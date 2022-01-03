The world's first delivery robot has been introduced by Kawasaki

future technology Annie Spratt/unplash

Why are robots used for delivery?

You can make more profit by using robots for delivery. In the future, there will be more work on robots as humans work less.

K-RACER*1-X1

Kawasaki has discovered that in the future robots could use the method of delivering goods from one place to another. It is expected that more individuals will lose jobs and make more profit through these robots. Kawasaki is the company that will introduce future of delivery robots 2022. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL). Reciprocating engine (Ninja H2R supercharged engine). Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. today announced the successful completion of the Proof-Off-Concept (PoC) test for unmanned cargo transportation in collaboration with its K-RACER * 1-X1 (prototype) drone vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. (Unmanned VTOL) and Delivery Robot. The PoC test was conducted with the aim of helping to solve social problems such as labor shortages in the logistics sector.

Kawasaki's latest unmanned VTOL adopts upgrades to air travel tested in 2021. It can carry a 100-kilogram payload and has a delivery robot loading and unloading mechanism. For its power unit, the aircraft features a Ninja H2R motorcycle supercharged engine built by Kawasaki Motors Limited. The delivery robot, used in conjunction with the unmanned VTOL, is based on a delivery robot designed to achieve smooth, stable operation even on rough and bumpy roads. Developed behind Kawasaki's knowledge of robotics and technology behind its motorcycles and side-by-road off-road capabilities. This delivery robot was transformed into an unmanned VTOL mount.

The PoC test simulated a series of interconnected, unmanned delivery operations in which the delivery robot loaded the cargo and automatically loaded the unmanned VTOL, followed by an automated flight with the delivery robot, followed by landing, automatic delivery robot landing and delivery final destination. The test was carried out with the future goal of delivery operations without any human-employee involvement.

Kawasaki's unmanned VTOL is planned to be used in Nagano Prefecture's unmanned VTOL freight transport platform development project commissioned from Ina City.

In response to labor shortages in the logistics sector and other challenges facing the community, Kawasaki will use the results and information of its latest PoC test to develop a rapid freight system that is not affected by road-traffic conditions or terrain features. Reliable logistics services in the seas, mountains and rivers, and deep places in the mountains or on remote islands. In these ways, the company hopes to help the community overcome its challenges.