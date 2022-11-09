How to Raise Special Needs Children as a Single Mom

Mom hugs son. Photo by Keira Burton/Pexels

I am a single mom, raising a child with special needs/disabilities. Or, this type of child may be called neurodivergent. This is a tough job, and I want us all to help each other! I want other single moms raising children with disabilities to feel supported and learn and grow. I'm not just a mom, though, I've also worked in schools and residential homes with special needs children, such as children with mental illness/depression, ADHD, anxiety, Deafness, and other conditions.

How to Get Started as a Single Mom Raising Special Needs Children :

In the first place, does my child need a diagnosis to be considered a child with disabilities? Well no, not really. We are already raising these children before we get a complete diagnosis.

Diagnoses can be tricky. We are still trying to figure out all that is happening with my daughter. That doesn't mean that in the meantime I can pretend that she is just like any other child and raise her that way. That won't work.

Also, you know in your heart, gut, or intuition, whatever you want to call it. You have probably known for a long time that your child is not typical. If you prefer a more clinical term, we can use “disabilities.” As single moms raising children with disabilities, we must fully accept who our child is.

Tips for Success for Single Moms Raising Special Needs Children:

You may be a single mom raising children with disabilities but that does not mean you must “go it alone”. Well not totally alone. In fact, that is a really bad idea.

You absolutely must have a support system. You are a single mom raising exceptional children so you must find some other support system. It could be grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, or people from your church or school community. In the future, we can talk about resources for finding more support, should you live away from family/friends.

Furthermore, you must keep an open mind. There are some kinda silly ideas out there. It can be easy to say, oh that won't work or there's no way I'm doing that. But, single moms raising children with disabilities must be creative and fearless!

FAQ

About Children with Disabilities/Special Needs:

When did you know your child was not typical?

Would you believe, it was when she was born? But seriously, maybe within a day or so of her birth. I'm not kidding. There can be sleep issues, movement issues, feeding issues, etc. that you may notice during infancy.



Keep in mind, some parents will tell you that they noticed they had a disabled child a bit past the toddler phase, as more typical children are advancing in their skills and the atypical child seems more like a toddler.

How do I get my child diagnosed/assessed?

First off, you can start with the general practitioner to diagnose if you have a child with disabilities. Next, the child may have to see a social worker, psychologist, or psychiatrist. Remember, you can and should get a second opinion, to make sure that you are doing what's best for your child. In addition, you can contact your local school district about assessments. They typically send you a packet to fill out about your child and then schedule a screening with you.

Should I medicate my child?

First, that depends on the child and the diagnosis. Again, I am not a doctor. But as a single mom raising children with disabilities, it is your job to advocate for your child. Sometimes psychiatrists try to prescribe a very strong medication for a child. Of course, you can say no.



Moreover, do your research and learn about the medications, their side effects, the condition your child has, etc. Medication can be very helpful if done well.

About Divorce and Single Parenting:

Should I get a divorce?

In the first place, that is a very personal decision and I cannot tell you what to do. All I can say is that you have to go with what your gut is telling you. Are the problems in your marriage such that both parties are willing to work through them? Or alternatively, do you think solutions and change will not happen, based on past situations?

How do you survive financially as a single mom?

Truly, don't be ashamed to ask for assistance, whether from extended family or the government. Especially in the beginning, when you are first separated, divorced, or single, you have a lot on your plate and should seek out help. Remember, you don't have to feel bad for getting assistance with housing, income, food, etc. If you need government assistance, you can start by visiting your local county department of human services (if in the U.S.).

About Successful Single Parenting:

How can I be a good single mom?

First off, just like you wouldn't want someone to label your child a “bad” child, don't label yourself a “bad” mom.



Ultimately, the goal of parenting is to raise a child to its full potential. This can be done by any type of family situation, whether it's a single mom, grandparents, same-sex couple, etc. Where there is love and healthy boundaries, goals, praise, etc., any parent can accomplish their goals.

Can a single mom raise a successful child?

Yes! A long time ago, studies said that a whole bunch of problems would come to children of divorce. Recently, more research is being done that shows that children of single parents are just as happy and healthy as those raised by both parents.



As moms of children with disabilities, we also need to temper our definition of success. As I said above, parenting is about raising a child to its full potential. Remember, that can mean different outcomes, depending on the child.

About Dating:

How do single moms start dating?

First off, everything has to be intentional when you are a single mom. That is actually a good thing! Whereas when you were younger and childless, you possibly dated a lot of people who were just there, because it was something to do and they were attractive, fun, etc. But because your time is so limited as a single mom, you are more selective about who you spend that time with. And if you don't want to do something or you don't want to see that person, you learn pretty quickly to just say no and move on!

I'm going to cover dating in much more detail in future articles, so stay tuned.

Summary