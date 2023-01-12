New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Photo by Palmetto Aerial Imagery

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.

Let’s take a look at several of them…

2022 saw a few new things open in Beaufort including a new Publix at Beaufort Plaza Shopping Center and the Port Royal Shopping Center also saw some very nice upgrades when the new ACE Hardware opened. The tennis courts at Bladen Street underwent a major facelift and Southside Park was awarded $6 million for upgrades and improvements.

Work continues on the new Beaufort Station on Robert Smalls Parkway, and by the end of 2023 we could very well see a host of new shopping options arriving in Beaufort including ALDI’s plans to build a new 21,000 square foot grocery store, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Ross Dress for Less.

Also, Beaufort Plaza will see Five Guys and Chipotle setting up shop Both new spots should be open by mid-year. (RIP Beaufort’s Movie Theater) Beaufort Plaza is already home to Staples, Aaron’s Sales & Leasing, Burkes Home Centric and a few smaller businesses. The center also lost Big Lots in 2022 when it relocated into the former JC Penney store at Cross Creek Shopping Center.

On Ribaut Road, the old Shell convenience store at First Blvd was demolished i2 2022 to make way for a new Enmarket Store and Gas Station. The location will also have a large car wash on site, too.

Photo by Explore Beaufort

Also, non-business related growth is happening all around town. This includes Boundary Street as well. The building known as the Bridges Prep School building at 1100 Boundary St. – or the former home of the Boys & Girls Club – will become a new center for cybersecurity education, under a plan conceived by the City, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, and the South Coast Cyber Center. Also on Boundary Street, the Wendy’s restaurant was demolished to make way for the completion of Battery Saxton Park. The planned park is one of the final phases of the $30 million Boundary Street Corridor Improvement Plan, and we anticipate it in 2023.

Heck, we’ll also see pickleball courts opening soon at Burton Wells Park.

Also in 2022, Beaufort County announced that the popular Broad River Fishing Pier will be replaced, and Safe Harbor announced that $7.5 million in improvements were coming to the Downtown Beaufort Marina. We’re interested to see these happen through 2023.

Construction continues on the new Whitehall Park on Lady’s Island and soon the new pedestrian walking bridge linking the park with the Woods Memorial Bridge will be opened. We’re keeping our eyes on the plan to widen Sea Island Parkway to a full four lanes from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Lady’s Island Drive, and watching to see if construction on the island’s Harris Teeter will start back up….and also if indeed the new Dunkin Donuts gets built near Sonic.

Outside of town, everybody will be keeping their eyes open to see if the much needed widening of Interstate 95 starts in 2023.

And, one thing we know is not happening…there will not be a luxury resort developed on Bay Point Island after an appeal filed by the developer was denied in 2022. Also, a new battle is being waged as 2023 opens against a developer that wants to put a gold course and resort on St. Helena Island’s Pine Island.

Lots of things are happening in Beaufort. Lots of businesses are moving into town, which means an increase in options for locals here in Beaufort SC & the Sea Islands, and maybe less trips to Bluffton and Pooler, GA for folks to do their shopping.