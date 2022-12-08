Top 10 Cities With The Most Billionaires 2023

New York City has 107 billionaires in the World. With 107 billionaires living there with a combined value of more than 640 billion The Big Apple is the home of more three-comma club residents than every other city on earth. The recent influx of wealth-along with problems in the markets of Asia during the past year, helped end the short-lived rule of Beijing that displaced New York as the top billionaire city for the first time in the past eight years in 2023.

While New York thrived, Beijing as well as other Chinese cities struggled with the government's crackdown in a variety of industries, from ecommerce to tutoring after school. The only exception was that Shanghai gained a spot on the list, moving up to no. 5. Beijing dropped to the Top 10 spots from the No. 10 position in 2023. The Chinese cities in this year's list of the top 10 cities have lost 29 billionaires and $375.6 billion of wealth from last year's. However, China has more cities on the list than any other nation and is ahead of other countries like the U.S., which is second in the list behind New York City and San Francisco.

There was no city that experienced a greater decline than Moscow as it dropped down from being the no. 4 cities with the highest number of billionaires in 2023 to. eight this year. A string of international sanctions as well as closed markets led to 34 Russians being removed from 2023's World's Billionaire List; about three-quarters of them were in Moscow. The sum of all the billionaires in Russia's capital city is currently $214.9 billion in comparison to $420.6 billion in the previous year. It was just one decade back that Moscow was ranked first on this list of the cities that had the highest number of billionaires.

  1. New York City: 106 billionaires
  2. Beijing: 83
  3. Hong Kong: 67
  4. London: 65
  5. Shanghai: 61
  6. Shenzhen: 59
  7. Moscow: 52
  8. Mumbai: 51
  9. San Francisco: 45
  10. Seoul: 38

1. New York City: 106 billionaires

Total net worth: $640.4 billion

Richest resident: Michael Bloomberg, $82 billion

Michael Bloomberg, Forbes ranked him as the sixteenth-richest person in the world,New York gained ten new billionaire residents in the past year, more than any other city on the list. Most are in finance, including Thrive Capital founder Josh Kushner and private equity titan Ramsey Musallam. Other NYC newcomers include the first NFT billionaires identified by Forbes: Devin Fincher and Alex Atalla, co-founders of buzzy blockchain startup OpenSea. Despite high competition, media mogul Michael Bloomberg remains the city's wealthiest resident, accounting for 15% of the city's total billionaire wealth.

 2.Beijing: 83 billionaires

Total net worth: $310 billion

Richest resident: Zhang Yiming, $50 billion

Increased government scrutiny has unleashed a world of agony for China's capital's super-rich, who have lost $174.3 billion from their collective net worth since 2023. Among the 17 billionaires lost are Kate Wang, founder of Chinese vaping company RLX Technology, and Will. Wei Cheng, CEO of ride-hailing company TT Global, said his fortunes both fell below the three-point mark. A rare winner amid the turmoil was Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok-owner ByteDance and Beijing's richest resident, who was $14.4 billion richer as of last year.

3.Hong Kong: 68 billionaires

Total net worth: $304.6 billion

Richest resident: Lee Shau Kee, $32.6 billion

Another city with a dramatic drop in billionaires, Hong Kong lost a dozen amid a year of market chaos and stricter Covid-19 protocols. The billionaires are the strongest of our cities. A stagnant tourism industry has knocked casino billionaires Ina Chan and Lawrence Ho and hotelier Zhao Dongdong from the ranks of the city's super-rich. Hong Kong lost two billionaires in 2021: Shing-por Tang and Lee Man Tat, who died in 2021.

4.London: 66 billionaires

Total net worth: $324.1 billion

Richest resident: Len Blavatnik, $32.5 billion

Richest resident: Len Blavatnik is a Net worth $32billion because London rose to 4th place as it eased long-standing pandemic restrictions. Despite a net gain of three new billionaires, the city actually welcomed six new three-point club members, including the first Bulgarian and Estonian citizens ever named billionaires by Forbes, all of whom have prime residences in London. Vlad Yatsenko, chief technology officer of digital banking firm Revolut, and Denis Sverdlow, founder of British electronics automaker Arrival, are other new London-based billionaires.

