Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gem

Tucked on a country road between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg in Union County, Union Cellars is a family-friendly winery offering wine tastings, events, and a year-round relaxing atmosphere. It's a family business, so it's no surprise they've thought of everything to make their winery a memorable experience.

Photo byUnion Cellars

With a large patio and lawn space for hosting live music, Union Cellars is the perfect place for an afternoon picnic with the family in warmer months. The kids' sandbox off the patio area proves that family-friendly wineries do exist. There are comfortable outdoor sofas, cabanas, and plenty of Adirondack chairs on the expansive grass area. Union Cellars allows outside food, so you can bring plenty of snacks to keep the kids happy or order something from the food trucks that frequent their location. In the summertime, they also have the popular wine slushies available for keeping cool on a hot day.

Photo byFamily Fun Pennsylvania

With the colder weather, wine tastings have obviously moved indoors and the coziness of the indoor space does not disappoint. The large fireplace and comfortable furnishings beg you to slow down and enjoy a wine-tasting flight and a charcuterie board. It's the perfect spot for an afternoon date or to unwind after a long day of holiday shopping. Try a glass of Holiday Cheer - it's a red wine blended with rich, festive spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and orange peel that's served warm.

Photo byFamily Fun Pennsylvania

For gift giving, a bottle of wine and any of the accessories they sell makes a great hostess gift for the holiday season. More recently, Union Cellars has introduced a wine club with quarterly bottles of wine that are hand selected that also come with several perks and discounts for members.

Union Cellars is open year-round, 7 days a week. For more information, visit their website. Union Cellars is located at 4760 Furnace Road in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

