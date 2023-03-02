Revealing Archaeology’s Hidden World With A Billion Points of Light

ExplorersWeb

When looters discovered Colombia’s Ciudad Perdida (“Lost City”) in 1972, it earned status as one of the greatest archaeological finds in modern history.

A half-century later, the site of this ancient civilization remains extremely difficult to explore, with some of the world’s densest jungle obscuring its secrets.

Then the GEO1 team showed up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVqgj_0l5acqvg00
The lidar-equipped helicopter used by GEO1 to map Colombia's Ciudad Perdida in 2019.Photo byGEO1

In 2019, the firm partnered with National Geographic explorer Albert Lin to map the area using a helicopter equipped with light detection and ranging (lidar), a laser technology that remotely captures geographic data. It can peek through a thick forest canopy to detect what’s underneath.

Complete excavations of sites like Ciudad Perdida can take decades — and usually involve plenty of environmental destruction along the way. With aerial lidar, the GEO1 team was able to record most of the settlement’s streets and plazas in a single day.

“Lidar has the potential to be that technology not only to discover what’s there but to preserve what’s there,” said Ron Chapple, one of the leaders at GEO1, a subsidiary of NV5 Geospatial.

Around the globe, advances in lidar are revolutionizing archaeology, leading the way to a deeper understanding of ancient peoples — without destroying any of the modern world in the process.

Seeing the forest for the trees

While lidar has been around for a while, the technology has improved rapidly in recent years.

For the Ciudad Perdida expedition, GEO1’s helicopter put out two million pulses of light per second. It captured information about every bump in the ground and change in the terrain. It also maps the vegetation above ground, but editing can remove that from the 3D models later on, allowing researchers to conduct what Chapple calls “digital deforestation.”

Using lidar, the GEO1 team discovered six new locations of ancient settlements, dramatically altering previous theories of indigenous influence in the region.

A similar discovery happened in Bolivia recently, where archaeologists using aerial lidar found ancient urban settlements concealed by the Amazon rainforest. According to a 2022 article in Nature, the buried structures would have been impossible to see from the air without lidar.

“This is the first clear evidence that there were urban societies in this part of the Amazon Basin,” Jonas Gregorio de Souza, an archaeologist at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain, said in the story.

It’s only the beginning of what’s possible with the massive amounts of data collected through lidar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKJax_0l5acqvg00
An ancient Roman road through England’s Lake District discovered by Lidar.Photo byDavid Ratledge

Archaeology as a game of Minecraft

Since 1998, the United Kingdom has used lidar to map the island’s terrain, eventually scanning the entire English landscape.

Then it made all that data publicly available.

That revolutionized the archaeology work of 77-year-old David Ratledge, a hobbyist who has spent nearly a half-century searching the English countryside in search of lost roads built by the Roman empire. He chronicles the work on a website called “Travelling With The Romans.”

Now, Ratledge and others have been using public lidar data to identify Roman roads throughout the country. He plugs the data into software originally built for gaming, which transforms the data into a 3D environment.

“I’m wandering around in my version of Minecraft,” Ratledge said. “There’s no manual. There are no menus…We call it Magic. It’s mind-blowing compared to what we were using.”

The results speak for themselves. Ratledge used lidar to discover 17km of a Roman road between Ribchester and Lancaster. Other experts found four other Roman roads once believed lost forever, the government announced in 2016.

“Archaeologists have been real pioneers in showing us what can be done with our lidar data,” Martin Whitworth, a UK mapping official said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETc1z_0l5acqvg00
A lidar image of Ciudad Perdida, where the settlement’s many plateaus are clearly visible despite the jungle cover.Photo byRon Chapple/GEO1

History preserved forever

Because lidar data can live forever on a hard drive, it’s not only a window to the past but a tool for preservation. Climate change and urban sprawl will continue, but the information gathered by lidar represents a permanent digital record.

If an earthquake wipes out Colombia’s Ciudad Perdida tomorrow, archaeologists will still have the data to analyze the ancient settlement — exactly as it was when first mapped by millions of points of light.

“The world is uncertain right now,” Chapple said. “If the area is destroyed at some point, at least we have a digital record.”

Like historic artifacts preserved at the Smithsonian, the data allows researchers to continue learning from it, making new discoveries from the terabytes of information that lidar often produces.

For Chapple and others, lidar represents a new paradigm not only for exploration — but how we see and manage the world around us. The GEO1 also worked with USA Today in 2018 on a multimedia project about the U.S.’s border wall with Mexico. It won a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism. 

“I’d like to see a lot more people using this technology,” Chapple said. “There are completely different uses of lidar. Some of our clients use lidar to prevent forest fires that could be triggered by power lines. If the trees are too close to an electric line, you’re going to create a spark, which could create a wildfire.”

Of course, lidar is not an excavation technology. If archaeologists want to get their hands on whatever artifacts a site may host, they’ll still have to bust out the shovels. But clearly, the technology can help reveal critical secrets about the hidden world all around us — it just takes a billion points of light to uncover them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Archaeology# Discovery# England# Climate

Comments / 0

Published by

ExplorersWeb, the original climbing, exploration and adventure community. Reporting on polar, high altitude and extreme environment adventure news.

West Hollywood, CA
806 followers

More from ExplorersWeb

New Easter Island Statue Found in Volcanic Lake Bed

Rapa Nui, home to the Easter Island statues, has yielded yet another of the enigmatic stone figures. Archaeologists working in a dry volcanic lake bed dug up the statue, or moai, in mid-February. For those who know the moai as tall, narrow-featured figures hewn from dark volcanic tuff, the new discovery will present a detour. The statue is less than 1.5 meters tall, and it lays supine in the lake bed, face-up toward the sky.

Read full story

Hubble Telescope Views Increasingly Marred by Satellites

Space may be unfathomably vast, but the slice that surrounds our planet is growing increasingly crowded. In particular, the growing network of satellites in orbit is having an increasingly negative effect on the Hubble Telescope, according to a paper published inNature.

Read full story

DNA Analysis Reveals Eight Previously Unknown Groups of Ancient Europeans

In a genetic study of prehistoric Europe The New York Timescalled “the most robust analysis yet” on the topic, researchers landed on a surprising discovery: eight previously unidentified groups of ancient humans. The groups’ names: the Gravettian, Vestonice, Fournol, GoyetQ2, Villabruna, Oberkassel, Sidelkino, and Aurignacian.

Read full story

Man Survives 31 Days in the Amazon Jungle on Worm Diet

A Bolivian man lost in the Amazon jungle for 31 days survived animal encounters, exposure, dehydration, and starvation before a local search party found him. Jhonattah Acosta was on a hunting trip in northern Bolivia when he became separated from his four friends on Jan. 25, The Guardian reported. More than a month later, a search party comprised of Acosta’s friends and area locals stumbled upon him. He had a dislocated ankle and a swollen face, and had lost 17kg.

Read full story

Two Orcas Kill 17 Sharks in One Day, Eat Only Their Livers

If sharks made their own horror films, I’m pretty sure killer whales would be their number-one monster. A pair of orcas, already known in South Africa for their infamous killing sprees, decided to make a buffet out of 17 seven-gill sharks — in a single day on Feb. 24, according to a marine biologist based in Cape Town.

Read full story
48 comments

Everest Prep Begins, Icefall Doctors on Their Way

Climbers are not there yet, but Everest‘s South Side Base Camp — the most profitable business in Nepal –is already bustling with activity. At the same time, there is a real effort to make the place safer and cleaner.

Read full story

This Map Will Show You How Much Wild Space is Left on the Planet

Sometimes it seems like we’re running out of wild spaces on this little blue marble. So it might come as a shock to learn that around half our planet has “low” human impact.

Read full story
36 comments
Valdez, AK

Beloved Alaskan Ice Climber Travis McAlpine Dies in Car Crash

After 20 years of ice climbing and snowboarding adventures, Alaskan athlete Travis McAlpine died from injuries he sustained in a Valdez car crash last week. McAlpine, 44, was in a three-vehicle collision on Feb. 23 and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Read full story

‘Forbidden Planet’ the Size of Jupiter Discovered Orbiting Tiny Star

There are laws of planet formation that seldom bend or break — then, there are the “forbidden” planets that do precisely that. Around 280 million light-years away, a gas giant the size of Jupiter orbits a tiny red dwarf star. According to everything astrophysicists know about how planets form, the planet should not exist.

Read full story
1 comments

New Layer Discovered in Earth’s Core

If you journey to the center of the Earth, you’ll run into a 1,300km-wide ball of solid iron — after you get through another inner core with somewhat different properties. That’s the news following one research team’s recent findings, published in the journalNature Communications. Their portrait of Earth’s “innermost inner core” splits from conventional wisdom, which holds that the planet has four layers — the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. In the new findings, there are five, including that solid ball inside the inner core.

Read full story

A Winter Repeat of Mont Blanc’s Legendary Freney Central Pillar

It was probably a normal Valentine’s Day for alpinist Giuseppe Vidoni: descending Mont Blanc with a climbing buddy and waxing nostalgic about friendship. “Now from the bottom of the valley we will look at it with different eyes, remembering these beautiful days of mountaineering,” Vidoni wrote for Planet Mountain.

Read full story

Orca Cares For Pilot Whale Calf in Never Before Seen Behavior

Scientists studying orcas off the west coast of Iceland observed an adult orca caring for a juvenile long-finned pilot whale — a unique behavior for both species. The researchers published their account of the behavior on Feb. 17, in the Canadian Journal of Zoology. A female orca known as Sædis was swimming alongside the pilot whale calf and two other pod members.

Read full story
3 comments

‘It’s Their Eyes’: Intimate Snow Leopard Pic Wins Wildlife Photo Contest

Photographs like the one above don’t come easily — even with a camera trap. German photographer Sascha Fonseca spent three years camera-trapping in the Ladakh region of the Indian Himalaya to capture an image just like that one.

Read full story
4 comments

‘Beyond Belief’: Massive Fin Whale Pod Sighting Prompts Fishing Scrutiny

On a January 2022 morning in the Southern Ocean, the air was so thick with condensing whale breath you’d have to clean your glasses to see what surrounded you. And you’d want to do it. That day, an aggregation of around 1,000 whales swarmed into waters just off the Antarctic Peninsula to feed on a dense shoal of krill.

Read full story
1 comments

A Dolomites’ Dozen: Italian Solo-Traverses 12 Peaks In 3 Days

Simon Gietl has once again proved himself a master of the Alps. The 38-year-old Italian alpinist has just completed the first solo winter traverse of the Villnösser-Geisler range, located above the Villnöss Valley in the Dolomites.

Read full story

Black Holes Harness Dark Energy To Grow The Universe: Study

Sometimes, scientific theories sound like the most absurd of Marvel’s comic books — and that’s not a criticism. Take this one, for example: the super-powerful black holes formed by dying stars also create dark energy, a mysterious force that makes up 70 percent of the universe and drives its cosmic expansion.

Read full story
3 comments

One, Two, Skip a Few: Japanese Government Recounts Islands, Finds 7,000 More

Thirty-five years ago, the government of Japan counted 6,852 islands in the country. Now after a recount, the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan (GSI) is expected to announce it’s found a few more.

Read full story
1 comments

Asteroid Flares Out in Spectacular Light Show Over Northern Europe

Observers in northern Europe got quite a treat early Monday morning as a one-meter asteroid blasted into Earth’s atmosphere before burning up somewhere above the English Channel.

Read full story

Kayaking the Northwest Passage and Beyond

On May 31, 2022, Anthony Mallinson and Lindsay Barnett began a colossal undertaking. The pair paddled from Great Slave Lake in Canada’s Northwest Territories, striking north up the Mackenzie River as far as Tuktoyaktuk. From there, they headed into the Northwest Passage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy