Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

With the upcoming holiday on Monday, January 16th, there are two events scheduled to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in Beaufort SC.

On Sunday, January 15th, Penn Center is hosting a Community Sing in honor of the life of Dr. King at the historic Frissell Community House. The event is scheduled for 630pm, with light refreshments served.

Dr. King and his advisors from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference met with civil rights activists at Penn Center several times from 1964-67. Call 843-838-2474 for more information about the Sing. Penn Center is located at 16 Penn Center Circle East, on St. Helena Island.

Also, the City of Beaufort is holding its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade through the streets of town on Monday, January 16th, starting at 10am.

Sponsored by the Beaufort Ministerial Alliance, the parade will follow the traditional parade route in Beaufort, starting and proceeding along Boundary Street in Uptown, to Carteret, Bay and Bladen streets.

Regarding Dr. King's connection to Penn Center, according to the National Park Service,"the campus on St. Helena Island became a place of peace and refuge where Dr. King could unwind and express himself openly, discussing things in front of groups that he couldn’t say on the national stage."

Some of these advisors and groups included singer/songwriter Joan Baez and a young Reverend Jesse Jackson.

"Dr. King composed many of his speeches while at Penn Center, including his famously recognized “I Have a Dream” speech, which he wrote while staying in Gantt cottage on the grounds of Penn Center. Dr. King also practiced his speech at the Brick Baptist Church," according to the NPS website.

Also on Monday, Hilton Head will be hosting a parade starting at 10am. The parade starts at Hilton Head High School.

