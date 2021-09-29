Quit Over-Snacking for a Healthier Lifestyle

Fareeha Arshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsihL_0bXWFjj700
Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

When the pandemic hit last year and the sudden changes in the kind of life we started living, most people’s mental health was affected. Like everybody else, I was affected too. However, I found my solace in snacks. Tired? I snacked. Happy? I snacked. Sad? I snacked. Bored? I snacked. Have to deal with something? First snack. Snacking helped me cope with the loss, the helplessness, and to some extent, even the guilt. If anything, I became a habitual snacker.

I snacked all the time — before the meals, after the meals, along with the meals, in between the meals. In short, I had this craving of putting something in my mouth all the time. So I tried chewing gum and toffees for a couple of weeks to get over the constant itch. But, unfortunately, it didn’t help because I found myself snacking over them instead. Until December last year, I tried all possible ways to quit snacking. Every time I tried cutting myself off of snacks, I was terribly failing at it. I even stopped buying them or stocking them at home. That didn’t help either. I would eventually cave within ten days each time. Then, I would start binge snacking all over again.

The excess carbs and sugars in snacks had started to take a toll on my health. I had gained a lot of weight, and my skin was also affected. That’s when I knew I would need professional help. I booked an appointment with a nutritionist, who is also a close friend of mine. I confessed my shame to her. After listening to my rant patiently, she told me something that shocked me: there is nothing like giving up on snacks at one go. That never happens. That is why my brain was unable to let go of my craving.

It turns out, to give up on snacks, you do not stop eating snacks.

This ‘snack detox’ worked for me this time because, instead of fretting over what was causing the issue (snacks), I dwelled on why I was doing it (my boredom) and how could I get over it (not quitting them entirely). My snack detox, or smart snacking, as some people say, was an easy three-step process. So, let’s have a look at it one by one.

Week 1: I tried understanding WHY I was snacking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRG0O_0bXWFjj700
Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash

The reason why I became so dependent on snacks in the first place was my boredom. Because of my confinement at home and the social distancing, I became close friends with the snacks in my cupboard. Going to the local supermarket and hoarding snacks for the entire month bought me relief and, to some extent, even happiness. Midnight strolls towards the fridge and finding a bucket full of ice cream became the highlight of the day.

Snacking helped me cope with my emotions — especially at the start of the pandemic. I didn’t have to internalize the sadness about being away from my loved ones or the uncertainty the future holds. I didn’t have to think about how the pandemic would affect all our lives and whether or not we would survive it. Most often, I was not hungry. I just felt incomplete and hollow while snacks filled me (both figuratively and literally).

Understanding these reasons behind my binge snacking habit helped me redirect myself to address those issues first. This first step helped me enormously to focus on what was stopping me from quitting my snacking habit and therefore made the whole process a lot easier.

What I did

Starting from the first week of February this year, I started engaging myself in other productive habits. I cut down the time I spent watching any series or movies — because that is what usually pulled the trigger on binge snacking. I stopped blocking my emotions and thoughts. I started journaling instead. Not only did this exercise help me focus on my feelings, but it also made me forget about the open bag of chips in the first drawer on my left.

Also, because I didn’t want to go back to the gym yet, I started jogging in the park down the lane. It wasn’t easy initially, especially with a mask on, but the surge in endorphins after the workout made it all worth the effort. I felt a lot less lethargic, incorporating just these three new changes in my daily schedule.

Note, I hadn’t given up snacks. In fact, I ate everything the same way I was eating before. The only change I had made was to invest my time in other activities that would cut down the time I spent snacking. Boredom was one of the root causes of me binging on snacks. So, I stopped being bored.

Week 2: I started paying attention to WHEN and HOW MUCH was I snacking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY3Ai_0bXWFjj700
Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash

When I took up snacking as a hobby (no kidding), I would snack all the time — irrespective of the amount and gaps between each snack. If I felt like eating a bag of chips, I ate. If I craved chocolate, I placed a piece of chocolate on my tongue. If I felt like eating the clouds, I immediately dug out a packet of mini marshmallows — you get my drift.

