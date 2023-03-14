For Germs on Everest, There’s No Such Thing as a ‘Death Zone’

ExplorersWeb

With our fragile, hairless bodies and inconvenient need for oxygen, humans are not designed to withstand conditions at the top of the world. The microbes that call our noses and mouths home, however, have fewer issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCovy_0lInURXi00
Climbers at Everest's Camp IV, where human-associated microbes survive in extreme conditions.Photo byScreenshot/Amy Urban

Scientists studying soil samples collected from Everest Camp IV (otherwise known as the South Col) found a “human signature” of frozen microorganisms. The microbes got there in an unsurprising way — hitching a ride up the side of Everest in the noses, throats, and skin of climbers.

What surprised researchers was that some of these organisms — including Staphylococcus and Streptococcus — could remain dormant but viable for hundreds of years in Everest’s harsh conditions.

The study, published in Arctic, Antarctic, and Alpine Research, marks the first time researchers have conclusively identified human-associated microbes from samples around 8,000m.

“If somebody even blew their nose or coughed, that’s the kind of thing that might show up,” Steve Schmidt, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at CU Boulder and chief author of the paper, told the school in an interview.

The human-associated microbes identified in the study are a relatively small fraction of the organisms around Camp IV. Scientists found mostly extremophiles: microbes that evolved to live in earth’s harshest conditions. When discussing the South Col, those conditions include intense ultraviolet light, crushingly cold temperatures, and a lack of liquid water.

That’s why it’s so impressive that some human-associated microbes can survive there alongside their hardier brethren. The human throat is many things, but cold, dry, and bright? Not really.

A guest that never leaves

As someone who just contracted and recovered from a particularly juicy strain of Norovirus, I initially found the idea of “Everest-adapted Staph” horrifying.

But a close read of the paper reveals little cause for alarm on behalf of Everest’s yearly drove of climbers. There’s a difference between “survival” and “active replication” for microorganisms at such altitudes. If Everest climbers get sick, it’s from passing germs back and forth between themselves, not from stray microbes frozen at Camp IV.

According to Schmidt and his co-authors, the real worry is that their research proves that once human-associated microorganisms reach such unforgiving locations, they tend to stick around more or less forever.

“Our data suggest that the South Col and other extremely high-elevation environments may be deep-freeze collection points for deposited organisms, including human-borne contaminants that may never leave once they arrive,” they write.

The upshot is that once humans start exploring other worlds, we must be very careful of what we leave behind. Our microorganisms could interact with alien life in surprising and potentially damaging ways.

And once that genie is out of the bottle, there’s no way of putting it back in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Everest# Alpine# Germs# Microbes# Discovery

Comments / 2

Published by

ExplorersWeb, the original climbing, exploration and adventure community. Reporting on polar, high altitude and extreme environment adventure news.

West Hollywood, CA
990 followers

More from ExplorersWeb

Four Rescued After Whale Sinks Sailboat in Mid-Pacific

Captain Rick Rodriguez and his crew of three spent nine hours adrift in a life raft and dingy after a collision with a Bryde’s whale sank their 13-meter sailboat in minutes. The encounter sent the Raindancer to the bottom in only a quarter of an hour. It left her crew with three weeks of food, a week of water, a fishing pole, a rain-collecting device, and a phone-pairing satellite messenger with a quickly draining battery.

Read full story

A 1,600-Year-Old Grave in England Could Shed Light on ‘Dark Ages’

A mass grave discovered in Northern England last year could offer new insight into a poorly understood part of the country’s history. Archaeologists discovered 62 people in graves believed to be 1,600 years old, dating back to the invasion of Anglo-Saxons following the end of Roman-controlled Britain. The skeletons include men, women, and children, as well as a late-Roman aristocrat — all found in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds.

Read full story
1 comments

A Modern Puzzle: Why Did Humans Lose Their Fur?

While human beings have many living ancestors — bonobos, chimps, gorillas — our absence of fur immediately marks us as something different. And though our big brains and bipedal posture have taken us to outer space, the reason our species transitioned to a mostly hairless body remains somewhat of a mystery.

Read full story
110 comments

Scientists Find ‘Plastic Rocks’ on Remote Turtle Refuge

Scientists say they have discovered rocks made of plastic on a remote turtle refuge 1,100km from the Brazilian mainland. Yes, “rocks” — as in, solidified pieces of the earth’s most foundational substance. The geologist who made the discovery called it “terrifying.”

Read full story
1 comments

Alaska Ski Resort Rubs Out Giant Snow Phallus

An Alaskan mountain woke up with a serious case of morning glory last week, prompting ski resort managers to rub it out as quickly as possible. Sporting a 45-meter-long erection clearly visible in the snow, the Tea Cup Bowl at Alyeska Resort soon drew the attention of skiers, who had likely never seen a mountain so excited.

Read full story

Apes Seek Altered Mental State, Get Dizzy on Purpose

You’ve probably seen the viral videos: gorillas, orangutans, and chimpanzees spinning round and round until they fall over in an elated state of dizziness. Now researchers publishing a study in Primates magazine hope to use the behavior to unlock mysteries around the effects of mind-altering substances on the development of our earliest ancestors.

