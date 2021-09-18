Beneficial Chinese Inventions

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Chinese are not recent mass producers of various goods. They had a glorious past and gave the world several useful inventions throughout history.

Their discoveries have made an enormous impact on the eastern and the western world as we see them today. Let’s have a look at three such Chinese inventions that continue to benefit us even today.

1. The Compass was invented in the fourth century B.C.

The primitive Chinese compass was first developed in the Song Dynasty of the fourth century B.C. and was used for military expeditions and navigations in ships. These lodestone compasses came with a ‘south pointer’ pointing towards the south at the resting phase.

This compass was composed of a magnetic needle placed in a bowl of water. Alternatively, the needle was sometimes suspended on a wooden block and, when rotated, would point towards the northern cardinal direction.

2. Porcelain was developed during the Shang dynasty (between 1600–1046 B.C.)

Porcelain is a relatively more robust ceramic material derived by heating kaolin and other similar substances at very high temperatures of 1200–1400 °C.

This material was first discovered in the Chinese Sui Dynasty and remained limited to this area. This is why Chinese inventions and potteries were very popular and demanded for a long time until their discovery by Tschirnhausen in 1708 , after which it spread to other parts of the world.

3. Toilet paper was first used in China during the Sui Dynasty in 589 A.D.

Paper, regardless of the type, was first introduced in China. Toilet papers too were first used during the Chinese Sui Dynasty in 589 .

By the fourteenth century, toilet papers were being produced in large amounts — as many as ten million packages were delivered annually. This was found in works by Yen Chih Thui where he wrote ,

“Paper on which there are quotations or commentaries from the Five Classics or the names of sages, I dare not use for toilet purposes.”

Luxurious paper sheets were also available back then . During Emperor Hongwu’s time, the royal family used 15,000 toilet paper made of soft, scented sheets.

