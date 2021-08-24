Three Historic Empires and Cultures That Revolutionized the World

Map of the Eastern Roman Empire from 1025–1472 A.D. Wikimedia Commons

1. The Eastern Empires of 11th and 12th Centuries A.D.

Among the many Chinese civilizations that dominated the world for a long time, Song Dynasty left an imprint that lasts even today.

The great Zhu Xi from this Dynasty gave rise to Neo-Confucianism. While the Islamic cultures gave preference to arts and science, great discoveries for everyday use like the compass and printing were developed in this Dynasty.

The Song Dynasty also gave the world its first paper money. It was the first Chinese country that had its own navy and developed the formula of gunpowder. The pound lock and astronomical clocks were also designed under the supervision of this empire.

During the domination of this vast empire, the economy kept gaining its strength — almost thrice that of Europe during the same period. Surplus of food, especially rice produced that fed more than twenty million households in the area.

The significant populace was involved in clerk positions or worked in the local administration and served the empire. Regardless of the monotonous work life, most people enjoyed a colourful and engaging social life.

2. The Mediterranean Culture of 5th and 4th Centuries B.C.

The influence of this particular culture in world history is undeniable. No other place produced great thinkers like the Mediterranean civilization — Plato, Aeschylus, Phidias, Socrates, Aristotle, Eudoxus, Aristophanes — all were born to this culture and were influenced by their customs.

This area flourished more than any other place in history owing to its geographic location between three continents and the influence of Mesopotamia, Chinese, and Indian civilizations. The Mediterranean culture is the product of several cultures over thousands of years.

The Pharaohs, Minoan civilization, Lydians, the Hebrew people, Cyprus, the Phoenicians, the Persian empire, and the Arabs collectively influenced poetry, writing, science, philosophy, law, and history all over the world.

3. The Roman Empire from 100 B.C. to 100 A.D.

After the fall of the Greek Empire s, the Romans were on the rise . At its most supreme position in 117 C.E., the Roman Empire boasted of the most extensive social and political organization the world ever saw.

But, in less than a couple of centuries, the Empire had outgrown its capacity. It was then divided into two separate empires — the Western and the Eastern Roman Empires.

The Western Roman Empire fell when the Emperor lost the empire to the neighbouring German King Odoacer in 476 C.E. While the Eastern Roman Empire soon became the Byzantine Empire and was taken over by the Ottomans in 1453 C.E.

Despite its vastness and outreach, the Roman Empire showed a rigorous uniformity in terms of political structure. The impact of the Empire is evident in Western Culture even today. The Romans excelled in virtually every field — engineering , philosophy, architecture. The Stoic tradition and Christianity were developed in this great Empire.

