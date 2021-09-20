What does 'Pandora’s box', ‘Achilles’ heel’ and ‘Caught between Scylla and Charybdis’ mean?

A replica of the Pandora’s Box Flickr

We use so many expressions in our day-to-day life — many of whose stories of origin we are unaware of. The fun part is, for people who aren’t aware of the context in which the expressions must be used, these won’t make any sense. Each such proverb has an inherent story behind its origin and how it came about. Many of such sayings date back to a couple of millenniums and come from influential ancient civilizations or mythologies. Let’s have a look at some of such sayings that came from Greek mythologies.

1. Opening the ‘Pandora’s box’

‘Opening Pandora’s box’ means shaking hands with troubles. It is never a good thing. The story behind this expression is quite interesting. According to a legend , Pandora was the first woman to walk the earth.

Before Pandora was brought down, she was given a unique blessing from each God that she could use positively or negatively. Of the many gifts, Zeus gave her a box that was not supposed to be open at any cost. However, Pandora could not curb her curiosity and even caved in and opened the box only to find all the world’s troubles in there that flew out as soon the lid opened. And that’s how all the evil in the world came about.

2. Someone’s ‘Achilles’ heel’

A sculpture showing the Achilles' heel Flickr

When you say that something is someone’s ‘Achilles’ heel’, it means that ‘something’ is their biggest weakness that may lead to their ultimate failure. According to the story , there was once a powerful man named Achilles.

When he was born, he was dipped in the River Styx that gave him physical strength and made him immortal. The only part of his body that wasn’t immersed in the river was his heel, leading to his eventual death.

3. ‘Caught between Scylla and Charybdis’

A painting by Ary Renan (1894) showing Scylla (right) and Charybdis (left) surrounded by large waves Wikimedia Commons

Being ‘caught between Scylla and Charybdis’ means being stuck in two equally awful choices. According to a Greek legend , there was once a man named Odysseus returning home from war.

Odysseus was sailing by the Strait of Messina when he encountered two ugly and scary female monsters, Scylla and Charybdis, who stood on either side. Scylla demanded Odysseus to give up his few men in exchange to go home safely, while Charybdis demanded him to give up his ship in exchange for his life — two equally tough choices. He finally chose to give up his few men because, without a ship, he would reach nowhere.

