Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food

Photo by Brody's Bar & Grill

Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.

Check out our list of local Beaufort’s bars where you can get no-frills comfort food while you’re sitting comfortably in a high back stool.

Luther’s Rare & Well Done

910 Bay Street, Downtown Beaufort SC

Photo by Luther's Rare & Well Done

Luther’s is one of Beaufort’s oldest and most notable bars. In a building that used to be a pharmacy way back in 1906, they’ve got some good bar food. Filled with tvs, drinks and lots of laughter, Luther’s is where you’ll find many of our local food and beverage industry folks taking time to eat and wind down. And those people know where to find a good place for food. Popular bar food at Luther’s starts with their fried pickles. They don’t use the pickle chips like most do, you get the whole spear at Luther’s. You can also grab their signature Brewsky Burger. But don’t let the name fool you because no beer goes into the making of it. It’s a juicy burger made your way, topped with crumbled blue cheese and bacon. And, it’s really good. Come to Luther’s for the food, and stay for the vibe.

Brody’s Bar & Grill

47 Ferry Drive, Lady’s Island SC

Photo by Brody's Bar & Grill

If you’re looking for bar food, Brody’s has it all…and they know it, too. Home of some of the best wings in town in practically every flavor you could dream of, lots of folks enjoy the restaurant, and its bar vibe & pool table are fan favorites,too. There’s no need to sit at the bar if you can’t grab one of the few seats that might just be available. Brody’s has a TV in view from nearly every table, and all over their huge expansive porch, as well. One look at the menu tells you that owner, Cris Morrison, knows what he’s doing. The kitchen offers a ton of good bar food including the wings, potato skins, nachos supreme (and they’re REALLY supreme!), buffalo shrimp, cheese fries and even loaded pierogies.

The Fillin’ Station

57 Sea Island Parkway, Lady’s Island

Photo by Carla Simari

The Fillin’ Station over on Lady’s Island calls itself Beaufort’s Five Star Dive Bar but don’t let that trick you. Of course you’ll find lots to drink there along with one of the few pool tables in town. On the menu, at lower prices than you may be used to, you’ll find a fried pickle tub, big quarter pound hot dogs, a half pound steak burger, shrimp, fish and crab tacos and a whole lot more. The Fillin’ Station is where lots of locals go. The inside only seats a handful of people but they have plenty of outside tables and chairs on their back deck that offer some seriously stunning views of Factory Creek, its marshes, and the Lady’s Island Marina. Bonus: Wednesday night is $5 burger night. Treat yourself!

The Carolina Tavern

1714 Ribaut Road, Port Royal SC

Photo by Carolina Tavern

The Carolina Tavern in Port Royal is one of three that owner Larry Fries has across South Carolina, and it’s a big contributor to Beaufort’s bar food scene. With multiple locations, that means they’re definitely doing something right. The Carolina Tavern is where lots of locals go to enjoy their football along with some amazing bar food. (what else do you eat while football is on?) The restaurant is Pittsburgh Steelers themed because Larry is a huge fan and originally from the Pittsburgh, PA area. If you’re cool with that, and aren’t a Steelers hater, then you’ll enjoy your visit and you’ll remember the food for sure. Bar snacks on the menu include beer battered onion rings, philly nachos, pretzel dippers, buffalo chicken dip, fried zucchini and mushrooms and big juicy fried pickle spears.

Johnson Creek Tavern

2141 Sea Island Parkway, Harbor Island SC

Photo by Explore Beaufort

When you’re in the mood for Beaufort’s bar food, you’re safe out on the sea islands, too. Being in very close proximity to Hunting Island beach, JCT has more to offer than just a beautiful ocean and marsh view. In fact, this is the spot where we tried our very first fish (mahi) taco, and fell head-over-heels in love with it. When it comes to bar food, Johnson Creek Tavern is on point. The menu offers a variety so there’s something for everyone, no matter your taste. While we totally recommend the fish tacos, you’ll also enjoy wings, onion rings, local oysters on the half shell, potato skins, stuffed portabellas, shrimp burgers and lots more. Sit on the outside deck for the perfect vibe, and be sure to staple a dollar bill to the wall while you’re inside, too. They remove the money that tourists put up once a year and every penny is donated to a charity that provides transportation to Washington, D.C. every year by World War II veterans.

Bricks on Boundary

1422 Boundary Street, Beaufort SC

Photo by Bricks on Boundary

Bricks is pretty unique. When you walk in it’s a bit dark, totally contributing to the dive bar vibe. But it’s so much more than that. The menu at Bricks is loved by locals and it offers a variety of fantastic bar food. Enjoy their South Kakalaka wings in a variety of flavors, Bricks bomb nachos, fried pickles & mushrooms, buffalo blue shrimp, burgers, fish tacos, and their very popular crack fries. (No, there’s no crack in them, but they’re almost as addictive!) The atmosphere is pretty cool and you can sit outside on their front porch and gaze at a hundred different colorful license plates from all over the U.S.

Fat Patties

831 Parris Island Gateway, Port Royal SC

Photo by Fat Patties

Once you enter Fat Patties from its back parking lot, you can’t help but immerse yourself in the energetic vibe inside. Looking more like a garage than a restaurant that brews its own beers (offsite), its corrugated sheet metal interior walls are actually lots cozier that you think. Fat Patties has tons of TVs for your sports viewing pleasure and corn hole boards for you to enjoy while you’re there. There are plenty of snacks on the menu to enjoy with your local beer flight, too. Fat Patties offers a delicious shrimp cocktail, buffalo wings, fried mozzarella, pickled peppers, calamari, and our favorite Pimento Beer Cheese Dip. They used to offer their Southern Fry Stack with a platter full of rosemary french fries topped in a sausage gravy. (Yes, we miss it, and hope it comes back someday!)

Yes, Beaufort SC is known for its finer local seafood-infused cuisine. But not everyday is a day for fine dining. Sometimes, you just need some of Beaufort’s bar food…and everything else is alright.