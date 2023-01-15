5 Reasons to visit Hunting Island in the winter

Photo by Explore Beaufort

A huge perk to being in Beaufort SC is being able to enjoy the beach year-round. If you’re tired of bundling up, the sea islands’ mild winter temperatures and lower humidity are perfect for you if you’re looking to trade your snow for some sand. The sea islands, including Hunting Island, slow down just a bit in the cooler months, making them an ideal winter destination if you’re looking for a slower-paced getaway.

The winter season is a great opportunity for visitors to take advantage of impressive discounted rates and increased availability at some of the area’s vacation rentals. Relish in the holiday atmosphere at our beautifully-decorated historic bed and breakfasts or find a deal a Fripp or Harbor Island resorts.

Winter means a quieter, more intimate time on Hunting Island. If you’re not a fan of the hustle and bustle of the summer season you’ll enjoy Hunting Island during our winter months. You’re bound to have your pick of secluded beach hideouts without the worry of the spots being taken.

With both shrimp and oyster season in full swing during the winter, Beaufort SC’s wealth of dining spots are home to some of the freshest seafood around. Enjoy an authentic oyster roast, indulge in some Frogmore stew or just grab a bucket of peel-and-eat shrimp to satisfy your taste for fresh local fare. No matter how you shuck it, it’ll be a delicious way to fill up after a fun day in the warmer sunshine after you’ve dusted off the sand.

During the winter, adventurers can enjoy activities including hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding fishing, fossil hunting and even bird watching without breaking much of a sweat at all. Plus, fall and winter are the best times for shelling at Hunting Island. Offshore storms dredge up the ocean bottom and wash treasures ashore all season long; and, with less people looking for the treasures from the sea, you’re more likely to find them yourself.

Join in on the New Years Day fun at the beach with hundreds of others at the annual Pelican Plunge. This cool, quirky annual tradition is fun to watch and even more enjoyable to participate in. Put on your favorite costume for the parade and then run into the Atlantic Ocean to start the new year off with a splash. It’s not too bad, the average water temperature in the winter time at Hunting Island is in the low 60s.

With saving a few bucks and avoiding the stresses of summer vacations, winter is definitely a wonderful time to experience smaller crowds, cooler breezes and holiday activities that are completely unique to beautiful Beaufort SC.

