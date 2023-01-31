Beaufort, SC

Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In

Explore Beaufort SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3GGe_0kXm4atZ00
Photo byHighway 21 Drive In

Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?

The Highway 21 Drive In is open several nights a week all year round and is home to the biggest movie screens in the Lowcountry. If that’s not enough, you get a double feature on each of the three screens every night; two movies for the price of one.

Adult tickets are only $8 while tickets for kids ages 5 to 12 are $4, and children 4 and under get in free. Military and seniors only pay $7 for their tickets.

The Highway 21 Drive In offers a lot more than just movies. It has a playground for kids to enjoy, and to let out some of that energy, plus it has a top notch concession stand.

Food is always important, and the Highway 21 Drive In concession stand serves burgers, fries, hot dogs, cheese steaks and more so you can grab a good dinner if you need to.

You can also stock up on nachos, popcorn, funnel cakes, soft pretzels, root beer floats, ice cream, sodas and movie theater candy, too. Everything is affordable no matter what your budget is.

When enjoying the movies, you can choose to stay in your car, sit in lawn chairs outside or tailgate style with your family or friends. Audio at the drive in runs off of your car radio frequency, so hearing the movie if you’re sitting outside is a breeze.

A thing of the past

Lots of folks think that drive ins are just a thing of the past. In some ways they are. They’re also the way lots of Americans experienced movie night while growing up before Netflix and DVDs came about.

The number of drive in theaters has steadily declined over the past 30 years. As of March 2019, there were only 348 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., down from 443 theaters in 2000. They account for only about 1.5% of all movie theaters in the country.

In 1980, there were over 2400.

Operated since 2003 by Joe & Bonnie Barth, the drive in is now owned by Jake Higgins, a business owner and S.C. Highway Patrolman, from Bluffton.

Higgins has already made some changes to the spot. He’s added a third screen which allows for more movies to be shown and he’s recently opened a large weekend flea market on the grounds, which will operate year-round on Sundays from 10am to 3pm, starting on February 5th.

The drive in is the only spot you can catch a new flick if you’re north of the Broad River. You can’t catch a movie at a movie theater. Beaufort doesn’t have one. The only movie theater, the Plaza Stadium Theater, closed down in 2018 and has left the Highway 21 Drive In as the only spot in town.

The Highway 21 Drive In is located at 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort SC. For more information on the Highway 21 Drive in and for what’s playing and when, visit this link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

ExploreBeaufortSC.com

Beaufort County, SC
103 followers

More from Explore Beaufort SC

Beaufort, SC

Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors

Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.

Read full story
4 comments
Beaufort, SC

Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in Beaufort

Artemis Pyle, the drummer for the classic southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, during their heyday will be performing live at The Fillin’ Station on Lady’s Island in Beaufort this spring.

Read full story
4 comments
Beaufort, SC

Historic silver cup from 1748 coming back home to Beaufort

Historic Beaufort Foundation successfully bid on a silver cup and cap that was presented by “the Gentlemen of Port Royal” to Captain Joseph Hamar, commander of His Majesty’s ship Adventure, for protective services around Beaufort and Port Royal in 1748.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food

Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.

Read full story
1 comments
Beaufort, SC

5 Reasons to visit Hunting Island in the winter

A huge perk to being in Beaufort SC is being able to enjoy the beach year-round. If you’re tired of bundling up, the sea islands’ mild winter temperatures and lower humidity are perfect for you if you’re looking to trade your snow for some sand. The sea islands, including Hunting Island, slow down just a bit in the cooler months, making them an ideal winter destination if you’re looking for a slower-paced getaway.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

With the upcoming holiday on Monday, January 16th, there are two events scheduled to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in Beaufort SC. On Sunday, January 15th, Penn Center is hosting a Community Sing in honor of the life of Dr. King at the historic Frissell Community House. The event is scheduled for 630pm, with light refreshments served.

Read full story
1 comments
Beaufort, SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy