Earth’s Oxygen Level Has Dropped Dangerously Low. Your future may be shorter than you think.

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb0RN_0cTlhkjG00
Photo by Jacob Boavista on Unsplash

Every time you breathe the polluted air in an overcrowded city or fresh air in the countryside, little do you realize the privilege of breathing in oxygen. Nobody does. Living on an oxygen-rich planet is something that we all take for granted. As it turns out, this perk may not last for too long.

A recent study published in Nature predicts that the earth’s atmosphere may turn back to how it was immediately after the Big Bang, almost 2.5 billion years before, with low oxygen and high methane levels. These conditions may not overtake anytime soon. It could take any time between a few hundred to a billion years to happen. Yet, whenever it does, it’ll be a reasonably quick process. The researchers further hinted that the absence of oxygen would not be for earth alone. All other habitable planets in the universe will also be affected and will soon be devoid of any traces of oxygen.

According to this study, this sudden shift wouldn’t happen overnight. The factors that will contribute to this effect are building up already. The sun’s brightness has seen a change recently, and so has the levels of carbon dioxide. Because of the decreasing carbon dioxide levels, plants will struggle more towards producing oxygen via photosynthesis.

Previously, another similar study published in 1992 predicted that the increased radiation from Sun would clear out surface water from the earth in the next couple of billion years. However, the recent study blames the decreasing oxygen levels for wiping off life from the planet. The Georgia Institute of Technology scientist Chris Reinhard explained the situation to New Scientist earlier in 2021. He mentioned,

“The drop in oxygen is very, very extreme — we’re talking around a million times less oxygen than there is today.”

We may have to look up alternative biosystems on this planet that can aid in rapid oxygen production to overcome the decrease in oxygen levels. Yet, the chances of us finding a solution on earth is pretty slim. With how the future is brewing, chances are we will have to look up homes on alternative planets — possibly outside of our solar system.

Perhaps, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are not crazy after all.

I write about the changing world and the changes that affect our lives. I like covering topics on current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle.

