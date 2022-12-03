Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland

Photo by Ponduce Farms

Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.

Photo by Ponduce Farms

During the holidays, visitors can pick up some of these goodies or stop into the Wreath Barn Gift Shop to find unique gifts that are sure to please everyone on their list. With more than 20 vendors, the barn is brimming with handmade goods, home decor, toys, t-shirts, accessories, holiday ornaments, wreaths, and more. One of the hallmarks of a visit to the Wreath Barn Gift Shop is having a custom wreath made in the shop.

The Christmas Tree Farm is home to thousands of trees, ranging from tabletop-sized trees to those that are 10 feet tall. A choose-and-cut tree option is currently available on the weekends, but their tree lot is open daily from now until December 18, 2022. With their friendly and knowledgeable staff on hand to help with selecting and cutting down the perfect tree, Ponduce Farms is the perfect place to find your holiday spirit.

Photo by Ponduce Farms

From hot chocolate in the Wreath Barn Gift Shop to gifts and bakery specials in the market, celebrate the holidays at Ponduce Farms this year! With something for everyone, it’s sure to become a family tradition!

Ponduce Farms is located at 270 White Church Rd, Elysburg, PA.

Market Hours are Thursday - Sunday from 10 am - 6 pm

Tree Lot & Wreath Barn Gift Shop are open daily from 10 am - 6 pm through December 18.