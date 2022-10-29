Free or Inexpensive Family Halloween Events in the Western Suburbs of Chicago

Mom dressed as witch laughs with daughter with a pumpkin and in front of a cornfield. Photo by Thirdman/Pexels

I'm a mom in the western suburbs of Chicago and wanted to share with you some family Halloween events in the area, plus tips on how to find other events. There's still time to get out there and experience what fall has to offer.

Halloween Happening

Address: Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL

Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 10:30 am-12:30 pm

What: It opens at 10:30 am, and they will show the movie The Addams Family 2 at 11:00 am. There is popcorn and a candy bag.

Cost: Free

https://allevents.in/downers%20grove/halloween-happening-by-baird-and-warner-downers-grove/200023463750004

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Address: 7201 Woodridge Dr, Woodridge, IL 60517

Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 am

What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy. There is typically Halloween games, snacks, a cake walk, and other activities. There is usually no real costume contest, but there are some very creative folks here.

Cost: Free

Kingsley Elementary School

Address: 6509 Powell St, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm-5:00 pm

What: Trunk or treat and fundraiser for their new playground. Lots of candy and prizes.

Cost: It is free, but they will accept a donation. They recommend a $20.00 donation for their playground.

https://mykidlist.com/event/trunk-or-treat-kingsley-downers-grove/

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Address: 4501 Main St, Downers Grove, IL (south parking lot)

Day: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm-2:00 pm

What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy.

Cost: Free

https://allevents.in/downers%20grove/trunk-or-treat/200023463750913?ref=footer-up-eventlist

Blodgett House Boo Fest

Address: 831 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL

Day: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm-7:00 pm

What: This historical house/museum is decked out in Halloween and Victorian décor. There will be a scavenger hunt and Halloween games.

Cost: Free

https://mykidlist.com/event/blodgett-house-boo-fest-3/

Trunk or Treat at Belmont Bible Church

Address: 5430 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL

Day: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy. They will also have hot dogs and a bouncy house.

Cost: Free

https://mykidlist.com/event/trunk-or-treat-at-belmont-bible-church/

Spooktacular Fun Night

Address: Westmont Community Center, 75 E Richmond St, Westmont, IL

Day: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

What: trick or treating through the Community Center

Cost: Free

https://mykidlist.com/event/spooktacular-fun-night/

If you are not close to these, you can always check out your local churches, community centers, park districts, elementary schools, and YMCA/gym for other Halloween events. Have a safe and Happy Halloween!