Now please don’t think I was on a death wish. No. Each time I ate little. I would eat only a piece of chocolate each day — not the entire bar. I would eat a small bowl of chips when I craved. Similarly, I popped only a couple of marshmallows when I felt like having some. Because I had a tiny amount each time, I thought it wouldn’t impact my health much.

I was delusional.

It turns out, every time you eat something, no matter less in quantity it is or how small the bite is — you are causing a change in your metabolism. That is, any food of any amount causes the blood glucose (sugar) levels to shoot up. When this happens, insulin is released. Insulin is a hormone that absorbs carbohydrates from food and transfers them to different cells to give energy. Any excess carbohydrate and energy derived from it get stored as fat. This means, whenever insulin is released, the body goes into a fat-storage mode. Likewise, when you do not eat anything, there is no insulin release, and hence the body is in fat-burning mode.

I didn’t know this when I was a snacker. I kept justifying my habitual snacking with: little snacks here and there wouldn’t do any harm. Until it did.

What I did

So every time I put something in my mouth, insulin is released. The thing about the rise in insulin levels is that it is followed by a drop too. When there is a sudden drop in blood glucose, the body craves another snack. There is an urge of hunger for more junk. When this becomes habitual, frequent cases of indigestion, bloating, and weight gain happens. I know this because I experienced this.

In circumstances when this habit is not controlled, diabetes follows. Thankfully I managed to open my eyes before that. I changed the frequency and timings of snacking. First, I made a deal to have my snack about three hours after I had a meal. This is important because this will give my body enough time to deal with my last meal. Also, at every meal, I made sure that I ate until my stomach was full to be less dependent on the snacks throughout the day.

At the same time, I increased the amount of water I had throughout the day. Every time I had a craving for a snack after a meal, I quenched my urge with a glass of water. I discovered that most of the time, I was thirsty and not hungry. Trust me: this simple habit works wonders.

Week 3: I started giving more thought to WHAT I snacked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkgLQ_0bXWFjj700
Photo by Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger on Unsplash

Whenever I felt like caving into my lust for snacks, it’s a particular snack that I usually craved. But when I wouldn’t find that specific snack at home, I would try compensating that craving with some other snack available at that time. The funny and sad thing about this substitution game is that the appetite never goes away. Because even after a bowl of ice cream, my craving for cake would remain.

What I did

When I decided to change my over-snacking tendencies, I adopted a new habit: I would pause for some time and think about WHAT I was craving.

For instance, when I craved chips, it meant I was craving something salty and crunchy. The same way when I wanted to have a bowl of ice cream, it was its cold and creamy texture that I wanted my taste buds to experience. So I started substituting these unhealthy snacks with their healthier versions.

  • I started baking thinly sliced potatoes with salt to make homemade chips and store them in airtight containers. I ate this every time I wanted something salty and crispy.
  • Likewise, I started satiating my cravings for ice cream with Greek yoghurt.
  • I stopped microwaving packed popcorns. Instead, I started buying raw popcorn kernels and started preparing popcorn at home.
  • I stopped having store-bought granola bars and started preparing them at home. Preparing them doesn’t even consume much time, and they were much tastier. I did the same with cookies and other snacks.

Honestly, I like the substituted versions better than the original junk I consumed.

The best part about listening to what texture or flavour I was craving at the moment was that I felt satisfied after the snack, even if I had yoghurt and not ice cream. Snacking based on what my taste buds wanted at that moment made me feel full and thus helped me reduce the frequency of snacks I had throughout the day.

In short, I stopped snacking just for the sake of it.

Ways in Which Snacking Smart Affected My Lifestyle

Like previous times, I was a little skeptical of whether or not these changes would be helpful because I always found ways to get back to my old habits. More importantly, I was unsure of whether or not I would be able to continue these habits. However, when I started incorporating these changes, I knew I would be able to do. My surety came from the fact that I was not giving up on snacks this time.

