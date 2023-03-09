A Swiss Miss: Toblerone Chocolate Not Swiss Enough to Sport the Matterhorn

ExplorersWeb

Some things are just inherently Swiss: Oddly useful knives. Accurate timekeeping. Banks that enable wealthy tax dodgers.

Something that no longer fits that description? Toblerone chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6zHi_0lDOr88H00
After moving elements of production to Slovakia, Toblerone is removing the Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from its packaging.Photo byShutterstock

The Illinois-based company that manufactures Toblerone will no longer feature the Matterhorn on its packaging. The company, Modelez International, will also remove the Swiss flag from the candy bar’s wrapping.

The change comes at the behest of Switzerland’s Swissness Enforcement Association, a group that, well, enforces Swissness on behalf of the government.

Switzerland passed a law in 2017 aimed at protecting the uniquely Swiss identity of certain products. For food, the law stipulates that four-fifths of the raw materials that make up a product must come from Switzerland. On top of that, the process that gives a product its unique Swiss identity must occur in Switzerland, according to The Associated Press.

The rules around chocolate are even more specific. While there’s an exception for cocoa, which doesn’t grow in Switzerland, “we think [milk] is really the most important part of the chocolate. It has to be 100 percent from Switzerland,” David Starkle, director of Swissness Enforcement, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview.

Modelez ran afoul of the law in June of last year after announcing that it was moving elements of its production operation out of Switzerland and into Bratislava, Slovakia. Starkle and company weren’t having that, so Modelez began taking steps to change Toblerone’s packaging.

The Matterhorn had to go. But is there a similarly iconic Slovakian mountain ready to fill the gap? If there is, Modelez isn’t going to use it.

“The redesign of the packaging introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that is consistent with the geometric and triangular aesthetic,” Mondelez spokesperson Livia Kolmitz told the AP in an email.

So the next time you climb a “triangular” mountain, recall the story of Toblerone: a chocolate bar whose once iconic Swiss identity is now — like a certain cheese — full of holes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Toblerone# swiss# chocolate# Swiss# Switzerland

Comments / 0

Published by

ExplorersWeb, the original climbing, exploration and adventure community. Reporting on polar, high altitude and extreme environment adventure news.

West Hollywood, CA
900 followers

More from ExplorersWeb

Are Satellite ‘Mega-Constellations’ Ruining Our Night Skies?

The growing number of Earth-orbiting satellites has produced a scientific and cultural conundrum: Should we care more about looking up at the night sky?…. That question lies at the heart of an intense debate as private companies fill the sky with tens of thousands of new satellites, resulting in “mega-constellations.” The primary example is SpaceX’s Starlink, which aims to offer worldwide Internet access by 2024. Many other corporations have their own plans for these enormous groups of satellites.

Read full story

This Multi-Colored, Multi-Limbed Creature Could Save The Pacific Coast

You may not think of starfish as predators, but they are. Especially the sunflower sea star, a 24-limbed, gorgeously-colored, quick-moving (for a sea star), urchin-eating machine. Sunflower sea stars (scientists prefer this nomenclature over “starfish”) can grow to almost a meter across. It used to haunt the waters off the west coast of North America in huge numbers.

Read full story
1 comments
Lane County, OR

Stranded Man Uses Drone to Get Cell Signal, Summon Rescue

Anyone familiar with life hacks? What about saving-your-own-life hacks?. That’s what one Oregon man unlocked recently, when he used a drone and his cell phone to spring himself and his vehicle from an impassible snowy road.

Read full story

Meet the ‘Chunkle-osteus’ — Part Fearsome Shark, Part Chunky Tuna

Okay, its name isn’t actually Chunkle-osteus. While this ancient and fierce ocean predator, officially named Dunkleosteus, has long fascinated paleontologists for its huge size and massive chompers, new research paints a slightly different picture.

Read full story

Solo Trekking Banned In Nepal, Except Around Everest

The era of solo trekking has ended in Nepal. Beginning April 1, individual backpackers can only roam the country when accompanied by a guide. However, there are some exceptions to this new law.

Read full story

New Easter Island Statue Found in Volcanic Lake Bed

Rapa Nui, home to the Easter Island statues, has yielded yet another of the enigmatic stone figures. Archaeologists working in a dry volcanic lake bed dug up the statue, or moai, in mid-February. For those who know the moai as tall, narrow-featured figures hewn from dark volcanic tuff, the new discovery will present a detour. The statue is less than 1.5 meters tall, and it lays supine in the lake bed, face-up toward the sky.

