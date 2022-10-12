Freelancers Will Be Hurt By Labor Proposal

Contract labor is a good deal for both publishers and writers

The ruling is shocking and could change the freelance world for writers.photo by Colton Sturgeon on Unsplash

A new proposal by the Biden Administration could wreak havoc on freelance writers. The new rule would make companies consider most gig workers employees, not contract labor, as they are currently considered.

This would mean more employers will have to treat workers as employees, paying benefits that they do not have to pay now. A story in Reuters said using freelancers, or gig workers saves companies as much as 30 percent.

The proposal was revealed Tuesday, and there will be a 45-day comment period before it goes into effect. 

In my 30 years of being a journalist, there was one thing that was absolutely true 100 percent of the time. When costs go up the freelancer's budget is the first thing that is cut.

 If this goes into effect, companies will decide it's better to not have some stories than have to pay a lot more.

Millions of Americans do “gig” work, or you can call it freelancing. This allows workers to have more flexibility and control over their lives, and it saves money for the companies.

Writing and selling individual stories to magazines, websites, and other places is a good deal for everyone concerned. 

While it might sound good on the surface to give workers more benefits, this is not a good deal for anyone. It will cost companies more, which means they will buy fewer articles. It will force people who like working for themselves, and working when they want to, to be regular employees. 

I am sure there are companies that abuse the system, and there are workers who play the system to their advantage. But for honest companies, and for people who want to work for themselves, this is a very bad idea.

News organizations, and publications in general, have staff writers who do the important stories. They hire freelancers to do stories that would be nice to have but are not essential. If a company is paying $100 for a story, that cost would rise to $130 for the company. Most publications simply won’t do that.

This does have a lot of implications for the labor market, and politicians have been going back and forth for a long time. The Trump administration had a rule that said if a person is self-employed, in most cases they can be considered a contract laborer — or freelancer. 

This would reverse that. The labor department plays down the significance a little, saying it would be used mostly in court cases to determine whether a worker is an employee or not. 

Still, this would limit the flexibility workers and freelancers have now. It would have a chilling effect on freelancing. 

Here is the news story with all the details.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-biden-labor-rule-would-make-contractors-into-employees-2022-10-11/

