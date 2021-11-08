Sense of Smell Is Your Superpower: Recent study shows how the ability to smell acts as a warning bell

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zee1B_0cmEIJC000
Photo by Elly Johnson on Unsplash

Imagine you are doing cardio at the gym. Suddenly you smell a fire burning close by. You think that the smell would go away. It must be from the grill house next to the gym. You keep running on the treadmill.

But the smell of fire continues to dominate your senses.

You immediately push the ‘stop’ button, rush down the machine, and run through the twelve other instruments while your fellow gym-mates look at you funny. You reach the reception only to find yourself in a completely dark area. You walk further and see a hint of yellowish glow. When you almost get to the gym gate, you find a couple of dozen lit candles. You walk further and watch the receptionist and her friend light up more candles.

This happened to me a few days ago.

It’s crazy how our sense of smell acts first to identify any potential threat — even if there is no actual threat at the moment. The ability of our sense of smell to work as a warning system is preconditioned in many organisms, especially in most mammals. It occupies about 5% of the human brain and allows us to differentiate between millions of different smells and emotions associated with them. This sense is so essential that with smell loss, the structure of the brain also changes. So, what exactly happens inside the brain when your body senses a smell that signals ‘danger’?

Scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden have pursued the answer to this question. The researchers discovered that any smell that triggers negative emotions like discomfort or fear is processed earlier than the smells that elicit positive emotion. Soon after the brain recognises the scent, it warns the body to be physically alert for any danger to come. The entire process happens very rapidly and is an unconscious effort.

For a long time, scientists could not pinpoint which neural mechanism is involved in recognising unpleasant smells and alert behaviour in humans. The primary reason behind this inability was the lack of non-invasive methods to detect such signals. However, the recent study by the Karolinska Institute has developed an alternate way to directly measure signals from the human olfactory bulb responsible for smell detection and transmission of these signals to the brain.

The study concluded that the olfactory bulb specifically and quickly reacts to detect negative smells and sends the signal to the brain within 300 milliseconds. So, every time your body immediately responds to a scent that makes you even slightly uncomfortable, and you haven’t heard or seen any danger yet, know that your body is screaming at you to ‘run’ from a threat that most probably is life-threatening.

