What does 'Pandora’s box', ‘Achilles’ heel’ and ‘Caught between Scylla and Charybdis’ mean?

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyvhs_0bc7Dzh200
A replica of the Pandora’s BoxFlickr

We use so many expressions in our day-to-day life — many of whose stories of origin we are unaware of. The fun part is, for people who aren’t aware of the context in which the expressions must be used, these won’t make any sense. Each such proverb has an inherent story behind its origin and how it came about. Many of such sayings date back to a couple of millenniums and come from influential ancient civilizations or mythologies. Let’s have a look at some of such sayings that came from Greek mythologies.

1. Opening the ‘Pandora’s box’

‘Opening Pandora’s box’ means shaking hands with troubles. It is never a good thing. The story behind this expression is quite interesting. According to a legend, Pandora was the first woman to walk the earth.

Before Pandora was brought down, she was given a unique blessing from each God that she could use positively or negatively. Of the many gifts, Zeus gave her a box that was not supposed to be open at any cost. However, Pandora could not curb her curiosity and even caved in and opened the box only to find all the world’s troubles in there that flew out as soon the lid opened. And that’s how all the evil in the world came about.

2. Someone’s ‘Achilles’ heel’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzrza_0bc7Dzh200
A sculpture showing the Achilles' heelFlickr

When you say that something is someone’s ‘Achilles’ heel’, it means that ‘something’ is their biggest weakness that may lead to their ultimate failure. According to the story, there was once a powerful man named Achilles.

When he was born, he was dipped in the River Styx that gave him physical strength and made him immortal. The only part of his body that wasn’t immersed in the river was his heel, leading to his eventual death.

3. ‘Caught between Scylla and Charybdis’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMPYh_0bc7Dzh200
A painting by Ary Renan (1894) showing Scylla (right) and Charybdis (left) surrounded by large wavesWikimedia Commons

Being ‘caught between Scylla and Charybdis’ means being stuck in two equally awful choices. According to a Greek legend, there was once a man named Odysseus returning home from war.

Odysseus was sailing by the Strait of Messina when he encountered two ugly and scary female monsters, Scylla and Charybdis, who stood on either side. Scylla demanded Odysseus to give up his few men in exchange to go home safely, while Charybdis demanded him to give up his ship in exchange for his life — two equally tough choices. He finally chose to give up his few men because, without a ship, he would reach nowhere.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about the changing world and the changes that affect our lives. I like covering topics on current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. Through my content, I aim to inform my readers of the upcoming events and the ones they have missed out on. I am a 8x Top Writer with 3M+ views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
2038 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Texas State

Caves To Visit When in Texas

There are a large number of caves in Texas – especially the big ones. Yes, I am talking about the caverns. Let’s have a look at some of such caves that you must visit when in Texas.

Read full story
Texas State

Three Places for Nature Lovers in Texas

Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, covers a large area in the country. Though the residents often relate to the state as a little ‘boring’, Texas is geographically a very diverse state and provides many tourist attraction spots close to nature and promise a serene vacation spot for nature lovers. Let’s have a look at some of such sites in the state.

Read full story

No, ‘Einstein Was Weak at Maths’ and Other Historical Facts You Thought Were True

Most people think that Newton discovered the law of gravitation when an apple fell on his head. However, that’s untrueWikimedia Commons. \What if I told you that you were lied to as a kid and many historical facts you were told were false? For starters, Columbus did not discover America, and Einstein never flunked a Maths test. Also, Napoleon Bonaparte was not a shorty. Let’s have a closer look at these facts and understand how wrong we were all along.

Read full story

Cleopatra wasn’t an Egyptian

Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in the movie ‘Cleopatra’ (1963)Flickr. Known to be one of the most popular figures of ancient history, Cleopatra VII was the last ruler of the Egyptian Ptolemaic Kingdom and ruled for more than two decades. Undeniably, Cleopatra owned some of the unique luxuries of the ancient world, was a part of some of the most interesting affairs and was one of the strongest women of the past. Let’s dig into some of the juiciest details about Cleopatra, which we often get wrong.

Read full story

Historical Facts You Should Know: Lincoln didn't fiught the Civil War to end slavery

A statue of the former U.S. president, Abraham LincolnPixabay. Growing up, I was subjected to many lies — the lie about the existence of tooth fairy, how Einstein failed at Maths, and Newton’s ‘Eureka!’ moment when he discovered gravity after an apple fell on his head. Among all the untrue facts I was told, the alteration of historical facts hurt the most — because they changed the way I look at the world now.

