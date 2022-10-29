Free or Inexpensive Family Halloween Events in the Western Suburbs of Chicago

I'm a mom in the western suburbs of Chicago and wanted to share with you some family Halloween events in the area, plus tips on how to find other events. There's still time to get out there and experience what fall has to offer.
Halloween Happening
Address: Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 10:30 am-12:30 pm
What: It opens at 10:30 am, and they will show the movie The Addams Family 2 at 11:00 am. There is popcorn and a candy bag.
Cost: Free
https://allevents.in/downers%20grove/halloween-happening-by-baird-and-warner-downers-grove/200023463750004
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Address: 7201 Woodridge Dr, Woodridge, IL 60517
Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 11:00 am
What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy. There is typically Halloween games, snacks, a cake walk, and other activities. There is usually no real costume contest, but there are some very creative folks here.
Cost: Free
Kingsley Elementary School
Address: 6509 Powell St, Downers Grove, IL 60516
Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 3:00 pm-5:00 pm
What: Trunk or treat and fundraiser for their new playground. Lots of candy and prizes.
Cost: It is free, but they will accept a donation. They recommend a $20.00 donation for their playground.
https://mykidlist.com/event/trunk-or-treat-kingsley-downers-grove/
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Address: 4501 Main St, Downers Grove, IL (south parking lot)
Day: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm-2:00 pm
What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy.
Cost: Free
https://allevents.in/downers%20grove/trunk-or-treat/200023463750913?ref=footer-up-eventlist
Blodgett House Boo Fest
Address: 831 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Day: Monday, October 31, 2022
Time: 3:00 pm-7:00 pm
What: This historical house/museum is decked out in Halloween and Victorian décor. There will be a scavenger hunt and Halloween games.
Cost: Free
https://mykidlist.com/event/blodgett-house-boo-fest-3/
Trunk or Treat at Belmont Bible Church
Address: 5430 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL
Day: Monday, October 31, 2022
Time: 6:00 pm-8:00 pm
What: trunk or treat. Trunks are open for getting candy. They will also have hot dogs and a bouncy house.
Cost: Free
https://mykidlist.com/event/trunk-or-treat-at-belmont-bible-church/
Spooktacular Fun Night
Address: Westmont Community Center, 75 E Richmond St, Westmont, IL
Day: Monday, October 31, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm-7:00 pm
What: trick or treating through the Community Center
Cost: Free
https://mykidlist.com/event/spooktacular-fun-night/
If you are not close to these, you can always check out your local churches, community centers, park districts, elementary schools, and YMCA/gym for other Halloween events. Have a safe and Happy Halloween!