It has been five months since I have started snacking ‘smart,’ and I can proudly say that not giving up on snacks is one of the best decisions of my life. My week one of snacking ‘smart’ was the first week of February, and I have continued the same till today. I incorporated new habits the next two weeks after that. With the new habits, the frequency of my snacking decreased from 9–10 times to 4–5 times a day in a span of six weeks.

One of the main benefits I experienced after successfully quitting snacking was the change in my mood and energy levels. I felt much lighter, much happier, and more motivated to complete my other tasks. More importantly, I felt active throughout the day and slept better at night. Plus, losing that extra four inches I had gained last year made me more aware of myself, and I liked it. Along my journey of snacking smart, I also realized that I could save a lot of money and discovered that I enjoyed preparing snacks as much as I love having them.

Parting words

Like any journey you undertake, giving up on snacks can be challenging — especially when you are a binge snacker like I once was. But know that restricting yourself from snacks doesn’t mean that you cannot find the little joys they give you in other foods. Try snacking ‘smart’ based on the tips I mentioned above.

However, remember that our bodies and our cravings are unique. Listen to what your body is asking of you and make adjustments in your snacking habits accordingly.

You can do it!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about the changing world and the changes that affect our lives. I like covering topics on current affairs, history, science, and lifestyle. Through my content, I aim to inform my readers of the upcoming events and the ones they have missed out on. I am a 8x Top Writer with 3M+ views on NewsBreak, Medium and Quora. Open to writing gigs. Contact me at: arshadfareeha86@gmail.com

Texas State
2143 followers

More from Fareeha Arshad

Super-Villains Who Existed in the Victorian Era: Blackborough, Hudson, MacDonald, and the Victorian Government itself

The reign of Queen Victoria stretched for more than half a century from 1819 to 1901. Of the many things, her rule is known for the rampant division between rich and poor — the rich became richer, and the poor became poorer. This was also a time when the crime rates increased, both among the rich and the poor. Let’s have a look at four such people who exploited the Victorian laws to satisfy their greed.

Read full story

Ancient Cities That Still Exist Today: Varanasi, Athens, Damascus, Istanbul

Several places in the world have a rich and extensive history — each boasting of an unparalleled past. However, only a few places in the world have managed to remain intact almost precisely how they were millennia before. Let’s have a look at some of such cities around the world that are still harbouring the same hustle and bustle as they did centuries ago.

Read full story

Ancient Romans drank blood, collected urine taxes, and disliked left-handed people

Ancient Romans have dominated a vast part of history, thanks to their influential presence in the world. Yet, despite their superiority in world history, some practices and beliefs originating from this part of the world make no sense now. Let’s look at three of such Roman practices that would have been vehemently opposed if introduced in the present times.

Read full story
35 comments

Recent Poll: 45% of Parents To Not Get Their Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19

A recent survey by Gallup concluded that over 45% of parents are not comfortable getting their children vaccinated against the COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech have geared up in providing younger children between the ages 5 and 11. Both the vaccine companies have confirmed the safety of their vaccines for children below the age of 12. However, only 55% have agreed on getting their younger kids vaccinated.

Read full story
1 comments

Ancient Egyptians Rode Donkeys and Invited the Dead to Meals

That’s the thing about historical facts: not all of them are necessarily the way you thought them to be, or worse: not all of them are true. That’s not all. The worst happens when certain ancient facts are tucked away far in a corner, and nobody talks about them anymore. This is when the historical lens through which we look at the world changes — the way we look at the past changes. Let’s discuss three of such ancient Egyptian facts that people don’t mention anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

Anglo-Zanzibar War, The Six-Day War And Other Short Wars

History is filled with wars that were fought to gain the upper hand, a better land, or to establish a tyrant — each fought with a different purpose and varying durations. Most of the time, however, wars were fought under conflicting situations to conclude. Sometimes the war ended within a matter of minutes, and sometimes it took years to determine the winning side. Let’s have a look at some of the shortest wars in history and why they were fought.