Read full story

Over-Snacking: Harmful Effects And How To Overcome It

When the pandemic hit last year and the sudden changes in the kind of life we started living, most people’s mental health was affected. Like everybody else, I was affected too. However, I found my solace in snacks. Tired? I snacked. Happy? I snacked. Sad? I snacked. Bored? I snacked. Have to deal with something? First snack. Snacking helped me cope with the loss, the helplessness, and to some extent, even the guilt. If anything, I became a habitual snacker.

Read full story

Facts About The Middle Ages: The Battle of Hastings wasn’t fought in Hastings

An illustration showing the Battle of HastingsWikimedia Commons. There is something about the Middle Ages— the discoveries, the struggles, and the thirst to prosper. Though the Age of Discovery and the Renaissance gave a lot to the world and reshaped the world in unimaginable ways, it was the Middle Ages that carved the path to the world as we see it today. Yet, there is so little we know of this period in world history.

Read full story
2 comments

Misunderstood Facts About The Ancient Romans

Romans were one of the strongest and the mightiest empires in history. Yet, the way we remember them has been marred with details that may not be exactly true. Despite the vastness and the long duration of this fearsome empire at that time, there is very little we know about them.

Read full story

Olympic Games Facts

The Olympic Games is not a recent development; nor did it just develop few hundreds of years ago. Instead, the Olympic Games have been around for a long, long time. The game began over 3000 years ago in ancient Greece and was organized in honour of the Greek God Zeus in Olympia between the eighth century B.C. and fourth century A.D.

Read full story

Three Famous Fraudsters

Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (left) and Anna Anderson, who adopted the identity of Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia (right)Flickr. There have always been impersonators throughout history. Some of them successfully managed to fool most people around them before being caught, while a few of them played big games before revealing their true identity. Let’s look at three of such imposters in history who claimed to be someone they weren’t.

Read full story

Developments In the Middle Ages

The medieval periodstretched from the collapse of the mighty Roman Empire in the fifth century to the age of discovery in the fifteenth century. Though science and technology were very underdeveloped in this period, some of the most significant findings that have eased our lives were made at this time. Although this period has given us inventions that are ingrained in our daily lives, we often fail to acknowledge the influence of this period. Let’s have a look at some of these innovations.

Read full story

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.

Read full story
1086 comments

Creative Scientific Facts From History

Miasma theory was commonly believed in the Victorian LondonWikimedia Commons. The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see today came about recently. Before that, science, too, like you, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.

Read full story

Beneficial Chinese Inventions

Chinese are not recent mass producers of various goods. They had a glorious past and gave the world several useful inventions throughout history. Their discoveries have made an enormous impact on the eastern and the western world as we see them today. Let’s have a look at three such Chinese inventions that continue to benefit us even today.

Read full story

Strange Taxes Imposed in History

Knights were supposed to pay scutage even when the year didn't see any warsPixabay. I don't remember a time when I didn’t pay taxes. Every country worldwide requires its people to pay taxes in some form or the other — income tax, trade tax, value-added taxes, tax withholdings, and the list goes on. Even in the past, people were not exempted from paying taxes. Let’s look at some of the most bizarre taxes that people of the past had to pay.

Read full story

Once accepted ancient theories that make no sense now

Circumcision ceremony and treatment as shown in an Egyptian tomb paintingFlickr. There are many ancient practices that are still followed now, and there are others that make no sense. For instance, the ancient practice of circumcision is still followed today, among many parts of the world. However, practices like using python bile to treat ulcers or drilling holes in the skull to release ‘demons’ are unimaginable today. Let’s look at some of the mind-boggling ancient beliefs that are no longer relied on anymore.

Read full story

Strange Medical Practices in History

Ancient humans had some pretty crazy medical practicesWikimedia Commons. Despite the modernization in medical sciences in recent decades, there are still communities — especially in the third world countries — that have bizarre ‘medical’ practices, which do not make any sense. Such approaches often are merged with ancient traditions that have been passed down from generations before.

Read full story

Misconceptions About Ancient Egyptians

That’s the thing about historical facts: not all of them are necessarily the way you thought them to be, or worse: not all of them are true. That’s not all. The worst happens when certain ancient facts are tucked away far in a corner, and nobody talks about them anymore. This is when the historical lens through which we look at the world changes — the way we look at the past changes. Let’s discuss three of such ancient Egyptian facts that people don’t mention anymore.

Read full story

White Lies Are Still Lies: Here Is Why

In his TED Talk, Jeff Hancock, a Professor in the Department of Communication at Stanford University, shares that, on average, each one of us lies at least once or twice a day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy