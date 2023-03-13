The tallest waterfall in Florida is also (apparently) super haunted

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAI88_0lGZzDBH00
beautiful Falling Waters State Park in Washington County, FloridaPhoto byBalón Greyjoy on Wikimedia Commons

Boy, do I have a good story for you today, guys. I don’t even know how I got on the topic of haunted waterfalls in Florida, but here we are and it’s really, really interesting. Florida truly is a state of “mosts”. I say that all the time, and I say that I said it all the time. I say that, too. This time, though, I have a real eyebrow raiser for you. Before we continue, I want to clarify that it is not the nicest story, and that if I didn’t check the internet for any sign that what spawned this haunting actually exists, I wouldn’t be writing about it, point blank. Seeing that there’s no evidence, though, we’re going to proceed, because these ghosts stories are getting...I don’t even know the word.

I have never been to Falling Waters State Park, home of Florida’s Tallest waterfall, but one look at a photo and you can tell its paradise. The sink hole itself, which is covered with trees and other smaller sinkholes, has a nice little trail, or what they call “the boardwalk” that leads you straight to the heart of the falls, where you can have a perfect view of this stunning natural wonder. Also, the sink hole below, which is 100-feet deep. Scary. People with vertigo, warning.

There are other activities at the park, too, making this the perfect day get-away for families. You can hike, see the migrant butterflies, have a picnic. Sounds like an amazing time! Of course, though, I’m noticing in Florida, when it seems sunshine and rainbows, there’s probably something unsavory that stinks not far off, and by stink, I mean ghosts. Ghosts are (reportedly) around. This ghost story is sad, too.

According to multiple reputable sources, such as Shadowlands.net, local legend says that some teenagers who went on a hike heard “the same screams over and over”. Who were they from? The story, which, again, hasn’t been confirmed, says a woman in the ‘50’s and her kids went missing, and that it is her spirit and the spirits of her children that haunt the park.

Another story comes from an eyewitness named “Jenni”, who was hiking to the waterfall when he saw a “very tall and painfully thin human-shaped figure dressed in all black.” If that isn’t scary enough, Jenni says the thing followers her and freakin’ growled as she went to the falls. That’s a nope from me. I don’t care how majestic this waterfall is, I’m not going. Something is wrong with that sinkhole. Could it be a portal to Hell? Who knows, but I’m not finding out.

If you’re interested to learn if the ghost stories here are true for yourself, though, the park is open and welcoming of the public. It is open from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round, and it’s $5 per vehicle. Have you ever been to Falling Waters? Have you heard about the alleged ghosts? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

Orlando, FL
15K followers

More from Evie M.

The history-based legend behind this Melbourne CVS is absolutely terrifying

Even after I have moved and gone away from Florida, I will forever continue to speak about what a truly unique state this is. Even the most mundane places have some kind of story attached to them, and they really are never what you might expect. Florida is so full of surprises, the most boring place you can imagine to go, say, a pharmacy, could have one heck of a (possible) haunted past.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The legend behind this (maybe) old haunted night club is absolutely tragic

As I’m about to move away from Orlando, I can’t help but think of all the things my little hermit-self didn’t do while here. Orlando is definitely in the category of “cities that never sleep” or at least, sleep only a couple of hours a night, and I regret not taking advantage of them. A little. I’m not much of a clubber. Even when I was in my twenties, it wasn’t really my thing. So, to me, it’s easy to see why I said “I’ll pass,” all those times I got invited to hit the town. Something about the Orlando nightlife just seems...ominous to me. I know why now, too. Of course, Orlando would have (apparently) haunted night clubs.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

The reason women flocked to this (maybe) haunted Florida motel room is insane

You guys. You guys. You guys. You guys. I cannot tell you how fast and how high I threw my hands up when I first heard this ghost story. Like, are you kidding me? This has to be the single weirdest and most unexpected ghost story I've learned coming out of Florida yet. I'm not sure if you listen to the amazing "Haunted AF" podcast, but it is a fantastic way to get your fill of modern and ghost stories and apparent accounts on the go.

Read full story
3 comments
Hialeah, FL

The story behind this (maybe) haunted high school bathroom is absolutely traumatizing

Have you ever read a story that makes you sit back and stay “wow?” I’m about to tell you one of these stories. Honestly, it is so traumatizing the only reason I’m even talking about it is because there has been absolutely no evidence about whether or not this story is true. If it were, I’d be packing this one away in the “do not read book” and forgetting it ever existed. Because it is seemingly an urban legend, though, and I find it fascinating that someone can come up with such a story and the apparent reports of the corroborating hauntings, we’re going to talk about it.

Read full story
6 comments
Orlando, FL

Why you (maybe) should avoid these four-star apartments in Orlando

My time in Orlando is coming to a close soon, and that means moving, so my mind is naturally drifting in that direction, and always with a little haunted razzle-dazzle. Lately, as I search for new homes, I’m finding myself wondering about the haunted variety. I will say this now: I don’t want to ever live in a haunted home again.

Read full story

Is DeSantis afraid of what political bloggers might write about him?

Okay, I will admit. I am not into politics nearly as much as I should be. The only reason I’m writing about this now instead of my usual spooky content is this super weird move by DeSantis last Monday to propose a bill that would fine bloggers who write about elected officials such as “the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members or legislative officials”.

Read full story
Florida State

(Maybe) stay away from the girl's dorm if you go to this prestigious Florida college

If you don’t know much about Florida, you should know that with colleges, Florida truly has some of the best in the country. In fact, Florida has three colleges that have earned a spot on the 100 Best Colleges list nationwide, and it ranks first in the entire country for higher education. That is a huge deal, Florida. Pat yourself on the back.

Read full story

(Maybe) stay away from this "normal" Daytona neighborhood

It’s weird. I mean, pretty much everything I do is weird, but I noticed that, even the interests inside my niche interests (like haunted places in Florida), I have separate interests that fluctuate. Lately, I’ve circled back to my fascination with haunted roads around Florida. There are honestly so many more than the ones talked about on the regular, it’s disturbing, or cool, whichever way you want to look at it. Pretty much, if you’re driving in Florida, you’re probably driving over somewhere with a not so savory (or sweet) history.

Read full story
Florida State

I think I finally found the #1 scariest road in Florida

I say I think that I’ve found the scariest road in Florida a lot, or at least about three times now. I also say that every time I think I find “the one”, another haunt comes around and blows my mind. With as many haunted roads in Florida as there are, too, this could be a big claim but I’m willing to wager that this time, I’m right. This time, I think I’ve found the scariest road in Florida.

Read full story
11 comments
Cocoa Beach, FL

"Moving puddles of blood" have (maybe) been seen on this road to Cocoa Beach

I legitimately give up. I have no idea what to say anymore. There is no possible way I'll ever know everything there is to know about Florida, because, as I say time and time again, every time I think I have some sort of grasp, a new story comes along and leaves me sitting there smoldering after my brain implodes. No, that's not dramatic, either. You have to admit, so many of these ghosts stories and legends floating around Florida are absolutely wild. I've never heard anything quite like the majority of them. This one has to be the weirdest, (and saddest, if true), by far, at least when it comes to haunted roads.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville is so (potentially) haunted even the Sports Authority had an (alleged) ghost

I have learned about so many haunted stories around Florida and absorbed so much information you might think I would be completely desensitized by now. Yet, the moment I saw the listing for this haunt, it made me L.O.L., so I really wanted to talk about it.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Is this the most haunted neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida?

I’m not sure about you, but there’s something creepy about neighborhoods to me. Maybe it’s reading “Return of the Pumpkinheads” by R. L. Stine again and again until the idea of getting taken by a bunch of weird jack-o’-lantern people to Trick-or-Treat forever flooded my dreams.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't live at this beautiful apartment complex

There is nothing worse than having bad “energy” in your own home. I never thought I’d experience it myself, and when I did, for six long years, I thought I was crazy, but it’s real. I could go on and on about the terrifying, shadowy figures my husband and I would catch out of the corners of our eyes, or see in our dreams. I slept with the light on for all those years, and I’ve never been afraid of the dark before. With seeing the shadow figures on the military base, I wasn’t alone, either.

Read full story
Florida State

The brutal (potential) haunting behind this golf course is absolutely horrifying

At this point, I think I’ve learned and written about at least half of the haunted locations in Florida, or at least all the popular ones. This is why I say, “think”, though. Every time I think I’m right, I’m proven wrong. I love it.

Read full story
4 comments
Graceville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive across this little bridge in Graceville, Florida

Florida is a big state. Not just physically, but there is so much big energy bursting from this place. It’s no wonder Florida is called the “Sunshine State”. You can feel the energy radiating off of it, much like the sunlight and heat that seems to hit you in the face the moment you pass the “Welcome to Florida” sign.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't stroll along this romantic Riverwalk

I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine anyone that doesn’t love a good River Walk. The breeze, the scenery, the life, the smell of food on the wind, the history. If you’ve never been to a River Walk before, I highly recommend. In fact, I even got married on a River Walk. It was in San Antonio, Texas, but this one, in gorgeous Fort Lauderdale, one of the most historic places in Florida, is worth a visit, too. And, get this: it’s apparently super haunted.

Read full story
Boynton Beach, FL

Is this Domino's haunted by a ghost who hates brunettes?

Okay, I know I say this pretty much every haunted Florida story I write, but Florida just keeps one-upping themselves with the ghost stories. And this one is something else. I always find the most curious Florida ghost stories when I’m looking for an entirely different one.

Read full story
Brooksville, FL

Why you (maybe) shouldn't go to this adorable gift shop in Brooksville, Florida

Considering that Florida is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, it’s no wonder that there are as many adorable gift shops as there are world famous attractions. And even though Florida is easily one of the most haunted states in the country, you really don’t think of haunted gifts shops amongst all the haunted hotels, the historic lighthouse, the old jail.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Do you believe this is Florida's "Stairway to Hell"?

Despite it only being February, my little adventurous heart has been dreaming a lot about getting out into the world and exploring the Sunshine State, which I have called home for about two years now. The truth is, I’ll most likely stare at a wall day-dreaming about these experiences after doing some research and being perfectly content with never leaving the bean bag I’m cuddled on in my living room.

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy