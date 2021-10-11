Strange Treasure Hunts of History: Blackbeard’s Treasures, Flor do Mar, and The Knights Templar treasures

Blackbeard’s castle Flickr

Who doesn’t love a quality treasure hunt regardless of its quantity? Even if the treasure hunt holds hidden promises that may never be fulfilled, one can’t deny the thrill it keeps. History bears witness to many such quests that uncovered some of the most expensive, exquisite, and exotic treasures from shipwrecks. Let’s have a look at some of them.

1. Blackbeard’s Treasures

A shipwreck was discovered in 1996 near the coast of North Carolina. Archaeologists initially believed it belonged to Queen Anne and named Queen Anne’s Revenge, which the famous pirate Blackbeard could have stolen in 1718 — though there is no direct link between them. This turned out to be one of the biggest treasure hunts in history. Though the actual treasure was never discovered, many believe that Blackbeard’s treasure is still hidden somewhere along the coast.

According to Smithsonian Magazine , this ship held prominent people from 1718 as a hostage in exchange for a chest of medicines. Blackbeard, who served the Royals during the war against the French during Queen Anne’s time, collected the ransom and withdrew towards the coastal lines of North Carolina along with the Queen Anne’s Revenge.

There are speculations about how this mighty beauty could have turned into an unapologetic wreck. Some theories suggest that the ship could have been enveloped in a massive storm. In contrast, others believe that Blackbeard abandoned Queen Anne’s Revenge and took the treasures along with him. Where the treasures lay now is still unknown.

Even to this day, archaeologists have not given up on this treasure hunt.

2. Flor do Mar

Portuguese Ship Museum on the Melaka River at Melaka, Malaysia Wikimedia Commons

The Flower of the Sea, Flor do Mar was constructed in 1502. It was a Portuguese ship under the care of Estavao, the brother of Vasco de Gamma. It was one of the many ships that made its way to India in 1505 and participated in several battles.

Not much later, in 1511, while returning from a war with enormous spoils, the ship got lost in an unexpected storm. The vessel is said to have carried more than seventy tons of gold from the Melaka kingdom (present-day Malaysia).

3. The Knights Templar treasures

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

The treasures of the Knights Templar is one of the most popular yet mysterious treasures of ancient times. The treasure is believed to be tucked away at a tiny island at the coast of Nova Scotia. It is thought to contain massive amounts of gold and silver with an estimated value of over a billion dollars. It is also believed that the Templars hid important documents related to Christianity and Judaism at around the same spot.

