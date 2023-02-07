Local Beaufort SC musician to perform Valentine’s Day concert…at Waffle House

Photo by Explore Beaufort

Yes, you read that headline correctly. A local Beaufort SC musician is set to play all of his best inside of a local Beaufort SC Waffle House restaurant on Valentine’s Day to celebrate with folks who are “tired of the same old holiday plans.”

That’s it. It just doesn't get any more Southern than this.

We’ve officially seen it all now.

While certainly not your typical venue for live music, local musician Campfire Tyler, also known as Tyler Littlejohn, is performing for you and your date at the Lady’s Island Waffle House from 5pm to 9pm on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Guys, you can’t get out of celebrating now. Not with these prices.

“Tired of the same old mundane Valentine’s Day plans? Fancy dinners are cool and all but you know what culinary experience exceeds that? Waffle House, duh,” Tyler posted on his Facebook page.

“Join me at a place Anthony Bourdain once described as an ‘irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts’ and a safe place for ‘the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered all across the South,’ as I sing songs about life, love and…all star specials,” the post said.

Yes, this is so southern, and for folks wondering why this is even happening, we reached out to Tyler for some more information on just why this is going on.

“Well, it’s funny because I’ve flirted with the idea of it before, not for Valentine’s Day or anything but just how rad it would be to perform inside a Waffle House,” Tyler said.

“I ran into my friend, Willie Turral who runs the Lady’s Island location, at the Port Royal Farmers Market a few weekends back and he asked me what I thought about performing there for Valentine’s Day…and it just made sense.”

“As somebody who has spent a great deal of time in various waffle houses throughout the U.S. I’m honored to perform there and I think it will be a very memorable and unique show.”

“I may just be the first person in Beaufort to achieve this feat but then again Waffle Houses are crazy so who knows.”

Indeed, Tyler, you’re probably the first one to achieve this, and it's definitely the first time we’ve heard of any such thing going on.

Photo by Explore Beaufort

For the event, the Waffle House location is hosting a special menu that includes Lover’s Waffles for only $6, Heart-shaped Hash at $3, and there’s even an All-Heart Special that will only set you back $10.25.

We’re sure it’ll be a, well, umm, a very unique good time.

“Smother and cover your lover with this unique experience,” Tyler added.

“Hell, it’s Valentines Day. Get her a Mr. Pibb.”

The Lady’s Island Waffle House is located at 11 Sams Point Road. If you wish to check this out with your sweetheart, reservations are highly recommended.