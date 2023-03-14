The legend behind this (maybe) old haunted night club is absolutely tragic

stock photo of a night club. Photo by Anna_Om on depositphotos.com

As I’m about to move away from Orlando, I can’t help but think of all the things my little hermit-self didn’t do while here. Orlando is definitely in the category of “cities that never sleep” or at least, sleep only a couple of hours a night, and I regret not taking advantage of them. A little. I’m not much of a clubber. Even when I was in my twenties, it wasn’t really my thing. So, to me, it’s easy to see why I said “I’ll pass,” all those times I got invited to hit the town. Something about the Orlando nightlife just seems...ominous to me. I know why now, too. Of course, Orlando would have (apparently) haunted night clubs.

Before I continue, this nightclub, Club Chameleon, has been closed for some time. I still feel that the story is worth talking about, though, as it is a pretty unique one. Let’s talk about the factual history of the club first, though. What we can find of it all, anyway. If you’re having trouble looking up any history about Club Chameleon, you might have better luck with its current name: “The Key West Theater”. A relatively fresh slice of Key West history, the beautiful Key West Theater was established in 2015, but before this, it was Club Chameleon.

The old club was “soft pink with turquoise accents” and left abandoned for a long time before becoming the Key West Theater. Before, even Club Chameleon, it was a church established in 1848 as the "first site of the First Baptist Church". The "Great Fire of 1886" took down the church, and that's where the story gets weird.

A popular local legend about the club states that in the 1800s, the building was a church, and that the pastor caught his wife having relations with the deacon. Oh, snap. The pastor, in his passion and anger, sealed the churchgoers inside, apparently burning everyone, including 14 children and the two lovers. Reports say that witnesses have “detected the smell of smoke as well as that of burning flesh.”

Whoa.

Other reports say tapping on the windows will get a response from the spirits of the burned children. This is all, apparently, hearsay, but the legend is popular enough to be a hot advertised stop on several ghost tours active around Key West, so you tell me what’s real and what’s not. If you’re interested in taking the ghost tour for yourself, there is a good selection of walking and trolley tours, such as the "Trolley of the Doomed” from Trolleytours.com.

The “Ghost and Gravestones” tour was voted one of the Top Ten best ghost tours by USA Today, so the price tag of about $40 per person sounds like quite the steal. If you’re interested in a spooky night exploring Key West, which is considered the “Most Haunted City” in Florida, and what remains of the club, this could be an option. I’m going to have to put this on my list of haunted places to explore once more.

My only question is: Who’s coming with me?