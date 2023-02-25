Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Bands Brews & BBQ fest

Bands Brews & BBQ hits the streets of Port Royal on Friday and Saturday, February 24th & 25th. Photo by Friends of Caroline Hospice

It’s time for some food, music and fun on Paris Avenue in Port Royal with the 2023 Bands Brews and BBQ festival.

With a decent weekend in the forecast, Port Royal will be bustling on Friday and Saturday with lots of live music, activities, good food and plenty of community fun. Friday’s high is 81° and Saturday’s high temps will hit right around 73°, with a slight chance of rain each day; which makes for a very pleasant day in the Old Village.

The yearly event always takes place rain or shine…but it hasn’t rained once yet because the weather Gods must be BBQ lovers.

Friday night is the Wing Throw Down from 6 to 9pm where you can sample wing recipes from participating cookers while enjoying live music and other festivities.

The Parris Island Dirty Boots Brass Band, part of the Parris Island Marine Band, will be kicking off this Friday’s event again this year. To catch their performance, come a little early. They will be marching up & down Paris Avenue from 5:30 – 6:00pm, and will be followed by Nashville recording artist Mike Ponder and Steel Rail Express on the stage.

Saturday is all about the BBQ as BBQ tasting day runs from 11am to 4pm with cook teams from across the Southeast putting their best recipe before the judges in this sanctioned South Carolina Barbeque Association competition. Local bands will be providing the entertainment for the day and the kids can enjoy the Fun Zone and face painting, just for them.

The entertainment line up for Saturday includes live music from Chris Jones, The Bull Grapes and The Chiggers. Also, Saturday offers a Classic Car Cruise-In by the Classic Car & Truck Club of Beaufort.

The sampling of wings Friday night and BBQ Saturday will be available by purchasing tickets for $1. Beer, soda and wine will also be available for purchase, because nothing goes with good BBQ like a cold beer.

One award that is quickly gaining popularity is the Hometown Heroes award. Local teams

representing First Responders, Veterans, Education, and Health Care compete for $500, a flag, and bragging rights for the year.

We’re so happy that it’s festival time here in the Beaufort area.

Make sure you come hungry!

For more info about the Bands Brews & BBQ festivities, visit https://www.fochospice.org/bandsbrewsbbq.