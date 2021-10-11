Unpopular Historic Monuments Around the World: The Temple of Poseidon, Incallajta, and The Ruins of Nalanda

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUlZl_0cNOuvZR00
The Temple of Poseidon at SounionWikimedia Commons

Throughout human history, several cultures have developed beautiful structures that gained widespread recognition for the beauty, elegance, and importance they held. Yet, there have been monumental beauties that didn’t achieve the attention they deserved. Let’s have a look at some of such historical monuments around the world.

1. The Temple of Poseidon

Located at Sounion in Greece, the Temple of Poseidon is one of the most important religious structures of the world. Though the structure has been said to be present since prehistoric times, nothing proves the fact. However, few findings from the seventh century B.C. suggest that there could have been a cult at Poseidon’s temenos that could have been involved with this temple.

According to the Odyssey, the Sanctuary of Sounion is where Menelaos buried Phrontes, his helmsman. At present, this sanctuary is a relatively unpopular cultural place that mostly attracts young couples.

2. Incallajta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUpgQ_0cNOuvZR00
IncallajtaWikimedia Commons

Bolivia, known for its rich Inca history, boasts of several beautiful historic Inca sites. Among the many, the staggering Incallajta is one of the least popular places. Located at the east of Cochabamba, this breathtaking fortress from 1465 speaks volumes of the rich past it comes from. The Incas built vast networks of roads and buildings, expanding their lands into the Amazon. The particular structure was made to keep the village from being invaded.

3. The Ruins of Nalanda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLkbu_0cNOuvZR00
Nalanda UniversityWikimedia Commons

Founded in 450 A.D., Nalanda is an ancient Buddhist university — the oldest in Indian history. At its peak, the university accommodated over 10,000 students and 2000 faculty members. Several Indian empowers and kings contributed to the development of this esteemed university.

The worst happened in 1193 when Turkish invaders brought down the university and burnt it down. The ruins now cover more than a dozen hectares of the land in the Bihar state of India, bearing witness to its glorious past.

