Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Conyngham will host its 28th annual drive-through Living Nativity this Saturday and Sunday, December 3 & 4, from 5 pm - 7 pm.

Photo byChrist Evangelical Lutheran Church

Through thoughtfully designed scenes and the use of live animals, and costumes, volunteers tell the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus. Beginning with Mary and the Angel Gabriel, you'll go on a journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem from the comfort of your own car.

Some of the scenes you'll encounter amongst the 14 sets are Mary, Joseph, & Baby Jesus, a choir of singing Angels, shepherds tending their flock, and local legend Humphrey the Camel will also make an appearance.

Nativity History

According to history, the first Living Nativity was created in the year 1223 by Saint Francis of Assisi when he created the first creche. As part of a Christmas Eve mass, he set up a living nativity with a donkey, an ox, and a manger. Not long after the first living nativity, the practice became more widespread among believers in the church.

Event Location

To access the Conyngham event, vehicles will enter the parking lot from Main Street and follow the candlelit path through the parking lot to observe each scene in sequential order. Visitors can also tune into the radio station noted on the signage for music and Christmas carols.

Admission to the Living Nativity in Conyngham is free of charge.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 467 Main Street, Conyngham, PA 18219, and is led by Reverend Deborah Staniszewski, Pastor.