Read full story

Middle Ages gave us the saunas, antibiotics, and calculus

‘The Large Ecce Homo’, a painting by Lucas van Leyden | The Age of Discovery allowed the rediscovery of any inventions lost to timePxhere. When the last Roman Emporer fell, the western world entered the Middle Ages. Along with the fall of the mighty Empire, their knowledge was also lost to time. This has been repeated quite a few times in history. Even now, our fragile future is dependent on technology that can blow us up anytime. Yet, any idea, unlike technology, is not volatile.

Read full story

Ancient Egyptians gave us make-up, breath mints, toothpaste, haircuts

During the New Kingdom period, the Egyptian Empire was at its peak in terms of development. It had all kinds of power — wealth, military, and might. The Empire occupied a large area — from modern-day Syria to Sudan. During the thousands of years that the ancient Egyptians lived, they were big on fashion, health, and hygiene.

Read full story

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.

Read full story

The Battle of Tsushima, The Battle of Hastings, The Battle of Lechfeld, The Battle of the Metaurus

Ancient BattlesThe Print Collector via Getty Images. 1. The Battle of Tsushima, 1905: the fall of Russia and the rise of Japan. In the early 1900s, Japan wanted to divide Manchuria and Korea into separate spheres of influence. However, their visionary plan was turned down by Russia. This fired up the Japanese and, on the 8th of February, 1904, they attacked Port Arthur, a Russian naval base in China. The Russian fleet was decimated during its first battle of the twentieth century.

Read full story

Enola Gay, Turtle, Little Willie, Messerschmitt Me 262, MQ-1 Predator

Enola Gay and crew members (1945)Wikimedia Commons. Human history has witnessed the evolution of weapons insofar as they have always become better, more efficient, and deadlier than their previous versions. However, combat vehicles played a more important role in the outcome of battles than weapons. These vehicles bear testimony to the battles won, the people who died, and the destruction caused.

Read full story

Things you can do to invest in your current friendships and foster new ones

Graduating from college and entering official adulthood is hard. That’s the thing about adult life — the hardships are unending. One such difficulty is the loss of friendships.

Read full story

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.

Read full story
8 comments

The ‘Eureka!’ Moment, the First ‘Light’ Moment, and the First ‘Text’ Moment

Archimedes was undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest scientists. His best discovery was that of the principle of buoyancy. He is known as the man who ran down the streets of the Greek city of Syracuse, naked, yelling “Eureka!” translating “I got it!”

Read full story

Knights had chivalry, armor, and rigorous training

Recognized by their horses, chained armours, heavy suits, swords, and daggers, knights were soldiers during the medieval period with a very high status in the military. The head of the state conferred them with their raking and position. Sometime before 800 A.D., knights were considered ordinary soldiers. It was only after that time that they were given an elevated status. They became associated with chivalrous demeanour, a high court of conduct, and a perfect soldier.

Read full story

The WANF technique to help you save money

Saving money happens with the culmination of two reasons: a sense of purpose, which answers the question of ‘Why save money?’ and motivation, which answers ‘How do I keep saving money?’. I imagine these two factors as the foundation on which money-saving habits are built. When either one of these is missing, the habit falls apart.

Read full story

“Bloodletting will help cure most diseases”, “The air you breathe runs through your arteries” and other ancient facts

Circumcision ceremony and treatment as shown in an Egyptian tomb paintingFlickr. There are many ancient practices that are still followed now, and there are others that make no sense. For instance, the ancient practice of circumcision is still followed today, among many parts of the world. However, practices like using python bile to treat ulcers or drilling holes in the skull to release ‘demons’ are unimaginable today. Let’s look at some of the mind-boggling ancient beliefs that are no longer relied on anymore.

Read full story

The strange ‘Miasma theory’ and other theories in History

Miasma theory was commonly believed in the Victorian LondonWikimedia Commons. The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see today came about recently. Before that, science, too, like you, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.

Read full story

No, Caesar’s last words were not “et tu, Brute” and other facts about Romans

Romans were one of the strongest and the mightiest empires in history. Yet, the way we remember them has been marred with details that may not be exactly true. Despite the vastness and the long duration of this fearsome empire at that time, there is very little we know about them.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy