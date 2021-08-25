The Submerged Ancient Egyptian City: Uncovering the mythical city of Heracleion

A stele found in Thonis (Heracleion) Wikimedia Commons

Like many ancient cities of the past, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.

The recent discovery of this city and the artefacts and goods that survived the tide of time have helped solve several mysteries among historians and created new ones. It was finally realized that Heracleion and Thonis were the same cities and not two separate ones.

Heracleion was its Greek name, and Thonis was its Pharaonic name. Artefacts like ancient Greek and Egyptian helmets, perfume bottles, idols of Gods never heard or seen, and precious stones of all kinds have been unearthed so far that. Each discovery has pointed towards the strong ties between the two ancient empires.

The rise of the city

Found and established in the eighth century B.C., Heracleion was the entry into the land of Pharaohs from the west and was one of the most important international trade centres of its time. Located at the present-day Abu Qir, the city had the upper hand in controlling incoming travellers, learners, traders, and pilgrims. The city homes some of the most sacred temples of its time, which added to its prosperity and richness. The great temple of Amun and the statues of the Greek God Herakles has also been discovered in this area, which only strengthens the intertwined Egyptian-Greek history.

The city was described by many historians, including Herodotus , nearly 2,500 years ago, as a city located to the east of Canopus near the River Nile and described to be one of the most important ancient cities of its time. Of the many recent discoveries concerning this city, hundreds of anchors, several shipwrecks, and large quantities of coins and ceramics confirm Herodotus testimony about the historic importance of this legendary place.

The collapse of the city

Despite the hustle and bustle the city offered, it already started to lose its glamour by the Second Century B.C. The new city of Alexandria, founded by Alexander the Great, became the superpower of the region and Egypt’s capital. At around the same time, the instability of the Heracleion land started showing up more frequently, coupled with natural disasters of all kinds.

The land was already growing heavier as the population expanded, along with the number of temples. Eventually, by the end of the Eighth Century AD, the land underwent liquefaction — the buildings and the people collapsed into the Mediterranean Sea within a matter of moments.

