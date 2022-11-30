Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburg

When the summer excitement and thrill of roller coasters come to a close, Knoebels transforms their amusement park and campground resort into a winter wonderland of lights and sights. Joy Through the Grove, a drive-through light experience, is a truly spectacular holiday tradition you'll want to see with your family.

Photo by Knoebels Joy Through the Grove

The entrance to Joy Through the Grove begins in the main parking lot where ticket booths are located to gain entry to the experience. Once inside, you'll enjoy over 2 miles of lighted displays featuring favorite Knoebel's scenes as you drive through the displays.

Snacks for the ride are available for purchase at the ticket window upon entry into the park. Options include caramel corn, cotton candy, Knoebels' famous fudge, kettle corn, and more.

The fun doesn't stop at the conclusion of the light display. Follow the signs to Three Ponds Golf Course where the restaurant area and parking lot have been transformed into a Christmas Village where children can visit and have their photo taken with Santa Claus. There are crafts and activities for the kids as well as character visits from Kozmo & company.

Photo by Christmas Village | Joy Through the Grove

Stay warm by the fire pits scattered throughout the Christmas Village and warm yourself with delicious treats from their concession stand. The golf pro shop has also been transformed into a Christmas gift shop so be sure to take some time to browse for a new Christmas ornament or two.

Admission prices vary depending on the size of your vehicle and day of your visit. Passenger vehicles are $20 ($25 on weekends) and larger vehicles that seat 9-12 people are $40. Buses and motor coaches are prohibited.

Joy Through the Grove is open nightly from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm from November 25 through December 31. They are closed on both Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.