The story behind this (maybe) haunted high school bathroom is absolutely traumatizing

Have you ever read a story that makes you sit back and stay “wow?” I’m about to tell you one of these stories. Honestly, it is so traumatizing the only reason I’m even talking about it is because there has been absolutely no evidence about whether or not this story is true. If it were, I’d be packing this one away in the “do not read book” and forgetting it ever existed. Because it is seemingly an urban legend, though, and I find it fascinating that someone can come up with such a story and the apparent reports of the corroborating hauntings, we’re going to talk about it.

I have never heard of the school that this haunting takes place at. Granted, I am not originally from any part of Florida, but California, and have only been living in Orlando for about two years. I’m also kind of a recluse, so while I have been to several of these haunted places, I haven’t gone far yet.

There’s also no reason for me to visit this haunted Florida venue as I graduated high school—what?—some 14 years ago now? But maybe you’ve heard of Hialeah Miami Lakes High School. If not, and you’re like me, I’m just discovering all this for the first time—buckle up, because the story isn’t nice. Yet I feel it is vastly important to know every story you can coming out of a state. Like G.I. Joe said: “because knowledge is power!”

Also, it makes you look pretty cool when you can just bust out a story almost anywhere you go. For this one now, mainly, I just want to know what people were thinking, and where the story came from.

A public high school at 251 E. 47th St. in Hialeah, Florida, Hialeah Senior High School opened its doors to students, way back in September 1954.Fun fact: Hialeah actually won the state title for baseball in 1969, 2001 and 2002. Also, their marching band was one of the bands at the Super Bowl halftime show when the Raiders played against the Packers back in the 70s.

Yet, as usual, with buildings this old, there are always stories. Again, I wouldn’t be right about this if there was absolutely any whiff of evidence that the story could be true. Don’t ask me why I am actually writing about it. If you haven’t figured out that I’m sick in the head yet, here’s your sign. I think I’m taking morbid curiosity to a new height with this one, but here we go.

Now, while there are multiple legends coming out of this high school, we’re going to traumatize ourselves one story at a time, starting with the first one that I saw, and the worst. According to legend, which again has not been proven, thank goodness, a freshman girl died after going to the bathroom during third period. The story says a group of boys hurt her so badly. She passed away and bled to death. To make the story even worse, it says no one found her until after school. Naturally, the legend says that the girl who passed away in the bathroom now haunts it and can’t leave until “the five boys die “. My goodness. These kids have some imagination, huh? Or the janitors, who apparently heard noises.

All I know is, I’m glad there’s no evidence this is real. Have you heard the story? Let me know in the comments.`````````````