Historical Shipwrecks That Are Worth Millions of Dollars Even Today: Belitung, S.S. Central America, Antikythera wrecks

Image by Bruno Marques Designer from Pixabay

There have been millions of shipwrecks throughout history, and each perfectly remained intact within the folds of the giant water beds holding wealth that no eyes had ever seen. With the recent advances in technology, several such shipwrecks have resurfaced the water or have managed to show the treasures they once bore.

Archaeologists estimate that there are thousands of wrecks deep in the water that may amount to billions of dollars even today. Let’s have a look at some of such shipwrecks that, if entirely discovered, can generate millions of dollars right away.

1. Belitung shipwreck

Artefacts from the Belitung shipwreck Wikimedia Commons

The Tang shipwreck or the Belitung shipwreck is an Arabian vessel that sank in 830 A.D. The ship was set to sail from the Middle East to China. However, while it returned to Arabia, it steered towards a relatively uncommon route near the Indonesian borders and sank there.

Along with the wreck, expensive artefacts from the Chinese Tang dynasty of the early ninth century were discovered in 1998. Collections of gold and ceramic, including bowls, urns, crystals, spice jars, expensive stones like pearls, rubies and sapphires, were also discovered. The shipwreck also revealed history’s most giant gold cup to be ever found, along with a silver flask. These priceless treasures now lay at the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

2. The S.S. Central America shipwreck

A model of the S.S. Central America Flickr

S.S. Central America steamer that operated between Central America and the east coast of the United States during the mid-1800s. In September 1857, it was struck by a hurricane that caused its wreckage. The ship sank along with 425 crew members and 30,000 pounds of gold. This is why it is also called the ‘Ship of Gold’.

Because of the sudden wreckage and the loss of gold, the public panicked. This was when ‘ The Panic of 1857 ’ was triggered, which shook the world economy. The ship was finally discovered in 1987. Of the many gold items brought back to the earth’s surface, one of the gold bars amounted to $8 million — that amounts to about $765 million in 2021 . In 2014, only five percent of the shipwreck was discovered.

3. The Antikythera shipwreck

A wooden plank from the Antikythera Ship Flickr

An ancient shipwreck that dated back to 80 B.C. was discovered along the island of Antikythera in 1900. Much later, in 1976, most of the remnants of the cargo were found. The most extensive discovery from this expedition was the world’s first analogue computer — the Antikythera mechanism .

Among the many treasures discovered , artefacts like breathtaking statues, coins, pieces of jewellery, potteries, wine, and ancient copper works. The ‘Statue of Youth’ is another remarkable bronze statue sculpture discovered that dates back to 335 B.C.

Are there other shipwrecks you know of that amount to millions of dollars even today? Let us know in the comment section!