5.Shanghai: 61 billionaires

Total net worth: $187 billion

Richest resident: Liu Yongxing, $13.2 billion

There are Many more billionaires live in the citie and Most Top Rank of Technology Field this City, Shanghai lost fewer billionaires than other Chinese cities, but its stable number of super-rich fell from 64 to 61. Xu Yi and Chen Rui, executives of Chinese media company Blibli, and Tony Zhao, CEO of online trading Nasdaq, are among the Shanghai-based billionaires who have dropped video and communications platform Agora in the past year. Bucking the trend, Shanghai's richest man, Liu Yongxing, chairman of East Hope Group, an agricultural and chemical giant, doubled his fortune to $13.2 billion.

6.Shenzhen: 59 billionaires

Total net worth: $286.6 billion

Richest resident: Ma Huateng, $37.2 billion

This cites a big Amount $28 billion draped so Ranked drop No 6, A hub for self-made billionaires, "China's Silicon Valley" lost nine billionaire residents in the past year, falling to No. 6. The trio were investors in vaping company Smore International, whose shares plunged 64% after the Chinese government threatened to crack down on e-cigarettes. Shenzhen's richest man, Tencent chairman and CEO Ma Huateng, also won. The internet media mogul's net worth has fallen by more than $28 billion since 2021.

7.Moscow: 53 billionaires

Total net worth: $214.9 billion 

Richest resident: Vladimir Lisin, $18.4 billion

Moscow lost more billionaires than any other city on the list amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In fact, all but two who lived in Russia's capital came out worse than the previous year.Arkady Volozh Russian equivalent of search engines like Google and Yahoo. Vladimir Lisin, chairman of steel products manufacturer NLMK Group and Moscow's richest man, has poured about $8 billion out of his personal fortune. Twenty-six people left the list of billionaires entirely, including Oleg Tinkov, founder of digital bank Tinkoff; Admitted billionaires Andrei Molchanov and Dmitry Pampyansky; and Arkady Volozh, founder of Yandex, the Russian equivalent of search engines like Google and Yahoo.

8.Mumbai: 51 billionaires

Total net worth: $301.3 billion 

Richest resident: Mukesh Ambani, $90.7 billion

India Most Powerful Man of Mukesh Ambani, The Indian metropolis ranked 8th with a net gain of three billion over last year. Ambani shares Reliance and Jio include Bulks are Owners  of Mukesh Ambani, Jio Sim Increase to Net Worth of Mukesh Ambani. Balanced by three drop-offs, Mumbai actually welcomed six new billionaires, including Falguni Nair, who became India's richest woman with an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, after taking her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa public. November. The city's richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, alone accounts for more than 30% of the total net worth of Mumbai's billionaires.

9.San Francisco: 44 billionaires

Total net worth: $160.8 billion

Richest residents: Brian Chesky and Dustin Moskovitz, $11.5 billion

San Francisco, which fell behind at No. 9, has four fewer millionaires than last year. The city actually welcomed new ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs like Kramerly co-founder Max Litwin; and 26- and 25-year-old Henrique Dubois and Pedro Franceschi (respectively) co-founders of fintech startup Brax. But the plummeting fortunes of others like Affirm cofounder Max Levchin, RingCentral Vlad Shmunis and Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise—each of whom left the Forbes list—left town with net losses.

10.Seoul: 38 billionaires

Total net worth: $108.3 billion 

Richest residents: Kim Beom-su and Jay Y. Lee, $9.1 billion

The South Korean capital is back on the list for the first time since 2019. Seoul's three billionaire newcomers (the fourth returnee) are all self-made: Covid-19 testing entrepreneur Cho Young-sik, fintech startup founder Lee Seung-gun and gaming mogul Park Kwon-ho. Kim Beom-su, founder of South Korea's largest messaging app Kago, and Jay Y, vice president of Samsung Electronics. Lee is tied as the city's richest man, worth $9.1 billion.