Read full story
1 comments

Hubble Telescope Views Increasingly Marred by Satellites

Space may be unfathomably vast, but the slice that surrounds our planet is growing increasingly crowded. In particular, the growing network of satellites in orbit is having an increasingly negative effect on the Hubble Telescope, according to a paper published inNature.

Read full story

DNA Analysis Reveals Eight Previously Unknown Groups of Ancient Europeans

In a genetic study of prehistoric Europe The New York Timescalled “the most robust analysis yet” on the topic, researchers landed on a surprising discovery: eight previously unidentified groups of ancient humans. The groups’ names: the Gravettian, Vestonice, Fournol, GoyetQ2, Villabruna, Oberkassel, Sidelkino, and Aurignacian.

Read full story
11 comments

Man Survives 31 Days in the Amazon Jungle on Worm Diet

A Bolivian man lost in the Amazon jungle for 31 days survived animal encounters, exposure, dehydration, and starvation before a local search party found him. Jhonattah Acosta was on a hunting trip in northern Bolivia when he became separated from his four friends on Jan. 25, The Guardian reported. More than a month later, a search party comprised of Acosta’s friends and area locals stumbled upon him. He had a dislocated ankle and a swollen face, and had lost 17kg.

Read full story

Revealing Archaeology’s Hidden World With A Billion Points of Light

When looters discovered Colombia’s Ciudad Perdida (“Lost City”) in 1972, it earned status as one of the greatest archaeological finds in modern history. A half-century later, the site of this ancient civilization remains extremely difficult to explore, with some of the world’s densest jungle obscuring its secrets.

Read full story

Two Orcas Kill 17 Sharks in One Day, Eat Only Their Livers

If sharks made their own horror films, I’m pretty sure killer whales would be their number-one monster. A pair of orcas, already known in South Africa for their infamous killing sprees, decided to make a buffet out of 17 seven-gill sharks — in a single day on Feb. 24, according to a marine biologist based in Cape Town.

Read full story
48 comments

Everest Prep Begins, Icefall Doctors on Their Way

Climbers are not there yet, but Everest‘s South Side Base Camp — the most profitable business in Nepal –is already bustling with activity. At the same time, there is a real effort to make the place safer and cleaner.

Read full story

This Map Will Show You How Much Wild Space is Left on the Planet

Sometimes it seems like we’re running out of wild spaces on this little blue marble. So it might come as a shock to learn that around half our planet has “low” human impact.

Read full story
43 comments
Valdez, AK

Beloved Alaskan Ice Climber Travis McAlpine Dies in Car Crash

After 20 years of ice climbing and snowboarding adventures, Alaskan athlete Travis McAlpine died from injuries he sustained in a Valdez car crash last week. McAlpine, 44, was in a three-vehicle collision on Feb. 23 and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Read full story

‘Forbidden Planet’ the Size of Jupiter Discovered Orbiting Tiny Star

There are laws of planet formation that seldom bend or break — then, there are the “forbidden” planets that do precisely that. Around 280 million light-years away, a gas giant the size of Jupiter orbits a tiny red dwarf star. According to everything astrophysicists know about how planets form, the planet should not exist.

Read full story
1 comments

New Layer Discovered in Earth’s Core

If you journey to the center of the Earth, you’ll run into a 1,300km-wide ball of solid iron — after you get through another inner core with somewhat different properties. That’s the news following one research team’s recent findings, published in the journalNature Communications. Their portrait of Earth’s “innermost inner core” splits from conventional wisdom, which holds that the planet has four layers — the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. In the new findings, there are five, including that solid ball inside the inner core.

Read full story

A Winter Repeat of Mont Blanc’s Legendary Freney Central Pillar

It was probably a normal Valentine’s Day for alpinist Giuseppe Vidoni: descending Mont Blanc with a climbing buddy and waxing nostalgic about friendship. “Now from the bottom of the valley we will look at it with different eyes, remembering these beautiful days of mountaineering,” Vidoni wrote for Planet Mountain.

Read full story

Orca Cares For Pilot Whale Calf in Never Before Seen Behavior

Scientists studying orcas off the west coast of Iceland observed an adult orca caring for a juvenile long-finned pilot whale — a unique behavior for both species. The researchers published their account of the behavior on Feb. 17, in the Canadian Journal of Zoology. A female orca known as Sædis was swimming alongside the pilot whale calf and two other pod members.

Read full story
3 comments

‘It’s Their Eyes’: Intimate Snow Leopard Pic Wins Wildlife Photo Contest

Photographs like the one above don’t come easily — even with a camera trap. German photographer Sascha Fonseca spent three years camera-trapping in the Ladakh region of the Indian Himalaya to capture an image just like that one.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy