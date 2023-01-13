Beaufort, SC

Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Explore Beaufort SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOynp_0kCne42Z00
Photo byJeremy Bland

With the upcoming holiday on Monday, January 16th, there are two events scheduled to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in Beaufort SC.

On Sunday, January 15th, Penn Center is hosting a Community Sing in honor of the life of Dr. King at the historic Frissell Community House. The event is scheduled for 630pm, with light refreshments served.

Dr. King and his advisors from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference met with civil rights activists at Penn Center several times from 1964-67. Call 843-838-2474 for more information about the Sing. Penn Center is located at 16 Penn Center Circle East, on St. Helena Island.

Also, the City of Beaufort is holding its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade through the streets of town on Monday, January 16th, starting at 10am.

Sponsored by the Beaufort Ministerial Alliance, the parade will follow the traditional parade route in Beaufort, starting and proceeding along Boundary Street in Uptown, to Carteret, Bay and Bladen streets.

Regarding Dr. King's connection to Penn Center, according to the National Park Service,"the campus on St. Helena Island became a place of peace and refuge where Dr. King could unwind and express himself openly, discussing things in front of groups that he couldn’t say on the national stage."

Some of these advisors and groups included singer/songwriter Joan Baez and a young Reverend Jesse Jackson.

"Dr. King composed many of his speeches while at Penn Center, including his famously recognized “I Have a Dream” speech, which he wrote while staying in Gantt cottage on the grounds of Penn Center. Dr. King also practiced his speech at the Brick Baptist Church," according to the NPS website.

Also on Monday, Hilton Head will be hosting a parade starting at 10am. The parade starts at Hilton Head High School.

Find these and other Beaufort SC events here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

ExploreBeaufortSC.com

Beaufort County, SC
35 followers

More from Explore Beaufort SC

Beaufort, SC

Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food

Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

5 Reasons to visit Hunting Island in the winter

A huge perk to being in Beaufort SC is being able to enjoy the beach year-round. If you’re tired of bundling up, the sea islands’ mild winter temperatures and lower humidity are perfect for you if you’re looking to trade your snow for some sand. The sea islands, including Hunting Island, slow down just a bit in the cooler months, making them an ideal winter destination if you’re looking for a slower-paced getaway.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy