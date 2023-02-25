Beaufort, SC

Beaufort Academy receives $40 million to grow facilities and programs

Beaufort Academy has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a $40 million loan which will be used to Build the school’s future. This will significantly enhance and sustainably transform programs and facilities for the benefit of students, educators, and the community, the school said in a press release.

“In an ever-changing, fast-paced world, Beaufort Academy is committed to developing well-rounded, open-minded critical thinkers that are prepared to be the problem-solvers and leaders of the future,” said Katie Huebel, Beaufort Academy board President. “To do that, we must continue to foster world-class education, inclusion, and collaboration. The USDA Loan gives us the opportunity to become a state-wide leader in STEAM learning and a national model for leadership education.”

The USDA loan will be used to implement the following plans:

    1. Design and build facilities:  A STEAM building with classrooms; A student center with cafeteria, student commons, community conferencing space (to include supporting the arts), general classrooms; and a 100 room dormitory (male and female); Upgrade athletic facilities.
    2. Design and build facilities to support middle school, lower school and preschool programming.
    3. A number of campus infrastructure, technology and security upgrades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5ez2_0kyuh5WS00
Photo byBeaufort Academy

There are currently 340 students enrolled. The funds received by the USDA will allow Beaufort Academy to grow by an additional 200 students over time. The improvements will attract and retain high-quality educators, further strengthening the school’s ability to deliver a top-notch education to students while maintaining its comprehensive and personalized instruction.

Construction is planned to begin in late Fall of 2023. According to the release, if all goes according to schedule, Beaufort Academy expects to open the doors and welcome students to the new enhancements in Fall of 2025.

BA Roundtables will be held on March 8th and 22nd from 6pm-7pm in the BA Library for parents, faculty, staff, and community members to learn more about Building BA’s Future, next phases, and how to get involved.

Project updates can be found online at BuildingBA.com.

