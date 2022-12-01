Conyngham, PA

Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3

Update: Christmas in Conyngham activities will take place rain, snow, or shine. The parade route will be shortened to accommodate for Saturday's weather forecast and all vendors will now be set up in the CVCO gymnasium.

Festivities for the annual Christmas in Conyngham will kick off this Saturday, December 3, 2022 with a holiday parade down Main Street followed by an afternoon filled with activities and vendors in nearby Whispering Willows Park.

With more than 30 parade participants, the parade route will move south from Christ Lutheran Church and flow toward the judges' stands in front of the Brass Buckle Restaurant. Parade participants include costumed performers, local dance groups, community organizations, and local fire departments, as well as Santa Claus himself.

Photo byConyngham Valley Connect

The excitement continues into the afternoon with local craft and food vendors at Whispering Willows park along with several performers including Autumn Falls Entertainment, vocal students of Angela Conohan Coaching, dance studio performances, and Magician Tony Baronio. Other activities include visits with Santa, a reindeer food-making station, plus there will be a tent for children to write letters to Santa.

Craft, food, and shopping vendors will be set up throughout Whispering Willows Park with more than 25 vendors expected. Local food trucks will have lunch foods available as well as hot cocoa, sweets, and treats.

All proceeds from the event, including money raised will stay in the community.

Funds raised from Tricky Trays and 50/50 Raffles will benefit the Conyngham Valley Civic Organization to help offset the costs of running programming for the citizens of the Conyngham Valley. The CVCO hosts youth sports programs and operates one of the only remaining community swimming pools in the area.

Funds raised from the newly created Cookie Contest will benefit local families in need. Anyone wishing to enter their cookie into the contest is asked to bake 6-8 dozen small cookies where community members will pay $1 to eat and vote for their favorite cookies.

Christmas in Conyngham runs from 11 am - 3 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

