. With the pandemic and global lockdown, we had no choice but to sit and cosy up at home, sip cold lattes that we prepared, and catch up with family members — something we had wanted to do for a long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Fear of failure and fear of quitting are two sides of the same coin: One cannot exist without another

I was just eight months old when I started speaking. By that, I don’t mean broken words or phrases — I actually started talking in complete sentences. It’s funny how I turned out to be a nervous speaker now when I have spoken for a very long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncredited skills make you a more focused and successful writer

Before we dig into the details, let me tell you something about this post. This story is not a step-by-step guide for every single skill I mentioned below. Instead, I have jotted down the things I learned from my short experience as a writer and how they may help you too. I hope the following uncredited skills make you a more focused and successful writer.

Read full story

It’s Okay To Be Not Proud of Yourself All the Time: When Guilt Defines Us For Who We Truly Are

It was back in the year 2004 when this happened. I was very young — hardly eight or nine years old. We had gone to Mumbai, in India, during summer break for a short vacation.

Read full story
3 comments

The Roman Vestals: Women Who Ruled The Ancient Rome

The ancient Romans were superpowers of the world once. There are many reasons behind their dominance— they fought well, provided well, and ruled well. Despite that, they held certain beliefs and practices that wouldn’t make much sense now. One of the many such insane beliefs was that in Vestals.

Read full story
32 comments

Some Fairy Tales Were Borrowed From Real-Life Historical Accounts. Meet the real-life Snow White: Margaretha Von Waldeck

We don’t realize that many of the fairy-tales we heard as children were actually derived from real-life stories from historyPublic Domain, Source: The Arthur Szyk Society, Burlingame/Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
20 comments

Stop thinking old age is the end of your life journey. Think of it as starting a new independent phase.

I was 23 and couldn’t stop thinking about ageing— until the Japanese senior citizens saved me. It was embarrassing even admitting that. But trust me, there was a time in my life when I couldn’t stop myself from thinking about it.

Read full story
56 comments

You Are the Imposter You Always Thought You Were Because To Be Creative You Have To Abandon ‘Originality’

This must have been surprising. I felt the same, too, when I was introduced to this concept. I mean, come on, creativity is often linked to a lonesome pursuit of a creative genius — who not only transforms the world but also changes the perspective of the generations to follow. Creativity is meant to be personal and therefore, unique. This is supposed to be a universal truth that has to be unanimously agreed upon.

Read full story
2 comments

When the Delhi Sultanate Was in the Hands of a Female Muslim Ruler: The Tragic Tale of Raziya Sultan

“My two sons have given themselves up to wine, women, gambling, and worship of flattery. Government is very heavy for their shoulders to bear. Raziya, though a woman, has a man’s head and heart and is better than my two sons.”

Read full story
44 comments

Growing up is inevitable, but making peace with it is not

I recently turned twenty-five. Hitting the silver jubilee, made me realize a lot of things- especially about how far I have come in life, how many people I have met, and how much I have learnt every single day.

Read full story
8 comments

Tragic Tales of History’s Seven Shortest Reigning Rulers: Lady Jane Grey, Empress Yuan, Tsar Michael II, and others

The period when rulers could come in power either by descent or by influence was a dangerous yet dramatic time to be alive. History bears testimony to the rulers who survived only to bring great developments into their kingdoms: some built empires and dynasties, while others left no place on the earth undevoured. Yet, there were a few unfortunate rulers who were killed because of an inevitable conspiracy — with no luck at all from their side.

Read full story
1 comments

The Curious Tale of Human Ancestry: Understanding Human Evolution

Human beings are animals though of a particular kind. We are primarily hairless and bear remarkable similarities with the apes. Nonetheless, we have been naturally selected to be the most superior of all living beings. In his play Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote about the uniqueness of humans,

Read full story
25 comments

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.

Read full story
3 comments

The History and the Reality of ‘Chastity Belts’

If you heard about the ‘chastity belts’, you’d know that they are often attributed to the Medieval period. These metal belts came with a lock to be fixed around a woman’s hips to ‘protect’ her chastity. Not only did they appear highly misogynistic, but they were also very primitive and unsanitary. But did these belts actually exist, and were they used for their intended purpose? Or were they simply a part of historic lore? Let’s find out.

Read full story
3 comments

Oliver Cromwell: The Criminal Who Was Executed *After* His Death

Imagine, at a time when ‘hanged, drawn and quartered was a popular punishment, it would take someone extraordinary to earn the reward to be beheaded after being already dead for two years!

Read full story
1 comments

The entertainer Lionel Blair dies at 92: The world pays tribute to the showbiz legend

The management team of Lionel Blair shared the heartbreaking news of his death on Thursday. Though the reason behind his death remains unclear, their management team affirmed that Blair died in the company of his loved ones. With his seventy-year long career as a dancer, choreographer, and actor, Blair had managed to wow millions of people around the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Ancient Egyptians Gave Us Bowling Game, Lock, Papyrus Sheets, Calendar

Ancient Egyptian society was one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Not just that, they were the world superpowers for a very long time. They gave the world some of the most remarkable inventions and advancements the world had ever known — from the legendary pyramids and mummified bodies, the ancient Egyptians gave the world its first wig, make-up items, accessories, toys, and games.

Read full story
6 comments

Scientists May Have Discovered Another Planet Outside Our Galaxy

Astronomers may have discovered the signs of another planet outside of the Milky Way galaxy using the NASA Chandra X-ray observatory. Located in the Whirlpool Galaxy, this exoplanet is about 28 million light-years away from Earth. Almost all other planets discovered in the past are less than 3000 light-years from our planet. The study is based on transits — an event during which when a planet passes in front of a star, the movement produces a characteristic dip and blocks some of the star’s light. By monitoring the dip in light, scientists hope to discover more planets in the coming years.

Read full story

Sense of Smell Is Your Superpower: Recent study shows how the ability to smell acts as a warning bell

Imagine you are doing cardio at the gym. Suddenly you smell a fire burning close by. You think that the smell would go away. It must be from the grill house next to the gym. You keep running on the treadmill.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy