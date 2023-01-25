Riding Waves While Saving Lives: Local Lifeguard Wins Surfing’s Biggest Event

ExplorersWeb

It’s the kind of sports story that transcends cliches.

Surfing’s most prestigious and mercurial competition — named for a legendary Hawaiian lifeguard — gets an auspicious champion: a little-known surfer, who competed during breaks from his own lifeguarding job in Oahu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ovt7L_0kR668Ov00
Oahu lifeguard Luke Shepardson became the surprise winner of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Sunday.Photo byShutterstock

Luke Shepardson, 27, received one of surfing’s highest honors on Saturday by winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. He defeated many of the sport’s most iconic athletes, including 2016 defending champ John John Florence.

That was the most recent year this competition ran, partly because it’s only held when the waves at Oahu’s Waimea Bay reach heights over 12 meters — a rare occurrence.

This year’s competition invited 40 surfers, including both professional athletes and local legends, to ride waves exceeding 15 meters. About 60,000 spectators watched surfing’s most iconic event from the beach and nearby cliffs.

Even before Shepardson was declared the winner, the event’s commentators noted the young gun’s stellar performance and commitment.

The surfer started the day asking his boss for one-hour breaks to compete in the invitational, known simply as “The Eddie” among surfing aficionados.

“Talk about an inspirational story,” one of the commentators said in the competition video below. “No time off for Luke Shepardson. It’s either you’re saving people or you’re charging Waimea.”

‘Off the charts’ performance from Shepardson

Even surfing’s biggest fans acknowledged that this year’s Eddie Aikau event was something special.

This marked the 10th running of the competition, which began its rise to international prestige in 1985.

“It went to some other immortal level,” Surfline wrote. “And magically enough, an event in honor of the most renowned lifeguard in surfing history was won by a young Bay lifeguard… In a brilliant second round heat, [Shepardson] decisively broke a tight race with John John Florence, Mark Healey, and Billy Kemper to take out The Eddie in his first year.”

Event commentators also noted Shepardson’s breathtaking performance early on: “the waves, the lines, the commitment — off the charts.”

He ended the competition with a near-perfect score of 89 (out of a possible 90). When the results came in, Shepardson found himself lifted up on the shoulders of admirers while still wearing his uniform: red board shorts and a yellow lifeguard shirt.

“I can’t believe it, it’s surreal, it’s a dream come true,” Shepardson told The New York Times.

Eddie Aikau: More than a surfer

For surfers and spectators, The Eddie represents more than just a big-wave competition. It’s a cultural event celebrating the life of Aikau, the Oahu surfer who became the North Shore’s first lifeguard.

He saved the lives of more than 500 people in his career, racing into dangerous waves that no one else would tackle. For that reason, every competitor’s jersey included the event catchphrase: “Eddie Would Go.”

Aikau died in 1978 as part of a canoe voyage trying to retrace the ancient Polynesian migration route between Hawaii and Tahiti.

For Shepardson’s part, he briefly celebrated his win, then returned to the duty that made Aikau as beloved as he was famous.

“I’ve got to get back to the tower,” said Shepardson, according to The NYT. “I got to get back to the tower to make sure everyone is OK until the end of the day.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# surfing# big wave invitational# hawaii

Comments / 0

Published by

ExplorersWeb, the original climbing, exploration and adventure community. Reporting on polar, high altitude and extreme environment adventure news.

West Hollywood, CA
266 followers

More from ExplorersWeb

Supernova Fireworks: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This,’ Says Astronomer

Nearly a millennia ago, Chinese and Japanese astronomers saw a bright star suddenly appear in the constellation Cassiopeia. It was visible for six months before it faded from sight.

Read full story
8 comments

War Tourism: From the Crass Selfie to the ‘Never Again’ Lesson

“War” and “tourism” are two opposing forces that are not meant to be in the same sentence. Tourism goes with leisure, safety, and relaxation. So who would want to travel to experience a war? Surprisingly, we have been seeing an increase in so-called war tourists, who seem to blur the lines between the two.

Read full story

Will Everest from Tibet Open in Spring? An Outfitter Makes the Case for the North Side

On January 8, China lifted its COVID restrictions, suggesting that Everest’s North Side might reopen soon to foreign climbers. That has triggered enthusiasm among international outfitters, Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow in particular. He has guided Everest only on the Tibetan side since 2015.

Read full story

After a Life of Climbing Together, Two Ukrainians Die Side By Side in Russian Attack

Two Ukrainian climbers died this weekend in the country’s war with Russia — including one who had survived the 2013 Nanga Parbat massacre. Oleksandr Zakolodny and Hryhoriy Grigoriev were killed near Soledar on Jan. 21 during a Russian attack, the Kharkiv Alpinist Club wrote.

Read full story
37 comments
Wales, AK

Polar Bear Kills Mother, 1-Year-Old in Alaska

A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, remote Alaskan native village on Tuesday, with fatal results. The bear pursued and caught a mother and her one-year-old son, killing both in the extremely rare attack. Another resident shot and killed the bear afterward.

Read full story
3 comments

Another Attempt to Kayak the Deadly Tasman Sea

Another attempt is underway to kayak across the Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand. According to an Instagram post from Justin Jones — the first person, along with partner James Castrission, to paddle the 2,000km — Richard Barnes is 700km and 30 days into his attempt.

Read full story
14 comments

Dhaulagiri: A Short History of Successes and Failures

With Herve Barmasse and David Goettler poised to attempt 8,167m Dhaulagiri I in winter, it’s a good time to review past attempts on the seventh-highest mountain in the world. Our information comes from The Himalayan Database and the American Alpine Journal.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy