Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatre

Photo by Certifikid

The Tower Theatre in Philadelphia is currently hosting the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, a must-see for art lovers of all ages. The exhibit features more than 40 pieces by Vincent van Gogh, as well as interactive elements that allow visitors to explore the artist's life and work. This is a great opportunity to introduce your children to one of the world's most famous painters!

The all-digital light and sound show is sure to delight and captivate visitors of all ages. Using state-of-the-art LED projection mapping, the show takes viewers on a journey through Van Gogh's most beloved works. From Starry Night to Sunflowers, you'll feel like you're stepping into the painting itself!

The experience doesn't end there. The interactive elements of the exhibit allow visitors to dive deeper into Van Gogh's art, his life and his influence on modern art. You can touch screens throughout the gallery that contain information about various pieces and the artist himself. There are also special activities for kids, including painting workshops where they can create their own masterpieces inspired by Van Gogh.

For those looking for a truly unique experience, the Tower Theatre is also offering a special nighttime session of the exhibit. Guests will be able to explore the gallery after dark and see how Van Gogh's works look in the glow of LED lights. There are also live performances from classical musicians, giving viewers an opportunity to take in some culture while they enjoy the art.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Van Gogh's works or simply looking for an entertaining way to spend time with your family, the Van Gogh Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatre is a must-see. It's sure to be an unforgettable experience that will inspire and captivate people of all ages. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the art of one of the world's greatest painters!

The Tower Theatre is located at 69th St &, Ludlow St in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Discount tickets to the experience can be purchased here.