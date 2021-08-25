3 Unheard Facts About Mysterious Ancient Cities

The underground city of Naours Wikimedia Commons

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.

Yet, there were cities long before that don’t exist anymore. Not only did they perish along with the infrastructure they housed, but the same happened with their people and their lifestyle. History bears testimony that there were cities that drowned below the Earth’s surface , got buried under volcanic ash , or simply disappeared .

1. The French city of Naours

Naours, during the ancient times, homed large underground areas that provided space for the local people to store their belongings and provide shelter under unforeseen circumstances. This underground ‘city’ had a reasonably large population until the seventeenth century and has over 300 rooms and twenty-eight galleries. It also had large spaces for sheltering animals, baking areas, and chapels.

This underground city was forgotten for a long time only to be rediscovered in the nineteenth century, during World War I, by the Allied forces. Naours also served as the headquarters of the Nazi forces in World War II.

2. The Turkish city of Ҫatalhöyuk

Covered excavation site at Çatalhöyük Planetware

Ҫatalhöyük is an ancient settlement site from 7000 B.C. situated in southern Turkey and was rediscovered only in 1958. The city gives a glimpse into the early human efforts to live within an interlinked community. Seeing the site and studying the shreds of evidence found in the excavations, historians argue that those people lived under overcrowded conditions, close to sanitation, which could have caused the rapid spread of infections.

Skeletons were found within the ‘house’ areas, indicating that they buried their dead within their homes. These homes were built in groups in a large area, each house sharing walls with the adjacent houses. The city could have homed somewhere between 8,000–10,000 residents in the thirty-two-acre area at its peak.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. The temple built by giants: Ggantija

Three Sacrificial altars in Ġgantija Temples located in Xagħra, Gozo Wikimedia Commons

Gozo, an island located in the Mediterranean Sea, homes some of the world’s oldest temples — as old as 5,800 years old. The temples of Gjantija are massive, made up of stones that are taller than five metres and weigh more than fifty tonnes. These temples were built to worship the goddess of fertility and healing. Pilgrims from the island, the neighbouring Mediterranean regions, and certain North African areas visited the temples.

The temples were built when there were no architectural tools or wheels — making the site all the more mysterious. Legend has it that giants built these temples. In Maltese, Ggantija means ‘giant’s cave’, hence the name.

Sources:

[1] Underground City of Naours. Retrieved 25 July 2021, from https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/cite-souterraine-de-naours-underground-city-of-naours

[2] Oakes, J. (2019). Stone Age Ҫatalhöyük suffered many of today’s inner-city problems — T-VINE. Retrieved 25 July 2021, from http://www.t-vine.com/stone-age-%D2%ABatalhoyuk-suffered-many-of-todays-inner-city-problems/

[3] Ġgantija — Wikipedia. Retrieved 25 July 2021, from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%A0gantija

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.