Read full story

Man, 59, Kayaking Around Scotland Suffers Medical Emergency

Nick Ray was cruising along in his kayak, about halfway through a one-year paddle around Scotland. Then something went terribly wrong. Ray reported a stroke-like incident that hospitalized him on the morning of March 9. Days later, the prognosis had changed to a possible palsy. Still, work remains ahead of the paddler if he seeks to get back in the boat.

Read full story

Witness Earth’s ‘Living Skin’ In 100-Million-Year Model of Continental Creep

Sometimes technology allows humans to transcend our feeble senses and see the world in ways we never imagined. Time-lapse photography of modern nature documentaries allows us to witness the fevered intentions of slow-moving plants and animals. Higher up, drones show us the breathtaking patterns and majesty of natural landscapes.

Read full story

Are Satellite ‘Mega-Constellations’ Ruining Our Night Skies?

The growing number of Earth-orbiting satellites has produced a scientific and cultural conundrum: Should we care more about looking up at the night sky?…. That question lies at the heart of an intense debate as private companies fill the sky with tens of thousands of new satellites, resulting in “mega-constellations.” The primary example is SpaceX’s Starlink, which aims to offer worldwide Internet access by 2024. Many other corporations have their own plans for these enormous groups of satellites.

Read full story

This Multi-Colored, Multi-Limbed Creature Could Save The Pacific Coast

You may not think of starfish as predators, but they are. Especially the sunflower sea star, a 24-limbed, gorgeously-colored, quick-moving (for a sea star), urchin-eating machine. Sunflower sea stars (scientists prefer this nomenclature over “starfish”) can grow to almost a meter across. It used to haunt the waters off the west coast of North America in huge numbers.

Read full story
2 comments
Lane County, OR

Stranded Man Uses Drone to Get Cell Signal, Summon Rescue

Anyone familiar with life hacks? What about saving-your-own-life hacks?. That’s what one Oregon man unlocked recently, when he used a drone and his cell phone to spring himself and his vehicle from an impassible snowy road.

Read full story

A Swiss Miss: Toblerone Chocolate Not Swiss Enough to Sport the Matterhorn

Some things are just inherently Swiss: Oddly useful knives. Accurate timekeeping. Banks that enable wealthy tax dodgers. Something that no longer fits that description? Toblerone chocolate.

Read full story

Meet the ‘Chunkle-osteus’ — Part Fearsome Shark, Part Chunky Tuna

Okay, its name isn’t actually Chunkle-osteus. While this ancient and fierce ocean predator, officially named Dunkleosteus, has long fascinated paleontologists for its huge size and massive chompers, new research paints a slightly different picture.

Read full story

Solo Trekking Banned In Nepal, Except Around Everest

The era of solo trekking has ended in Nepal. Beginning April 1, individual backpackers can only roam the country when accompanied by a guide. However, there are some exceptions to this new law.

Read full story

New Easter Island Statue Found in Volcanic Lake Bed

Rapa Nui, home to the Easter Island statues, has yielded yet another of the enigmatic stone figures. Archaeologists working in a dry volcanic lake bed dug up the statue, or moai, in mid-February. For those who know the moai as tall, narrow-featured figures hewn from dark volcanic tuff, the new discovery will present a detour. The statue is less than 1.5 meters tall, and it lays supine in the lake bed, face-up toward the sky.

Read full story
1 comments

Hubble Telescope Views Increasingly Marred by Satellites

Space may be unfathomably vast, but the slice that surrounds our planet is growing increasingly crowded. In particular, the growing network of satellites in orbit is having an increasingly negative effect on the Hubble Telescope, according to a paper published inNature.

Read full story

DNA Analysis Reveals Eight Previously Unknown Groups of Ancient Europeans

In a genetic study of prehistoric Europe The New York Timescalled “the most robust analysis yet” on the topic, researchers landed on a surprising discovery: eight previously unidentified groups of ancient humans. The groups’ names: the Gravettian, Vestonice, Fournol, GoyetQ2, Villabruna, Oberkassel, Sidelkino, and Aurignacian.

Read full story
11 comments

Man Survives 31 Days in the Amazon Jungle on Worm Diet

A Bolivian man lost in the Amazon jungle for 31 days survived animal encounters, exposure, dehydration, and starvation before a local search party found him. Jhonattah Acosta was on a hunting trip in northern Bolivia when he became separated from his four friends on Jan. 25, The Guardian reported. More than a month later, a search party comprised of Acosta’s friends and area locals stumbled upon him. He had a dislocated ankle and a swollen face, and had lost 17kg.

Read full story

Revealing Archaeology’s Hidden World With A Billion Points of Light

When looters discovered Colombia’s Ciudad Perdida (“Lost City”) in 1972, it earned status as one of the greatest archaeological finds in modern history. A half-century later, the site of this ancient civilization remains extremely difficult to explore, with some of the world’s densest jungle obscuring its secrets.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy