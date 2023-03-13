The reason women flocked to this (maybe) haunted Florida motel room is insane

Stock photo of a vacancy sign. A usable photo of the motel was unavailable. Photo by HanjoHellmann on Depositphotos.com

You guys. You guys. You guys. You guys. I cannot tell you how fast and how high I threw my hands up when I first heard this ghost story. Like, are you kidding me? This has to be the single weirdest and most unexpected ghost story I've learned coming out of Florida yet. I'm not sure if you listen to the amazing "Haunted AF" podcast, but it is a fantastic way to get your fill of modern and ghost stories and apparent accounts on the go.

I can't tell you how many dishes I cleaned as I listened to some of the most unique ghost stories yet about nazi ghosts and haunted zoos. These stories come from around the states, but, of course, the weirdest one came from Florida. (That's not a bad thing). It's weird, too, guys. I haven't had a ghost story make me stop what I'm doing and say: "WTF?" in a minute.

I never had the pleasure of visiting this now closed motel, but, apparently, it is yet another piece of Florida history gone. Once at 420 S. Hamden Dr. in lovely Clearwater, Florida. Originally named "Pocotopaug" meaning "Clear Water", early Americans have been flocking to Clearwater for the fresh spring water since the 1830s. It didn't take long (1890s) for Clearwater to be known as a "resort community" for its natural luxury, and through history this is how it would remain.

In fact, Clearwater has 20 locations on the National Register of Historic Places. Wow! This little motel was not one of them. If you Google the name, the Amber Tides Motel, you won't find much more than the dreaded "Permanently closed" red bar on their Google Reviews listing and a heartbreaking post on their Facebook page announcing their closing back in 2017. You can also see an eBay listing with vintage postcards with the Amber Tides Motel on it.

However, I will never forget the episode of Haunted AF podcast (which you really need to listen to), and the detail of this story, which I need to be careful to talk about because it is a tad risqué. According to HauntedAF podcasts, who's story has been backed up by Backpackverse.com, this apparent Florida ghost would, and I quote: "get into bed with you and not sleep." Oh, my.

I highly recommend you watch the Haunted AF podcast episode to get all the fun commentary, but it can be summed up in the Backpackverse.com article. Unfortunately, the link on the Haunted AF podcast to the article is no longer working for some reason, but I tracked it down here.

This ghost is so..."amorous" I can't even say it's apparent nickname. I literally just read the full story, right now on Backpackerverse.com with actual witness testimony and O.M.G. This is insanity. The story is even weirder than I remember hearing in the podcast.

In fact, the story is so weird, when "Diana" (name changed on their account) first wrote in about it, they didn't believe her. A website famous for ghost stories was like...umm, nah.

Insane.

I'm not even going to tell you Diana's experience. Go read her story for yourself, but apparently, this ghost, or "energy" she called it, just wants to make you feel really, really good. It was so popular at one point, even, Diana's friend who told her about the room had to ask her not to talk about it because it was already spreading by word of mouth so fast.

L.M.A.O.

Have you heard of these stories? Let me know in the comments!