Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in Beaufort

Artemis Pyle, the drummer for the classic southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, during their heyday will be performing live at The Fillin’ Station on Lady’s Island in Beaufort this spring.

Pyle was an early member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and is now one of the only two surviving members of the band that were a part of its early years.

He joined the band in 1974 after taking over for drummer Bob Burns, and Pyle is one of the few who survived the infamous plane crash that killed several members of the band in 1977 including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, assistant Road Manager Dean Kilpatrick, and two pilots.

Pyle was the least injured of the group at the crash site, and was the one who walked away and went to summon help and alert the authorities of the accident.

After leaving the band in 1977 after the tragic crash, he rejoined the band in 1987 and left again in 1991.

Pyle was a part of 7 albums with the band, including some of their most popular and iconic recordings. These include Nuthin’ Fancy (1975), Gimme Back My Bullets (1976), One More from the Road (1976), Street Survivors (1977), Legend (1987), Southern by the Grace of God (1988), and Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991 (1991). He performs on legendary tracks including, Gimme Back My Bullets, Saturday Night Special, What’s Your Name, That Smell and You Got That Right.

Pyle also recorded 4 albums with the Artimus Pyle Band from 1981 through 2007.

He and his Lynyrd Skynyrd band members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Pyle currently plays in several bands in the Asheville, NC area, where he lives. He also tours the United States with a new incarnation of the Artimus Pyle Band that plays Lynyrd Skynyrd tunes note-for-note faithful to the recorded versions. Songs performed include Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird, Simple Man and more. And, of course, he tells a bunch of stories about being a part of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

And that’s what he’s bringing: lots of Lynyrd Skynyrd to Beaufort.

Pyle is also a former Marine who was stationed here in Beaufort SC before leaving the Marine Corps in 1971.

We’re excited that he’s coming to our little town, and we thank SRE Jams, Mike Ponder, and Fillin’ Station owner Ron Boyd for being able to bring some special musicians and their music for us to enjoy here in Beaufort SC. Having brought Joe Santana (the talented cousin of Carlos Santana) to Beaufort for several shows in the past couple of years, we don’t know how they do it…..but we’re sure glad they do.

The show is scheduled for April 14th starting at 8pm at the Fillin Station, 57 Sea Island Parkway, Lady’s Island.

