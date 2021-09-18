Three policies from the Nazi period

Look and Learn

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.

Conservation of animals

After coming into power, Nazis implemented laws to protect the animals within the boundaries of their country. They passed a ‘national hunting law’ in 1933 to control the number of animals killed each year. This animal welfare law is under implementation even today. Not much later, another law, ‘Reich Nature Protection Act’ was passed to protect the native German species in the area. In addition, clearing of forests and fishing were also completely prohibited.

Ban on smoking

During the 1930 and 1940s, Nazi Germany saw one of the most stringent and successful anti-tobacco movements in history. Smoking was banned in all public places, including public transportations, restaurants, and waiting areas. Anti-tobacco posters were heavily advertised at every big and small site throughout Germany. Cigarettes and tobacco-related advertisements were also closely monitored. Various Nazi funded health organizations gave out pamphlets on the risks associated with smoking and tobacco consumptions. In What They Didn’t Teach You in American History Class, Mike Henry writes that after introducing this ban, the yearly cigarette consumption in Germany reduced to 749.

The Volkswagen

In 1937 the Nazis inaugurated an automobile company, Volkswagenwerk or the ‘People’s car’. Through this project, Hitler aimed to develop a ‘beetle-like car’ that could move fast and be affordable for most of his people in the country. Over the following decades, this revolutionary ‘beetle’ car was in massive demand within Germany and became the top-selling automobile in the United States. Within the Nazi boundary, this car was made available to the locals at the price of a motorcycle. Volkswagen also produced some kickass military automobiles during the wars. Regardless of the history and where it comes from, Volkswagen is still one of the widely used cars today.