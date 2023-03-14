Orlando, FL

The legend behind this (maybe) old haunted night club is absolutely tragic

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FRGL_0lIsu9qi00
stock photo of a night club.Photo byAnna_Om on depositphotos.com

As I’m about to move away from Orlando, I can’t help but think of all the things my little hermit-self didn’t do while here. Orlando is definitely in the category of “cities that never sleep” or at least, sleep only a couple of hours a night, and I regret not taking advantage of them. A little. I’m not much of a clubber. Even when I was in my twenties, it wasn’t really my thing. So, to me, it’s easy to see why I said “I’ll pass,” all those times I got invited to hit the town. Something about the Orlando nightlife just seems...ominous to me. I know why now, too. Of course, Orlando would have (apparently) haunted night clubs.

Before I continue, this nightclub, Club Chameleon, has been closed for some time. I still feel that the story is worth talking about, though, as it is a pretty unique one. Let’s talk about the factual history of the club first, though. What we can find of it all, anyway. If you’re having trouble looking up any history about Club Chameleon, you might have better luck with its current name: “The Key West Theater”. A relatively fresh slice of Key West history, the beautiful Key West Theater was established in 2015, but before this, it was Club Chameleon.

The old club was “soft pink with turquoise accents” and left abandoned for a long time before becoming the Key West Theater. Before, even Club Chameleon, it was a church established in 1848 as the "first site of the First Baptist Church". The "Great Fire of 1886" took down the church, and that's where the story gets weird.

A popular local legend about the club states that in the 1800s, the building was a church, and that the pastor caught his wife having relations with the deacon. Oh, snap. The pastor, in his passion and anger, sealed the churchgoers inside, apparently burning everyone, including 14 children and the two lovers. Reports say that witnesses have “detected the smell of smoke as well as that of burning flesh.”

Whoa.

Other reports say tapping on the windows will get a response from the spirits of the burned children. This is all, apparently, hearsay, but the legend is popular enough to be a hot advertised stop on several ghost tours active around Key West, so you tell me what’s real and what’s not. If you’re interested in taking the ghost tour for yourself, there is a good selection of walking and trolley tours, such as the "Trolley of the Doomed” from Trolleytours.com.

The “Ghost and Gravestones” tour was voted one of the Top Ten best ghost tours by USA Today, so the price tag of about $40 per person sounds like quite the steal. If you’re interested in a spooky night exploring Key West, which is considered the “Most Haunted City” in Florida, and what remains of the club, this could be an option. I’m going to have to put this on my list of haunted places to explore once more.

My only question is: Who’s coming with me?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
15K followers

More from Evie M.

Florida State

This warning says not to walk under this historic store "at any costs"

I’m not sure what it is about this story that caught my attention, honestly. With all the old, potentially haunted buildings around Florida, why did this one make me stop and shake off the chills? I’m not sure, but you can best believe I’m going to find out.

Read full story
1 comments

The history-based legend behind this Melbourne CVS is absolutely terrifying

Even after I have moved and gone away from Florida, I will forever continue to speak about what a truly unique state this is. Even the most mundane places have some kind of story attached to them, and they really are never what you might expect. Florida is so full of surprises, the most boring place you can imagine to go, say, a pharmacy, could have one heck of a (possible) haunted past.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

The reason women flocked to this (maybe) haunted Florida motel room is insane

You guys. You guys. You guys. You guys. I cannot tell you how fast and how high I threw my hands up when I first heard this ghost story. Like, are you kidding me? This has to be the single weirdest and most unexpected ghost story I've learned coming out of Florida yet. I'm not sure if you listen to the amazing "Haunted AF" podcast, but it is a fantastic way to get your fill of modern and ghost stories and apparent accounts on the go.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

The tallest waterfall in Florida is also (apparently) super haunted

Boy, do I have a good story for you today, guys. I don’t even know how I got on the topic of haunted waterfalls in Florida, but here we are and it’s really, really interesting. Florida truly is a state of “mosts”. I say that all the time, and I say that I said it all the time. I say that, too. This time, though, I have a real eyebrow raiser for you. Before we continue, I want to clarify that it is not the nicest story, and that if I didn’t check the internet for any sign that what spawned this haunting actually exists, I wouldn’t be writing about it, point blank. Seeing that there’s no evidence, though, we’re going to proceed, because these ghosts stories are getting...I don’t even know the word.

Read full story
Hialeah, FL

The story behind this (maybe) haunted high school bathroom is absolutely traumatizing

Have you ever read a story that makes you sit back and stay “wow?” I’m about to tell you one of these stories. Honestly, it is so traumatizing the only reason I’m even talking about it is because there has been absolutely no evidence about whether or not this story is true. If it were, I’d be packing this one away in the “do not read book” and forgetting it ever existed. Because it is seemingly an urban legend, though, and I find it fascinating that someone can come up with such a story and the apparent reports of the corroborating hauntings, we’re going to talk about it.

Read full story
6 comments
Orlando, FL

Why you (maybe) should avoid these four-star apartments in Orlando

My time in Orlando is coming to a close soon, and that means moving, so my mind is naturally drifting in that direction, and always with a little haunted razzle-dazzle. Lately, as I search for new homes, I’m finding myself wondering about the haunted variety. I will say this now: I don’t want to ever live in a haunted home again.

Read full story

Is DeSantis afraid of what political bloggers might write about him?

Okay, I will admit. I am not into politics nearly as much as I should be. The only reason I’m writing about this now instead of my usual spooky content is this super weird move by DeSantis last Monday to propose a bill that would fine bloggers who write about elected officials such as “the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members or legislative officials”.

Read full story
Florida State

(Maybe) stay away from the girl's dorm if you go to this prestigious Florida college

If you don’t know much about Florida, you should know that with colleges, Florida truly has some of the best in the country. In fact, Florida has three colleges that have earned a spot on the 100 Best Colleges list nationwide, and it ranks first in the entire country for higher education. That is a huge deal, Florida. Pat yourself on the back.

Read full story

(Maybe) stay away from this "normal" Daytona neighborhood

It’s weird. I mean, pretty much everything I do is weird, but I noticed that, even the interests inside my niche interests (like haunted places in Florida), I have separate interests that fluctuate. Lately, I’ve circled back to my fascination with haunted roads around Florida. There are honestly so many more than the ones talked about on the regular, it’s disturbing, or cool, whichever way you want to look at it. Pretty much, if you’re driving in Florida, you’re probably driving over somewhere with a not so savory (or sweet) history.

Read full story
Florida State

I think I finally found the #1 scariest road in Florida

I say I think that I’ve found the scariest road in Florida a lot, or at least about three times now. I also say that every time I think I find “the one”, another haunt comes around and blows my mind. With as many haunted roads in Florida as there are, too, this could be a big claim but I’m willing to wager that this time, I’m right. This time, I think I’ve found the scariest road in Florida.

Read full story
11 comments
Cocoa Beach, FL

"Moving puddles of blood" have (maybe) been seen on this road to Cocoa Beach

I legitimately give up. I have no idea what to say anymore. There is no possible way I'll ever know everything there is to know about Florida, because, as I say time and time again, every time I think I have some sort of grasp, a new story comes along and leaves me sitting there smoldering after my brain implodes. No, that's not dramatic, either. You have to admit, so many of these ghosts stories and legends floating around Florida are absolutely wild. I've never heard anything quite like the majority of them. This one has to be the weirdest, (and saddest, if true), by far, at least when it comes to haunted roads.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville is so (potentially) haunted even the Sports Authority had an (alleged) ghost

I have learned about so many haunted stories around Florida and absorbed so much information you might think I would be completely desensitized by now. Yet, the moment I saw the listing for this haunt, it made me L.O.L., so I really wanted to talk about it.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Is this the most haunted neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida?

I’m not sure about you, but there’s something creepy about neighborhoods to me. Maybe it’s reading “Return of the Pumpkinheads” by R. L. Stine again and again until the idea of getting taken by a bunch of weird jack-o’-lantern people to Trick-or-Treat forever flooded my dreams.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't live at this beautiful apartment complex

There is nothing worse than having bad “energy” in your own home. I never thought I’d experience it myself, and when I did, for six long years, I thought I was crazy, but it’s real. I could go on and on about the terrifying, shadowy figures my husband and I would catch out of the corners of our eyes, or see in our dreams. I slept with the light on for all those years, and I’ve never been afraid of the dark before. With seeing the shadow figures on the military base, I wasn’t alone, either.

Read full story
Florida State

The brutal (potential) haunting behind this golf course is absolutely horrifying

At this point, I think I’ve learned and written about at least half of the haunted locations in Florida, or at least all the popular ones. This is why I say, “think”, though. Every time I think I’m right, I’m proven wrong. I love it.

Read full story
4 comments
Graceville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive across this little bridge in Graceville, Florida

Florida is a big state. Not just physically, but there is so much big energy bursting from this place. It’s no wonder Florida is called the “Sunshine State”. You can feel the energy radiating off of it, much like the sunlight and heat that seems to hit you in the face the moment you pass the “Welcome to Florida” sign.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't stroll along this romantic Riverwalk

I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine anyone that doesn’t love a good River Walk. The breeze, the scenery, the life, the smell of food on the wind, the history. If you’ve never been to a River Walk before, I highly recommend. In fact, I even got married on a River Walk. It was in San Antonio, Texas, but this one, in gorgeous Fort Lauderdale, one of the most historic places in Florida, is worth a visit, too. And, get this: it’s apparently super haunted.

Read full story
Boynton Beach, FL

Is this Domino's haunted by a ghost who hates brunettes?

Okay, I know I say this pretty much every haunted Florida story I write, but Florida just keeps one-upping themselves with the ghost stories. And this one is something else. I always find the most curious Florida ghost stories when I’m looking for an entirely different one.

Read full story
Brooksville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to this adorable gift shop in Brooksville, Florida

Considering that Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, it’s no wonder that there are as many adorable gift shops as there are world famous attractions. And even though Florida is easily one of the most haunted states in the country, you really don’t think of haunted gifts shops amongst all the haunted hotels, the historic lighthouse, the old jail.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy